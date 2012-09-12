« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 331 332 333 334 335 [336]   Go Down

Author Topic: Trent Alexander-Arnold  (Read 1289807 times)

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,301
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13400 on: January 3, 2024, 08:36:18 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on January  3, 2024, 07:07:14 pm
Wan bissaka inverted for united in a game. Commentators were complimentary. I kid you not
They were probably surprised WB knew what it meant.
Logged

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,017
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13401 on: January 3, 2024, 08:40:31 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on January  3, 2024, 08:36:18 pm
They were probably surprised WB knew what it meant.

The first couple times that he did slide tackles when the ball was on the other side of the pitch to invert himself during training were awkward
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Jon2lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,267
  • It's a blessing to be a Red :)
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13402 on: January 3, 2024, 10:14:17 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on January  3, 2024, 08:40:31 pm
The first couple times that he did slide tackles when the ball was on the other side of the pitch to invert himself during training were awkward
;D
Logged

Online Spanish Al

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,234
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13403 on: January 3, 2024, 10:22:45 pm »
Quote from: kavah on January  3, 2024, 04:29:15 am
From Jason's thread if anyone hasn't seen it


Obscene. Unreal. Ridiculous. Gobsmacking. What a fucking footballer.

Think I may have said it before but every time I go to Anfield, I look forward to seeing him play more than anybody, perhaps more than Ive ever looked forward to see somebody play. Every game, without fail, no matter how good or poor he is perhaps playing, there is always a wow moment. It often gets overlooked or under appreciated but it always happens. A truly wondrous footballer.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "Ill always keep in my heart the good times Ive had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager."

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,301
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13404 on: January 3, 2024, 11:42:30 pm »
Quote from: Spanish Al on January  3, 2024, 10:22:45 pm
Obscene. Unreal. Ridiculous. Gobsmacking. What a fucking footballer.

Think I may have said it before but every time I go to Anfield, I look forward to seeing him play more than anybody, perhaps more than Ive ever looked forward to see somebody play. Every game, without fail, no matter how good or poor he is perhaps playing, there is always a wow moment. It often gets overlooked or under appreciated but it always happens. A truly wondrous footballer.
to be honest I think we've all come to expect him to successfully do things that other RB's - or defenders in general - wouldn't even dream of trying.  we've seen the spectacular so often, for years, it's now routine.

each and every game he passes the ball so far, so fast, so accurately - if any other PL players did it half the time, the comms would be wanking themselves dizzy over them.
Logged

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,655
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13405 on: January 4, 2024, 01:54:05 am »
I said years ago he'd win a balon dor someday. hes leveling up pretty nicely now.
Logged
Amplification does not equal truth. 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Online Spanish Al

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,234
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13406 on: January 4, 2024, 08:38:07 am »
Quote from: SamLad on January  3, 2024, 11:42:30 pm
to be honest I think we've all come to expect him to successfully do things that other RB's - or defenders in general - wouldn't even dream of trying.  we've seen the spectacular so often, for years, it's now routine.

each and every game he passes the ball so far, so fast, so accurately - if any other PL players did it half the time, the comms would be wanking themselves dizzy over them.

Yes you are probably correct. But he doesnt just do things other right backs cant do, he does things that other footballers cant do.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "Ill always keep in my heart the good times Ive had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager."

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,313
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13407 on: January 4, 2024, 08:41:38 am »
Loved Ho it has dawned on Gareh Neville that Trent is world class.
Only 5 years late.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,384
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13408 on: January 4, 2024, 01:26:01 pm »
Quote from: 12C on January  4, 2024, 08:41:38 am
Loved Ho it has dawned on Gareh Neville that Trent is world class.
Only 5 years late.


don't do it. those types will not be tied down.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,301
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13409 on: January 4, 2024, 01:50:57 pm »
Quote from: Spanish Al on January  4, 2024, 08:38:07 am
Yes you are probably correct. But he doesnt just do things other right backs cant do, he does things that other footballers cant do.
correct.
Logged

Online kop306

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 118
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13410 on: Today at 06:35:18 pm »
trent is leading the team the same way stevie g did
Logged

Online jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,417
  • Meh sd f
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13411 on: Today at 06:38:07 pm »
Another very typical Trent game. Outstanding on the ball, but horrific one on one defending
Logged

Online blamski

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 166
  • its weird, isn't it?
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13412 on: Today at 06:40:01 pm »
I dunno. I was thinking that the less he plays as a defender (however unconventional) the better his defending has been...
Maybe its just me
Logged

Online OOS

  • Jordan Henderson fanclub member #4
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,615
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13413 on: Today at 06:40:43 pm »
Generational. Just pass to Trent and he always wants to do something positive. Gerrardesque in the way he just dragged us forward today.
Logged
"I think the most important thing about music is the sense of escape." - Thom Yorke

Offline Gods_Left_Boot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,145
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13414 on: Today at 06:42:19 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 06:38:07 pm
Another very typical Trent game. Outstanding on the ball, but horrific one on one defending

It was only the two moments immediately after Martinelli came on, really, he was solid otherwise. Still, those two were pretty bad. Smart by Klopp to put Bradley on right away after that.
Logged
September 12, 2012:Truth today, justice tomorrow.

Oliver Kay ‏@OliverKayTimes
Those who've campaigned for the truth on Hillsborough were once a suppressed minority. Now the minority are those left clinging to the lies.

My idea was to build Liverpool into a bastion of invincibility. Napoleon had that idea. He wanted to conquer the bloody world.

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,113
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13415 on: Today at 06:42:31 pm »
That was rather good Trent.
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,477
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13416 on: Today at 06:43:31 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 06:38:07 pm
Another very typical Trent game. Outstanding on the ball, but horrific one on one defending

The game changed a lot when Bradley went into right back. Martinelli who had skinned Trent a couple of times was suddenly obsolete.

Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,301
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13417 on: Today at 06:44:11 pm »
Bradley was very impressive, against a very tricky player.  well done. lad.
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,477
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13418 on: Today at 06:44:45 pm »
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on Today at 06:42:19 pm
It was only the two moments immediately after Martinelli came on, really, he was solid otherwise. Still, those two were pretty bad. Smart by Klopp to put Bradley on right away after that.

Add Nelson in the 3rd minute.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Bastion Of Invincibility

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 355
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13419 on: Today at 07:07:27 pm »
After years of nothing coming from the academy post-Gerrard we somehow were blessed with one of the best attacking right backs in history. Thank God he has the team around him he deserves.
Logged

Offline rscanderlech

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,914
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13420 on: Today at 07:23:44 pm »
Quote from: Bastion Of Invincibility on Today at 07:07:27 pm
After years of nothing coming from the academy post-Gerrard we somehow were blessed with one of the best attacking right backs in history. Thank God he has the team around him he deserves.
And Curtis Jones, and Quansah. Both look genuine top class. Maybe not TAA-level, but the kind of homegrowner that we always see emerging at the likes of Bayern Munich and think how lucky they are to produce their own elite players.

Anyways, I look forward to a compilation of TAA in todays game: I missed some of his apparently brilliant moments.
Logged

Online crewlove

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 28
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13421 on: Today at 07:27:51 pm »
I think he was hurt sometime around these plays with Martinelli. He was holding his leg. Still 2 pretty bad moments, overally very mature game I think.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:30:00 pm by crewlove »
Logged

Offline Morgana

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,561
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13422 on: Today at 07:27:56 pm »
Logged

Offline rscanderlech

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,914
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13423 on: Today at 07:51:24 pm »
Is he getting better than De Bruyne?
Logged

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,192
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13424 on: Today at 08:07:19 pm »
I love him but he has got to defend 1v1 better. It was at least twice, maybe 3 times, that he got absolutely schooled by Martinelli and left Martinelli in a very dangerous position at our bye line. This isn't a one off at this point, it happened multiple times against Palace too. He's had brilliant games defending 1v1 for us so I'm convinced he's capable I just think he doesn't put the mental effort into it that he might. 
Logged

Offline MJD-L4

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,946
  • "Mellor, lovely cushioned header...For GERRAAARD!"
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13425 on: Today at 08:10:21 pm »
Quote from: rscanderlech on Today at 07:51:24 pm
Is he getting better than De Bruyne?

I think he's already a better long distance passer than De Bruyne has ever been personally.

I think he'll become a better player all round too within the next year or two.
Logged

Offline rscanderlech

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,914
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13426 on: Today at 08:15:36 pm »
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Today at 08:10:21 pm
I think he's already a better long distance passer than De Bruyne has ever been personally.

I think he'll become a better player all round too within the next year or two.
That sounds about right. He is now doing something worthy of GIFs/multiple replays post-match multiple times a game, so I started wondering.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,975
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13427 on: Today at 08:15:50 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 08:07:19 pm
I love him but he has got to defend 1v1 better. It was at least twice, maybe 3 times, that he got absolutely schooled by Martinelli and left Martinelli in a very dangerous position at our bye line. This isn't a one off at this point, it happened multiple times against Palace too. He's had brilliant games defending 1v1 for us so I'm convinced he's capable I just think he doesn't put the mental effort into it that he might.
He'd be better in midfield to be honest. He's not the most agile nor the quickest fullback and that makes it easier to take him on.
Logged

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,060
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13428 on: Today at 08:22:51 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 08:15:50 pm
He'd be better in midfield to be honest. He's not the most agile nor the quickest fullback and that makes it easier to take him on.

I think he will be a World Class midfielder. We may as well get on with this!
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,975
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13429 on: Today at 08:28:14 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 08:22:51 pm
I think he will be a World Class midfielder. We may as well get on with this!
His physical limitations at fullback won't improve with time. He's boss at passing so let's focus on that in how we play him.
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,295
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13430 on: Today at 08:31:26 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 08:28:14 pm
His physical limitations at fullback won't improve with time. He's boss at passing so let's focus on that in how we play him.

If he plays in midfield we have to find a way of playing him with Dominic. He seems to stray into Dom's area when he plays there and we need to see the best of Dom as well, also Trent will still have to defend higher up the field.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,705
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13431 on: Today at 08:34:48 pm »
Looking at the BBC Sport website and I see Trent is rated bottom of our players, with only 5.82. Ridiculous overreaction from so called fans again.

Despite the fact him pushing on and forcing an own goal from Arsenal won us the match. And his forward movements were great all round. Yeah I get that he was skinned a few times, but we exaggerate his defensive fallibilities too much.

Bradley was brought on to stop that happening, and it did (genius sub by the way Jurgen). Great team effort, Trent a key part of it, so shove your low ratings up the proverbials!
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,975
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13432 on: Today at 08:37:44 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 08:31:26 pm
If he plays in midfield we have to find a way of playing him with Dominic. He seems to stray into Dom's area when he plays there and we need to see the best of Dom as well, also Trent will still have to defend higher up the field.
The midfield is a unit so we can work on it. That's unlike RB where he's always exposed to 1v1s which isn't his strength.
Logged

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,192
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13433 on: Today at 09:14:19 pm »
Quote from: mattD on Today at 08:34:48 pm
Looking at the BBC Sport website and I see Trent is rated bottom of our players, with only 5.82. Ridiculous overreaction from so called fans again.

Despite the fact him pushing on and forcing an own goal from Arsenal won us the match. And his forward movements were great all round. Yeah I get that he was skinned a few times, but we exaggerate his defensive fallibilities too much.

Bradley was brought on to stop that happening, and it did (genius sub by the way Jurgen). Great team effort, Trent a key part of it, so shove your low ratings up the proverbials!

He brought on a youth team RB because Trent couldnt cope isnt exactly the defence of him you think it is.

I also dont think moving him to midfield is the answer. Hes not going to be our right sided 8, his attacking ability will be wasted as a 6.
Logged

Online Red Wanderer

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 195
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13434 on: Today at 10:34:10 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 09:14:19 pm
He brought on a youth team RB because Trent couldnt cope isnt exactly the defence of him you think it is.

I also dont think moving him to midfield is the answer. Hes not going to be our right sided 8, his attacking ability will be wasted as a 6.

Leave him at right-back, where hes had three 90+ points seasons, better than nearly every full-back in PL history.

Yeah, he was beaten twice by a top winger today. He also covered well, and his touch and technique got us out of a number of areas where other full-backs would have conceded possession.

Ben White was skinned by that other world class winger, Curtis Jones. Zinchenko was destroyed by Salah the other week. Trippier has chucked four in since November. No-ones saying they arent capable of playing full-back.

The fact that the BBC spent their first chunk of analysis criticising Trents defending in a game where we kept a clean sheet, one opposing full-back scored an OG and the other was repeatedly caught under the cross-field ball and should have been booked for being rinsed by Curtis, is laughable.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 331 332 333 334 335 [336]   Go Up
« previous next »
 