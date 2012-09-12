He brought on a youth team RB because Trent couldnt cope isnt exactly the defence of him you think it is.



I also dont think moving him to midfield is the answer. Hes not going to be our right sided 8, his attacking ability will be wasted as a 6.



Leave him at right-back, where hes had three 90+ points seasons, better than nearly every full-back in PL history.Yeah, he was beaten twice by a top winger today. He also covered well, and his touch and technique got us out of a number of areas where other full-backs would have conceded possession.Ben White was skinned by that other world class winger, Curtis Jones. Zinchenko was destroyed by Salah the other week. Trippier has chucked four in since November. No-ones saying they arent capable of playing full-back.The fact that the BBC spent their first chunk of analysis criticising Trents defending in a game where we kept a clean sheet, one opposing full-back scored an OG and the other was repeatedly caught under the cross-field ball and should have been booked for being rinsed by Curtis, is laughable.