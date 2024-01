From Jason's thread if anyone hasn't seen it





Obscene. Unreal. Ridiculous. Gobsmacking. What a fucking footballer.Think I may have said it before but every time I go to Anfield, I look forward to seeing him play more than anybody, perhaps more than I’ve ever looked forward to see somebody play. Every game, without fail, no matter how good or poor he is perhaps playing, there is always a ‘wow’ moment. It often gets overlooked or under appreciated but it always happens. A truly wondrous footballer.