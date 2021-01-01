« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 331 332 333 334 335 [336]   Go Down

Author Topic: Trent Alexander-Arnold  (Read 1285318 times)

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,248
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13400 on: Yesterday at 08:36:18 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Yesterday at 07:07:14 pm
Wan bissaka inverted for united in a game. Commentators were complimentary. I kid you not
They were probably surprised WB knew what it meant.
Logged

Online afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,990
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13401 on: Yesterday at 08:40:31 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 08:36:18 pm
They were probably surprised WB knew what it meant.

The first couple times that he did slide tackles when the ball was on the other side of the pitch to invert himself during training were awkward
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Jon2lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,265
  • It's a blessing to be a Red :)
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13402 on: Yesterday at 10:14:17 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Yesterday at 08:40:31 pm
The first couple times that he did slide tackles when the ball was on the other side of the pitch to invert himself during training were awkward
;D
Logged

Offline Spanish Al

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,229
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13403 on: Yesterday at 10:22:45 pm »
Quote from: kavah on Yesterday at 04:29:15 am
From Jason's thread if anyone hasn't seen it


Obscene. Unreal. Ridiculous. Gobsmacking. What a fucking footballer.

Think I may have said it before but every time I go to Anfield, I look forward to seeing him play more than anybody, perhaps more than Ive ever looked forward to see somebody play. Every game, without fail, no matter how good or poor he is perhaps playing, there is always a wow moment. It often gets overlooked or under appreciated but it always happens. A truly wondrous footballer.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "Ill always keep in my heart the good times Ive had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager."

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,248
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13404 on: Yesterday at 11:42:30 pm »
Quote from: Spanish Al on Yesterday at 10:22:45 pm
Obscene. Unreal. Ridiculous. Gobsmacking. What a fucking footballer.

Think I may have said it before but every time I go to Anfield, I look forward to seeing him play more than anybody, perhaps more than Ive ever looked forward to see somebody play. Every game, without fail, no matter how good or poor he is perhaps playing, there is always a wow moment. It often gets overlooked or under appreciated but it always happens. A truly wondrous footballer.
to be honest I think we've all come to expect him to successfully do things that other RB's - or defenders in general - wouldn't even dream of trying.  we've seen the spectacular so often, for years, it's now routine.

each and every game he passes the ball so far, so fast, so accurately - if any other PL players did it half the time, the comms would be wanking themselves dizzy over them.
Logged

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,639
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13405 on: Today at 01:54:05 am »
I said years ago he'd win a balon dor someday. hes leveling up pretty nicely now.
Logged
Amplification does not equal truth. 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Offline Spanish Al

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,229
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13406 on: Today at 08:38:07 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 11:42:30 pm
to be honest I think we've all come to expect him to successfully do things that other RB's - or defenders in general - wouldn't even dream of trying.  we've seen the spectacular so often, for years, it's now routine.

each and every game he passes the ball so far, so fast, so accurately - if any other PL players did it half the time, the comms would be wanking themselves dizzy over them.

Yes you are probably correct. But he doesnt just do things other right backs cant do, he does things that other footballers cant do.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "Ill always keep in my heart the good times Ive had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager."

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,278
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13407 on: Today at 08:41:38 am »
Loved Ho it has dawned on Gareh Neville that Trent is world class.
Only 5 years late.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,310
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13408 on: Today at 01:26:01 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 08:41:38 am
Loved Ho it has dawned on Gareh Neville that Trent is world class.
Only 5 years late.


don't do it. those types will not be tied down.
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,248
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13409 on: Today at 01:50:57 pm »
Quote from: Spanish Al on Today at 08:38:07 am
Yes you are probably correct. But he doesnt just do things other right backs cant do, he does things that other footballers cant do.
correct.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 331 332 333 334 335 [336]   Go Up
« previous next »
 