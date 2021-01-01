Obscene. Unreal. Ridiculous. Gobsmacking. What a fucking footballer.
Think I may have said it before but every time I go to Anfield, I look forward to seeing him play more than anybody, perhaps more than Ive ever looked forward to see somebody play. Every game, without fail, no matter how good or poor he is perhaps playing, there is always a wow moment. It often gets overlooked or under appreciated but it always happens. A truly wondrous footballer.
to be honest I think we've all come to expect him to successfully do things that other RB's - or defenders in general - wouldn't even dream of trying. we've seen the spectacular so often, for years, it's now routine.
each and every game he passes the ball so far, so fast, so accurately - if any other PL players did it half the time, the comms would be wanking themselves dizzy over them.