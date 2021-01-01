southgate played him as a number 8, not as a right back who moves into midfield.
if we're looking for managerial inspiration, isn't it guardiola doing it initially with cancelo and then stones. and zinchenko (likewise at arsenal too under guardiola's old number 2)
also isn't it said that Ljinders proposed the changed RB role to Klopp. I don't think anyone learned much if anything from Southgate playing trent in a different midfield position
Yep, I think you're more accurate with that. I should have mentioned that it was more inspiration from the Pep/Cancelo/Stones thing than Southgate... although Southgate was the first to actually move Trent out of defence and into midfield. So kudos for his boldness.
But that still begs the question - why did Klopp and his coaching staff had to get inspired by another manager in order to see how Trent could make that 'Stones' role work?
Surely knowing Trent day in-day out would tell you that he could do that role really well, regardless of seeing if it would work on the back of another manager trying it?