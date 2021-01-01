« previous next »
Offline MD1990

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13360 on: Yesterday at 10:53:32 am »
He was brillant mostly.
But i thought the difference in how Gomez & Trent dealt with Gordon was apparent.
Trent needs to better 1v1 not beaten so easily
Its likes he just gives up & thinks Konate wll take care of it which he does tbf
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13361 on: Yesterday at 10:54:02 am »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 10:17:24 am
That shot off the post!!! And the driven first time pass in to Nunez off a Szoboszlai pass, incredible
He's a generational talent.
Offline BCCC

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13362 on: Yesterday at 11:30:52 am »
If that half volley goes in virtually from the byline it would finally put the famous Van Basten goal to bed.
Offline Spezialo

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13363 on: Yesterday at 01:04:18 pm »
Quote from: BCCC on Yesterday at 11:30:52 am
If that half volley goes in virtually from the byline it would finally put the famous Van Basten goal to bed.

Reminded me of the Roberto Carlos goal for Madrid.
Offline jillcwhomever

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13364 on: Yesterday at 01:06:14 pm »
Quote from: BCCC on Yesterday at 11:30:52 am
If that half volley goes in virtually from the byline it would finally put the famous Van Basten goal to bed.

One day it's going to as well.
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13365 on: Yesterday at 01:08:37 pm »
I didn't realise what had happened at first. Nor did the commentator. Nor, judging by the sound of the crowd, did most people on the Kop. That's the mark of genius in the shot. It defied belief.
Offline jillcwhomever

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13366 on: Yesterday at 01:14:23 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 01:08:37 pm
I didn't realise what had happened at first. Nor did the commentator. Nor, judging by the sound of the crowd, did most people on the Kop. That's the mark of genius in the shot. It defied belief.

He'll try it again I reckon and that time it will probably fly in.
Offline Chakan

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13367 on: Yesterday at 01:17:07 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 01:08:37 pm
I didn't realise what had happened at first. Nor did the commentator. Nor, judging by the sound of the crowd, did most people on the Kop. That's the mark of genius in the shot. It defied belief.

Everyone and I mean everyone thought it was a misplaced cross, up until the moment it curved back and hit the post. Incredible decision to even try it, let alone almost pull it off. Insane amount of skill.
Offline jillcwhomever

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13368 on: Yesterday at 01:18:59 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 01:17:07 pm
Everyone and I mean everyone thought it was a misplaced cross, up until the moment it curved back and hit the post. Incredible decision to even try it, let alone almost pull it off. Insane amount of skill.

Didn't Salah score a similar goal to that when he put it in the goal from the touchline, I think it was a Champions League game?
Offline Chakan

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13369 on: Yesterday at 01:21:27 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 01:18:59 pm
Didn't Salah score a similar goal to that when he put it in the goal from the touchline, I think it was a Champions League game?

I think Salahs had a few touch tight goals out in, but Im the wrong one to ask about previous goals scored ;)
Offline newterp

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13370 on: Yesterday at 01:26:27 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 01:18:59 pm
Didn't Salah score a similar goal to that when he put it in the goal from the touchline, I think it was a Champions League game?

it was - but it was a curler that did indeed take a bounce or two.

this was a volley that swerved looked like it was going past the goal - then Trent's audacious spin that he put on the ball had it curve back to goal at the last second.

such a shame that didn't go in.
Offline jillcwhomever

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13371 on: Yesterday at 01:28:48 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 01:21:27 pm
I think Salahs had a few touch tight goals out in, but Im the wrong one to ask about previous goals scored ;)

 ;D

Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 01:26:27 pm
it was - but it was a curler that did indeed take a bounce or two.

this was a volley that swerved looked like it was going past the goal - then Trent's audacious spin that he put on the ball had it curve back to goal at the last second.

such a shame that didn't go in.

I just found it, it did have a swerve to it.  ;D
Offline redgriffin73

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13372 on: Yesterday at 01:29:41 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 01:18:59 pm
Didn't Salah score a similar goal to that when he put it in the goal from the touchline, I think it was a Champions League game?

Red Star away, with his right foot as well from memory - right in front of us in the away end too.
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13373 on: Yesterday at 01:30:23 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 01:26:27 pm
it was - but it was a curler that did indeed take a bounce or two.

this was a volley that swerved looked like it was going past the goal - then Trent's audacious spin that he put on the ball had it curve back to goal at the last second.

such a shame that didn't go in.

I have a theory that people remember spectacular near-misses more than they remember spectacular goals. The greatest 'goal' of the greatest World Cup (1970), the one that EVERYONE remembers, is the audacious dummy on the keeper by Pele followed by the gorgeous reverse shot that went.......just past the post.

Trent's shot will be remembered by posterity because it smacked against the post rather than the net.
Offline jillcwhomever

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13374 on: Yesterday at 01:31:25 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 01:29:41 pm
Red Star away, with his right foot as well from memory - right in front of us in the away end too.

You've had some games.  ;D
Offline redgriffin73

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13375 on: Yesterday at 01:31:46 pm »
Offline redgriffin73

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13376 on: Yesterday at 01:32:17 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 01:30:23 pm
I have a theory that people remember spectacular near-misses more than they remember spectacular goals. The greatest 'goal' of the greatest World Cup (1970), the one that EVERYONE remembers, is the audacious dummy on the keeper by Pele followed by the gorgeous reverse shot that went.......just past the post.

Trent's shot will be remembered by posterity because it smacked against the post rather than the net.

Similar to the Suarez shot v Arsenal in 2014.
Offline Hestoic

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13377 on: Yesterday at 01:43:26 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 01:30:23 pm
I have a theory that people remember spectacular near-misses more than they remember spectacular goals. The greatest 'goal' of the greatest World Cup (1970), the one that EVERYONE remembers, is the audacious dummy on the keeper by Pele followed by the gorgeous reverse shot that went.......just past the post.

Trent's shot will be remembered by posterity because it smacked against the post rather than the net.

I think Torres ended up scoring a goal like that against Newcastle in 2008 if I'm thinking of the correct Pele example? Through ball from Gerrard (of course), dummied the keeper to sit him down and let the ball naturally go past him, then slotted it in.
Offline Kalito

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13378 on: Yesterday at 03:31:36 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 01:29:41 pm
Red Star away, with his right foot as well from memory - right in front of us in the away end too.
It was Salzburg ...
Offline Hazell

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13379 on: Yesterday at 05:37:59 pm »
Quote from: Hestoic on Yesterday at 01:43:26 pm
I think Torres ended up scoring a goal like that against Newcastle in 2008 if I'm thinking of the correct Pele example? Through ball from Gerrard (of course), dummied the keeper to sit him down and let the ball naturally go past him, then slotted it in.

That's such an underrated goal, it's one of my favourites too.

Alexander-Arnold's shot would have been talked about for decades though, had it gone in.
Offline singerj

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13380 on: Yesterday at 05:42:19 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 01:30:23 pm
I have a theory that people remember spectacular near-misses more than they remember spectacular goals. The greatest 'goal' of the greatest World Cup (1970), the one that EVERYONE remembers, is the audacious dummy on the keeper by Pele followed by the gorgeous reverse shot that went.......just past the post.

Trent's shot will be remembered by posterity because it smacked against the post rather than the net.

Suarez v. Arsenal from ~35 yards anyone?
Offline Jon2lfc

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13381 on: Yesterday at 06:26:25 pm »
I think we're all loving Trent in his 'quarterback' role.

One thing which seems funny to me though is how it came about.
I see a timeline similar to below:

1. Everyone (e.g. lots of fans) saying that Trent might be better off used in midfield. What do we know?
2. Klopp keeps him as a RB. As his Manager he surely knows Trent better than anyone.
3. Southgate then is the first to use Trent as a 'quarterback' / MF in a competitive match (international against San Marino?)
4. Then Klopp appears to copy Southgate and employ Trent in a similar role thereafter. I.e. out of defence and into midfield.
5. Trent says in the press that he looks at Jon Stones as an example of the role.
6. Klopp maintains Trent in this role.

it all seems a bit Roy of the Rovers.
Questions..
Jurgen (we all love him) and his coaching staff know Trent far better than Southgate, so why did they copy Southgate?
Offline YNWA.A

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13382 on: Yesterday at 06:37:11 pm »
Quote from: Jon2lfc on Yesterday at 06:26:25 pm
I think we're all loving Trent in his 'quarterback' role.

One thing which seems funny to me though is how it came about.
I see a timeline similar to below:

1. Everyone (e.g. lots of fans) saying that Trent might be better off used in midfield. What do we know?
2. Klopp keeps him as a RB. As his Manager he surely knows Trent better than anyone.
3. Southgate then is the first to use Trent as a 'quarterback' / MF in a competitive match (international against San Marino?)
4. Then Klopp appears to copy Southgate and employ Trent in a similar role thereafter. I.e. out of defence and into midfield.
5. Trent says in the press that he looks at Jon Stones as an example of the role.
6. Klopp maintains Trent in this role.

it all seems a bit Roy of the Rovers.
Questions..
Jurgen (we all love him) and his coaching staff know Trent far better than Southgate, so why did they copy Southgate?

Regarding your question,

Because it helped us solve a major problem in midfield, that was no longer functional. When Klopp made the comment he did, we didnt have the problems that we did last year (solution came against Arsenal at anfield). It was out of neccassity, but its worked and obviously the coaching staff is pleased with the result. One of the great things about Klopp and his coaching staff is adapting and evolving when needed.

Offline Jayo10

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13383 on: Yesterday at 09:49:33 pm »
Sounds mental I know, but is it just me or is Trent looking quicker?
Offline newterp

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13384 on: Yesterday at 10:56:04 pm »
Quote from: Jayo10 on Yesterday at 09:49:33 pm
Sounds mental I know, but is it just me or is Trent looking quicker?

Hair cut, clearly.
Offline classycarra

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13385 on: Today at 12:51:54 am »
Quote from: Jon2lfc on Yesterday at 06:26:25 pm
I think we're all loving Trent in his 'quarterback' role.

One thing which seems funny to me though is how it came about.
I see a timeline similar to below:

1. Everyone (e.g. lots of fans) saying that Trent might be better off used in midfield. What do we know?
2. Klopp keeps him as a RB. As his Manager he surely knows Trent better than anyone.
3. Southgate then is the first to use Trent as a 'quarterback' / MF in a competitive match (international against San Marino?)
4. Then Klopp appears to copy Southgate and employ Trent in a similar role thereafter. I.e. out of defence and into midfield.
5. Trent says in the press that he looks at Jon Stones as an example of the role.
6. Klopp maintains Trent in this role.

it all seems a bit Roy of the Rovers.
Questions..
Jurgen (we all love him) and his coaching staff know Trent far better than Southgate, so why did they copy Southgate?

southgate played him as a number 8, not as a right back who moves into midfield.

if we're looking for managerial inspiration, isn't it guardiola doing it initially with cancelo and then stones. and zinchenko (likewise at arsenal too under guardiola's old number 2)

also isn't it said that Ljinders proposed the changed RB role to Klopp. I don't think anyone learned much if anything from Southgate playing trent in a different midfield position
Offline kavah

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13386 on: Today at 04:29:15 am »
From Jason's thread if anyone hasn't seen it

Quote from: oojason on January  1, 2024, 10:19:41 pm

credit - Caramac on TLW for these quality gifs.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13387 on: Today at 05:31:48 am »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 01:29:41 pm
Red Star away, with his right foot as well from memory - right in front of us in the away end too.

RB Salzburg, last group game where we needed a draw to go through. Won 2-0 in the end.
