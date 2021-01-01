I think we're all loving Trent in his 'quarterback' role.



One thing which seems funny to me though is how it came about.

I see a timeline similar to below:



1. Everyone (e.g. lots of fans) saying that Trent might be better off used in midfield. What do we know?

2. Klopp keeps him as a RB. As his Manager he surely knows Trent better than anyone.

3. Southgate then is the first to use Trent as a 'quarterback' / MF in a competitive match (international against San Marino?)

4. Then Klopp appears to copy Southgate and employ Trent in a similar role thereafter. I.e. out of defence and into midfield.

5. Trent says in the press that he looks at Jon Stones as an example of the role.

6. Klopp maintains Trent in this role.



it all seems a bit Roy of the Rovers.

Questions..

Jurgen (we all love him) and his coaching staff know Trent far better than Southgate, so why did they copy Southgate?

