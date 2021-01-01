That shot off the post!!! And the driven first time pass in to Nunez off a Szoboszlai pass, incredible
If that half volley goes in virtually from the byline it would finally put the famous Van Basten goal to bed.
I didn't realise what had happened at first. Nor did the commentator. Nor, judging by the sound of the crowd, did most people on the Kop. That's the mark of genius in the shot. It defied belief.
Everyone and I mean everyone thought it was a misplaced cross, up until the moment it curved back and hit the post. Incredible decision to even try it, let alone almost pull it off. Insane amount of skill.
Didn't Salah score a similar goal to that when he put it in the goal from the touchline, I think it was a Champions League game?
I think Salahs had a few touch tight goals out in, but Im the wrong one to ask about previous goals scored
it was - but it was a curler that did indeed take a bounce or two.this was a volley that swerved looked like it was going past the goal - then Trent's audacious spin that he put on the ball had it curve back to goal at the last second. such a shame that didn't go in.
Red Star away, with his right foot as well from memory - right in front of us in the away end too.
You've had some games.
I have a theory that people remember spectacular near-misses more than they remember spectacular goals. The greatest 'goal' of the greatest World Cup (1970), the one that EVERYONE remembers, is the audacious dummy on the keeper by Pele followed by the gorgeous reverse shot that went.......just past the post. Trent's shot will be remembered by posterity because it smacked against the post rather than the net.
I think Torres ended up scoring a goal like that against Newcastle in 2008 if I'm thinking of the correct Pele example? Through ball from Gerrard (of course), dummied the keeper to sit him down and let the ball naturally go past him, then slotted it in.
