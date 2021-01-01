« previous next »
MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,500
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #13360 on: Today at 10:53:32 am
He was brillant mostly.
But i thought the difference in how Gomez & Trent dealt with Gordon was apparent.
Trent needs to better 1v1 not beaten so easily
Its likes he just gives up & thinks Konate wll take care of it which he does tbf
MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,917
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #13361 on: Today at 10:54:02 am
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 10:17:24 am
That shot off the post!!! And the driven first time pass in to Nunez off a Szoboszlai pass, incredible
He's a generational talent.
BCCC

  • Or B square
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,856
  • Blessed are the Cheesemakers
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #13362 on: Today at 11:30:52 am
If that half volley goes in virtually from the byline it would finally put the famous Van Basten goal to bed.
*****LFC Purveyors of fine football tradition since 1892*****

Spezialo

  • Knocked out of the world cup. Should have had a pen. As if you wouldn't confront the ref.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 761
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #13363 on: Today at 01:04:18 pm
Quote from: BCCC on Today at 11:30:52 am
If that half volley goes in virtually from the byline it would finally put the famous Van Basten goal to bed.

Reminded me of the Roberto Carlos goal for Madrid.
jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,117
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #13364 on: Today at 01:06:14 pm
Quote from: BCCC on Today at 11:30:52 am
If that half volley goes in virtually from the byline it would finally put the famous Van Basten goal to bed.

One day it's going to as well.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,294
  • The first five yards........
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #13365 on: Today at 01:08:37 pm
I didn't realise what had happened at first. Nor did the commentator. Nor, judging by the sound of the crowd, did most people on the Kop. That's the mark of genius in the shot. It defied belief.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,117
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #13366 on: Today at 01:14:23 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 01:08:37 pm
I didn't realise what had happened at first. Nor did the commentator. Nor, judging by the sound of the crowd, did most people on the Kop. That's the mark of genius in the shot. It defied belief.

He'll try it again I reckon and that time it will probably fly in.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,916
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #13367 on: Today at 01:17:07 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 01:08:37 pm
I didn't realise what had happened at first. Nor did the commentator. Nor, judging by the sound of the crowd, did most people on the Kop. That's the mark of genius in the shot. It defied belief.

Everyone and I mean everyone thought it was a misplaced cross, up until the moment it curved back and hit the post. Incredible decision to even try it, let alone almost pull it off. Insane amount of skill.
jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,117
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #13368 on: Today at 01:18:59 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 01:17:07 pm
Everyone and I mean everyone thought it was a misplaced cross, up until the moment it curved back and hit the post. Incredible decision to even try it, let alone almost pull it off. Insane amount of skill.

Didn't Salah score a similar goal to that when he put it in the goal from the touchline, I think it was a Champions League game?
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,916
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #13369 on: Today at 01:21:27 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 01:18:59 pm
Didn't Salah score a similar goal to that when he put it in the goal from the touchline, I think it was a Champions League game?

I think Salahs had a few touch tight goals out in, but Im the wrong one to ask about previous goals scored ;)
newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,258
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #13370 on: Today at 01:26:27 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 01:18:59 pm
Didn't Salah score a similar goal to that when he put it in the goal from the touchline, I think it was a Champions League game?

it was - but it was a curler that did indeed take a bounce or two.

this was a volley that swerved looked like it was going past the goal - then Trent's audacious spin that he put on the ball had it curve back to goal at the last second.

such a shame that didn't go in.
jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,117
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #13371 on: Today at 01:28:48 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 01:21:27 pm
I think Salahs had a few touch tight goals out in, but Im the wrong one to ask about previous goals scored ;)

 ;D

Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:26:27 pm
it was - but it was a curler that did indeed take a bounce or two.

this was a volley that swerved looked like it was going past the goal - then Trent's audacious spin that he put on the ball had it curve back to goal at the last second.

such a shame that didn't go in.

I just found it, it did have a swerve to it.  ;D
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,168
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #13372 on: Today at 01:29:41 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 01:18:59 pm
Didn't Salah score a similar goal to that when he put it in the goal from the touchline, I think it was a Champions League game?

Red Star away, with his right foot as well from memory - right in front of us in the away end too.
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,294
  • The first five yards........
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #13373 on: Today at 01:30:23 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:26:27 pm
it was - but it was a curler that did indeed take a bounce or two.

this was a volley that swerved looked like it was going past the goal - then Trent's audacious spin that he put on the ball had it curve back to goal at the last second.

such a shame that didn't go in.

I have a theory that people remember spectacular near-misses more than they remember spectacular goals. The greatest 'goal' of the greatest World Cup (1970), the one that EVERYONE remembers, is the audacious dummy on the keeper by Pele followed by the gorgeous reverse shot that went.......just past the post.

Trent's shot will be remembered by posterity because it smacked against the post rather than the net.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,117
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #13374 on: Today at 01:31:25 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 01:29:41 pm
Red Star away, with his right foot as well from memory - right in front of us in the away end too.

You've had some games.  ;D
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,168
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #13375 on: Today at 01:31:46 pm
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,168
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #13376 on: Today at 01:32:17 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 01:30:23 pm
I have a theory that people remember spectacular near-misses more than they remember spectacular goals. The greatest 'goal' of the greatest World Cup (1970), the one that EVERYONE remembers, is the audacious dummy on the keeper by Pele followed by the gorgeous reverse shot that went.......just past the post.

Trent's shot will be remembered by posterity because it smacked against the post rather than the net.

Similar to the Suarez shot v Arsenal in 2014.
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Hestoic

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 295
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #13377 on: Today at 01:43:26 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 01:30:23 pm
I have a theory that people remember spectacular near-misses more than they remember spectacular goals. The greatest 'goal' of the greatest World Cup (1970), the one that EVERYONE remembers, is the audacious dummy on the keeper by Pele followed by the gorgeous reverse shot that went.......just past the post.

Trent's shot will be remembered by posterity because it smacked against the post rather than the net.

I think Torres ended up scoring a goal like that against Newcastle in 2008 if I'm thinking of the correct Pele example? Through ball from Gerrard (of course), dummied the keeper to sit him down and let the ball naturally go past him, then slotted it in.
Kalito

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 899
  • ***JFT97***
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #13378 on: Today at 03:31:36 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 01:29:41 pm
Red Star away, with his right foot as well from memory - right in front of us in the away end too.
It was Salzburg ...
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

"be careful of media, they can make you hate the oppressed and love the oppressors." - Malcolm X

The notion that an Occupier is defending itself is as absurd as the notion that the rapist is defending itself from the victim.

Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,619
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #13379 on: Today at 05:37:59 pm
Quote from: Hestoic on Today at 01:43:26 pm
I think Torres ended up scoring a goal like that against Newcastle in 2008 if I'm thinking of the correct Pele example? Through ball from Gerrard (of course), dummied the keeper to sit him down and let the ball naturally go past him, then slotted it in.

That's such an underrated goal, it's one of my favourites too.

Alexander-Arnold's shot would have been talked about for decades though, had it gone in.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

singerj

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 15
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #13380 on: Today at 05:42:19 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 01:30:23 pm
I have a theory that people remember spectacular near-misses more than they remember spectacular goals. The greatest 'goal' of the greatest World Cup (1970), the one that EVERYONE remembers, is the audacious dummy on the keeper by Pele followed by the gorgeous reverse shot that went.......just past the post.

Trent's shot will be remembered by posterity because it smacked against the post rather than the net.

Suarez v. Arsenal from ~35 yards anyone?
