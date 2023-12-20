« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 328 329 330 331 332 [333]   Go Down

Author Topic: Trent Alexander-Arnold  (Read 1270395 times)

Offline CowboyKangaroo

  • aka WayneSkippy
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,613
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13280 on: December 20, 2023, 04:44:43 pm »
Quote from: Ghost of Christmas RAWK on December 20, 2023, 12:56:25 pm
The very first "con" should be that 'inverting' is a dumbfuck word for what is being done

Logged
Quote from: GucciMane on January 30, 2019, 01:35:49 pm
shut up clown. Naby Keita can buy your life and throw it away.

Offline Ghost of Christmas RAWK

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,798
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13281 on: December 20, 2023, 06:55:03 pm »
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,406
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13282 on: December 20, 2023, 09:43:34 pm »
He's got a very Thiago look about the way he plays  🤪
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,747
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13283 on: December 20, 2023, 09:56:33 pm »
He came on with 30 minutes to go and he had 2/3 assists?

Boss tha!
Logged

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,051
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13284 on: December 20, 2023, 09:57:05 pm »
That pass for Salah... filth.
Logged

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,072
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13285 on: December 20, 2023, 10:04:01 pm »
It feels like we're slowly working towards him being the 6, but just aren't ready to start him there in the league yet. I thought he was really good. Individual brilliance from Jones for his goal but it's a lovely pass from deep by Trent.
Logged

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,470
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13286 on: December 20, 2023, 10:09:15 pm »
Comes on and grabs 2 quick assists, lovely
Logged

Offline SerbianScouser

  • Far from world class.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,656
  • ...All the best
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13287 on: December 20, 2023, 10:17:02 pm »
He's so good as a 6 he's a double 6.
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,494
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13288 on: December 20, 2023, 10:38:48 pm »
Great Cameo off the bench. That Pass to Salah was amazing
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,016
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13289 on: December 20, 2023, 10:48:25 pm »
He's brilliant on the ball, outrageously so.  My only concern is the dirty work that comes with playing as a 6.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Hestoic

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 245
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13290 on: December 20, 2023, 10:52:47 pm »
Quote from: tubby on December 20, 2023, 10:48:25 pm
He's brilliant on the ball, outrageously so.  My only concern is the dirty work that comes with playing as a 6.

The first game he moved to a 6, I can't remember who against, he gave the opposition a lot of space behind him which was worrying. That will be ironed out over time of course, which I suppose is why it looks like he is being introduced to the role when we're a bit more comfortable and in control.
Logged

Offline jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,327
  • Meh sd f
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13291 on: December 21, 2023, 08:01:33 am »
Quote from: Hestoic on December 20, 2023, 10:52:47 pm
The first game he moved to a 6, I can't remember who against, he gave the opposition a lot of space behind him which was worrying. That will be ironed out over time of course, which I suppose is why it looks like he is being introduced to the role when we're a bit more comfortable and in control.
Thats what we said about his defense at RB years ago.
I'm rather thinking we need to accomodate his pros and cons, and then playing at 8 seems more natural
Logged

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,051
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13292 on: December 21, 2023, 08:06:00 am »
Quote from: jepovic on December 21, 2023, 08:01:33 am
Thats what we said about his defense at RB years ago.
I'm rather thinking we need to accomodate his pros and cons, and then playing at 8 seems more natural

Is he good enough on the half turn to play as an 8 though? He wants the game in front of him.
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,494
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13293 on: December 21, 2023, 08:17:50 am »
Quote from: jepovic on December 21, 2023, 08:01:33 am
Thats what we said about his defense at RB years ago.
I'm rather thinking we need to accomodate his pros and cons, and then playing at 8 seems more natural
With how the 8s are used he doesnt get on the ball enough. You want him on the ball as a much as possible.
When it gone to 442 with Endo yea it an 8 techinally but the role there still primary in the buildup. it basically Double 6 in those situation.
Dont want him playing the role Szoboszlai does he wont get on the ball enough.
Logged

Offline lamonti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,368
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13294 on: December 21, 2023, 08:31:22 am »
Quote from: tubby on December 20, 2023, 10:48:25 pm
He's brilliant on the ball, outrageously so.  My only concern is the dirty work that comes with playing as a 6.

We haven't played with a tackler there all season. We're looking for a playmaker. Trent fits the bill. Makes us need to buy a rightback.
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,109
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13295 on: December 21, 2023, 02:47:23 pm »
Quote from: lamonti on December 21, 2023, 08:31:22 am
We haven't played with a tackler there all season. We're looking for a playmaker. Trent fits the bill. Makes us need to buy a rightback.
no it doesn't.  why TF is everyone so quick to completely ignore Gomez? plus the lad Bradley who seemed very assured last night.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,296
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13296 on: December 21, 2023, 03:55:51 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on December 21, 2023, 02:47:23 pm
no it doesn't.  why TF is everyone so quick to completely ignore Gomez? plus the lad Bradley who seemed very assured last night.

Gomez is still a centreback playing right back and we very well need him at centreback as well. Bradley has yet to play any meaningful minutes in the league for us.
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,109
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13297 on: December 21, 2023, 04:26:39 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on December 21, 2023, 03:55:51 pm
Gomez is still a centreback playing right back and we very well need him at centreback as well. Bradley has yet to play any meaningful minutes in the league for us.
OK but I still don't think "moving Trent to 6" means we have to rush out and buy an RB.  I don't see it as a glaring priority right now, personally.
Logged

Online Jingle Bells Tepid Smells

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 92,068
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13298 on: December 21, 2023, 05:57:56 pm »
Need him to sign a new contract only 18 months left now.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,296
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13299 on: December 21, 2023, 06:12:31 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on December 21, 2023, 04:26:39 pm
OK but I still don't think "moving Trent to 6" means we have to rush out and buy an RB.  I don't see it as a glaring priority right now, personally.

Depends, we may decided to get a centreback in which case Gomez can stay out there all season. At the moment we have Gomez, Van Dijk, Quansah and Konate our centrebacks and two of them have injury issues and Gomez wouldnt get much rest.
Logged

Offline ljycb

  • RAWK's Bullen Oracle of Wisdom & Knowledge, the Collective Voice of our Moral Conscience
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,590
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13300 on: Today at 12:18:46 am »
Quote from: Jingle Bells Tepid Smells on December 21, 2023, 05:57:56 pm
Need him to sign a new contract only 18 months left now.

Yep. I do wonder why it has not been sorted as of yet. The word from the club seems to be "no rush". I personally think getting him tied down is more important than Mo and the captain.
Logged

Offline Ghost of Christmas RAWK

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,798
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13301 on: Today at 12:39:03 am »
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 12:18:46 am
Yep. I do wonder why it has not been sorted as of yet. The word from the club seems to be "no rush". I personally think getting him tied down is more important than Mo and the captain.
Is it really that important? He ain't gonna go anywhere, he's Liverpool through and through
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,991
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13302 on: Today at 09:12:15 pm »
Fantastic assist today and a really good defensive performance against a player who normally causes lots of prpblems (Martinelli). Not much will be said about it because of the narrative
Logged

Online Red Wanderer

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 190
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13303 on: Today at 09:39:53 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 09:12:15 pm
Fantastic assist today and a really good defensive performance against a player who normally causes lots of prpblems (Martinelli). Not much will be said about it because of the narrative

His defending was mentioned on commentary to compare him to Zinchenko as a poor defender. Ignoring the actual evidence of an extremely strong defensive display against top of the league.
Logged

Online Wool

  • eBack
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,250
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13304 on: Today at 09:40:54 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 09:12:15 pm
Fantastic assist today and a really good defensive performance against a player who normally causes lots of prpblems (Martinelli). Not much will be said about it because of the narrative
Yup.
Logged

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,051
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13305 on: Today at 09:42:46 pm »
Quote from: Ghost of Christmas RAWK on Today at 12:39:03 am
Is it really that important? He ain't gonna go anywhere, he's Liverpool through and through

I think this is right but you gotta make sure they feel the love - Gerrard almost left us after Istanbul because he wasnt sure he was really wanted. Hopefully Trent isnt as insecure as Gerrard though.

He was ace today. And that chance - hitting the woodwork from there is mostly just being unlucky.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 328 329 330 331 332 [333]   Go Up
« previous next »
 