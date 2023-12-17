He has the highest Xa in the game(.4), the most progressive passes(16), The most Key passes(6), the most passes into the final 1/3(17) and the 2nd most passes into the penalty in the game(2 and 1 Cross into the Area). He also had 11 Shot creating actions(which was the most tied with Mo)
It was Trent, Mo and Nunez who where 3 that created the most.
His numbers are just below his career avgs and he basically since the City game he been really good
He at .32 Xag for the season, his career .29. He was at .35 last season and .38 2 season ago.
His Creating went up last season to .5 Xa after he started inverting in those 10 games. He still creating a ton, from Live play. He also great on set pieces.
This is where modern publicly available stats are so limited in their application because they dont show useage
What none of those numbers tells you is how effectively he used the ball compared to how someone else wouldve used it with the same decisions to make
Some of that production is down to the huge amount of ball he had and the sheer weight of times hes putting the ball in the box
he crossed the ball into the box 14 times yesterday - 5 of them found a Liverpool player
he had 131 touches
To put it another way hes going to be top of the chances created numbers because of the sheer volume of times hes trying to create a chance
So he was our main threat - but we can argue whether he played well or not (I think I could argue either side of this)
Its also a legit question to ask whether someone getting that volume of the ball 30 + yards from goal and being asked (or deciding ) to be your creative outlet rather than building pressure, looking fof the next pass etc is a good attacking set up / design