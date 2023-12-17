« previous next »
Trent Alexander-Arnold

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
December 17, 2023, 09:18:59 pm
Quote from: newterp on December 17, 2023, 08:36:33 pm
Should have scored that chance - he had a really nice run and connection

To be fair it was still very difficult, and would've been a brilliant goal. It was the one move of true class in the entire match.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
December 17, 2023, 09:21:54 pm
No system can fix shit passing
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
December 17, 2023, 09:38:10 pm
Quote from: Draex Navidad on December 17, 2023, 08:54:42 pm
Hes becoming obsessed with being a midfielder, never makes the overlap, all so easy and predictable to stop.we looked see better with Gomez at right back.
We're a bit blunt down the right when he plays there. Too slow, not enough movement.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
December 18, 2023, 08:30:09 am
I know the record over the last 25-30 games since we moved Trent inside is close to title winning form, but surely when teams are going to sit back and defend it makes more sense for him to make overlapping runs and get in dangerous positions on the right flank to whip a ball in.

Trying to place the ball onto our attackers heads from 40-50 yards out directly in front when they have 3-4 defenders on them cant be our the go to option when trying to break down a parked bus.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
December 18, 2023, 08:53:15 am
Is his contract ever getting done? 18 months left for a prime age player isn't really an area you want to be getting in to.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
December 18, 2023, 08:55:03 am
Quote from: Rosario on December 18, 2023, 08:30:09 am
I know the record over the last 25-30 games since we moved Trent inside is close to title winning form, but surely when teams are going to sit back and defend it makes more sense for him to make overlapping runs and get in dangerous positions on the right flank to whip a ball in.

Trying to place the ball onto our attackers heads from 40-50 yards out directly in front when they have 3-4 defenders on them cant be our the go to option when trying to break down a parked bus.
As average as Varane and Evans are, one thing they can deal with is the aimless, slung in cross.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
December 18, 2023, 09:02:09 am
Generals always fight the last war.

Last season, the problem was the midfield was being overrun so Klopp inverted Trent to create an overload in midfield which addressed the balance. This season, there is now legs in midfield but Trent is still inverting. It's hard to argue with the results but I think currently we look disjointed and we look far more organised and coherent went Gomez comes on and acts like a traditional fullback with chalk on his boots.

Trent is coming inside. Dom is coming inside. Mo is coming inside. Diaz is coming inside. Gravenberch is coming inside. For fucks sake, does ANYBODY want to get chalk on their boots anymore? This is playing into the opposition's hand where their strength and numbers are infield.

We need width to break down a low block because virtually every team we face parks with the bus against us and when they we we look pretty clueless until Gomez comes on and stretches the play forcing the opposition to engage him on the flank which opens up space in the middle.

I don't envy Klopp's decision with regard to Trent but I think a decision about the right back and Trent's role in the team is long overdue.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
December 18, 2023, 09:04:14 am
To be fair, Tsimi took up some great positions down his side on several occasions and they just ignored him.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
December 18, 2023, 09:05:49 am
We have reduced the leagues most potent last-pass maestro to two assists midway through the season. Some fucking success that. I think it's the main reason we are struggling at the moment. He can play in the middle, but then we need a new dedicated right back. This, whatever it is, is not working - if it ever did.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
December 18, 2023, 09:07:00 am
Quote from: spider-neil on December 18, 2023, 09:02:09 am
Generals always fight the last war.

Last season, the problem was the midfield was being overrun so Klopp inverted Trent to create an overload in midfield which addressed the balance. This season, there is now legs in midfield but Trent is still inverting. It's hard to argue with the results but I think currently we look disjointed and we look far more organised and coherent went Gomez comes on and acts like a traditional fullback with chalk on his boots.

Trent is coming inside. Dom is coming inside. Mo is coming inside. Diaz is coming inside. Gravenberch is coming inside. For fucks sake, does ANYBODY want to get chalk on their boots anymore? This is playing into the opposition's hand where their strength and numbers are infield.

We need width to break down a low block because virtually every team we face parks with the bus against us and when they we we look pretty clueless until Gomez comes on and stretches the play forcing the opposition to engage him on the flank which opens up space in the middle.

I don't envy Klopp's decision with regard to Trent but I think a decision about the right back and Trent's role in the team is long overdue.

Pretty much, we're playing against low blocks that are typically deep and central and we're countering it by sending our entire team central... where there's no space
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
December 18, 2023, 09:08:45 am
Quote from: Zlen on December 18, 2023, 09:05:49 am
We have reduced the leagues most potent last-pass maestro to two assists midway through the season. Some fucking success that. I think it's the main reason we are struggling at the moment. He can play in the middle, but then we need a new dedicated right back. This, whatever it is, is not working - if it ever did.

Trent got so many assists because he clung to the right wing and made crosses near the byline. These days Trent has next to no interest in being in a wide position and creating chances centrally is far more difficult than creating chances outside purely because there is less space centrally.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
December 18, 2023, 09:13:33 am
Quote from: spider-neil on December 18, 2023, 09:08:45 am
Trent got so many assists because he clung to the right wing and made crosses near the byline. These days Trent has next to no interest in being in a wide position and creating chances centrally is far more difficult than creating chances outside purely because there is less space centrally.

Yes. So what exactly is the benefit to Liverpool Football Club by playing him there? We keep him personally happy by indulging his whim? We generate news headlines? Because on the pitch - it looks like a lose-lose scenario for the club. It's not even a hybrid role any longer - only 'rightbacking' he does is in defence.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
December 18, 2023, 09:25:06 am
Quote from: spider-neil on December 18, 2023, 09:08:45 am
Trent got so many assists because he clung to the right wing and made crosses near the byline. These days Trent has next to no interest in being in a wide position and creating chances centrally is far more difficult than creating chances outside purely because there is less space centrally.
He has the highest Xa in the game(.4), the most progressive passes(16), The most Key passes(6), the most passes into the final 1/3(17) and the 2nd most passes into the penalty in the game(2 and 1 Cross into the Area). He also had 11 Shot creating actions(which was the most tied with Mo)
It was Trent, Mo and Nunez who where 3 that created the most.
His numbers are just below his career avgs and he basically since the City game he been really good
He at .32 Xag for the season, his career .29. He was at .35 last season and .38 2 season ago.
His Creating went up last season to .5 Xa after he started inverting in those 10 games. He still creating a ton, from Live play. He also great on set pieces.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
December 18, 2023, 09:29:11 am
Quote from: Zlen on December 18, 2023, 09:05:49 am
We have reduced the leagues most potent last-pass maestro to two assists midway through the season. Some fucking success that. I think it's the main reason we are struggling at the moment. He can play in the middle, but then we need a new dedicated right back. This, whatever it is, is not working - if it ever did.

It certainly bores the life out of the crowd, it also shows up our midfield that they just arent good enough if we have to keep moving him there to be the saviour, its like having Gerrard save the team all over again. May as well just sign a right back now and give him 90 minutes there to do it.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
December 18, 2023, 09:31:03 am
He still looked our biggest threat yesterday.  That burst down the inside right channel in their box and him coming onto the square pass and just skimming the post on the other side were two of our biggest chances.  He was definitely doing a bit of a Gerrard at times, but there's just zero creativity coming from anywhere else in the team.  He was the only one who looked like making anything happen until the game opened up with all the subs.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
December 18, 2023, 09:32:14 am
Quote from: tubby on December 18, 2023, 09:31:03 am
He still looked our biggest threat yesterday.  That burst down the inside right channel in their box and him coming onto the square pass and just skimming the post on the other side were two of our biggest chances.  He was definitely doing a bit of a Gerrard at times, but there's just zero creativity coming from anywhere else in the team.  He was the only one who looked like making anything happen until the game opened up with all the subs.

Why is doing a Gerrard looked at as a bad thing, De Bruyne does the exact same and gets nothing but praise.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
December 18, 2023, 09:37:05 am
Quote from: Coolie High on December 18, 2023, 09:32:14 am
Why is doing a Gerrard looked at as a bad thing, De Bruyne does the exact same and gets nothing but praise.

Playing like Gerrard is one thing.  Trying to do everything yourself like Gerrard isn't.  But it's a symptom of a team that isn't creating anything.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
December 18, 2023, 09:38:59 am
Quote from: spider-neil on December 18, 2023, 09:08:45 am
Trent got so many assists because he clung to the right wing and made crosses near the byline. These days Trent has next to no interest in being in a wide position and creating chances centrally is far more difficult than creating chances outside purely because there is less space centrally.

Go back this time last year and people were complaining about us putting too many crosses into a congested penalty area. That was way before Trent inverted.

The issue isn't Trents position the issue is how long it takes us to get the ball into the attacking third. Once we get there then we don't counter press when we lose it. The issue is still the midfield. The only time we look creative is when the game opens up completely but then we are wide open on the transitions.

When that happens we end up moving Trent into midfield to garner some control.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
December 18, 2023, 09:44:38 am
Quote from: Marys Donkey on December 18, 2023, 09:38:59 am
When that happens we end up moving Trent into midfield to garner some control.

But we still just end up with two at the base of midfield.  Trent + Endo (or whoever).  Szoboszlai ends up creating the width on the right, basically playing as a right back, Diaz comes inside and Tsimikas pushes right up on the left.

I don't see why we can't just play Trent in a double pivot anyway and have a traditional right back in the spot that we've shoved Szobo into.  And if it's not him, it's Mo who has to drop deep and wide into that right back spot to fill the gap.

It's really weird.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
December 18, 2023, 09:48:28 am
Quote from: Coolie High on December 18, 2023, 09:32:14 am
Why is doing a Gerrard looked at as a bad thing, De Bruyne does the exact same and gets nothing but praise.

Probably because De Bruyne is a 10 with a right back providing width, not a right back playing 8/10 congesting the middle.

I have no problem with Trent being De Bruyne, I do have a problem him doing it from right back.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
December 18, 2023, 09:49:58 am
Quote from: Draex Navidad on December 18, 2023, 09:48:28 am
Probably because De Bruyne is a 10 with a right back providing width, not a right back playing 8/10 congesting the middle.

I have no problem with Trent being De Bruyne, I do have a problem him doing it from right back.

Thats a fair point.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
December 18, 2023, 09:59:38 am
Quote from: Draex Navidad on December 18, 2023, 09:48:28 am
Probably because De Bruyne is a 10 with a right back providing width, not a right back playing 8/10 congesting the middle.

I have no problem with Trent being De Bruyne, I do have a problem him doing it from right back.
Bingo. The problem is not what Trent is doing, but what he's not doing anymore: Providing width and defending

I would love to see what Trent could do as a CM with a proper RB stretching the defense.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
December 18, 2023, 10:01:05 am
Quote from: jepovic on December 18, 2023, 09:59:38 am
Bingo. The problem is not what Trent is doing, but what he's not doing anymore: Providing width and defending

I would love to see what Trent could do as a CM with a proper RB stretching the defense.

You've already seen what that looks like when Gomez comes on.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
December 18, 2023, 10:05:18 am
Quote from: RedG13 on December 18, 2023, 09:25:06 am
He has the highest Xa in the game(.4), the most progressive passes(16), The most Key passes(6), the most passes into the final 1/3(17) and the 2nd most passes into the penalty in the game(2 and 1 Cross into the Area). He also had 11 Shot creating actions(which was the most tied with Mo)
It was Trent, Mo and Nunez who where 3 that created the most.
His numbers are just below his career avgs and he basically since the City game he been really good
He at .32 Xag for the season, his career .29. He was at .35 last season and .38 2 season ago.
His Creating went up last season to .5 Xa after he started inverting in those 10 games. He still creating a ton, from Live play. He also great on set pieces.


This is where modern publicly available stats are so limited in their application because they dont show useage
What none of those numbers tells you is how effectively he used the ball compared to how someone else wouldve used it with the same decisions to make
Some of that production is down to the huge amount of ball he had and the sheer weight of times hes putting the ball in the box  he crossed the ball into the box 14 times yesterday - 5 of them found a Liverpool player  he had 131 touches
To put it another way hes going to be top of the chances created numbers because of the sheer volume of times hes trying to create a chance

So he was our main threat - but we can argue whether he played well or not (I think I could argue either side of this)

Its also a legit question to ask whether someone getting that volume of the ball 30 + yards from goal and being asked (or deciding ) to be your creative outlet rather than building pressure, looking fof the next pass etc is a good attacking set up / design


Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
December 18, 2023, 10:50:36 am
The fact that our go-to tactic when things aren't going well is to stick him in midfield says everything. Just buy a right-back.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
December 18, 2023, 10:55:47 am
Quote from: spider-neil on December 18, 2023, 10:01:05 am
You've already seen what that looks like when Gomez comes on.
For 15 min at the end, yes, but thats more like a teaser.
I want to see it from the start, and preferably with a more skilled RB than Gomez (although he has done a good job this fall)
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
December 18, 2023, 04:10:52 pm
Quote from: Bennett on December 18, 2023, 10:50:36 am
The fact that our go-to tactic when things aren't going well is to stick him in midfield says everything. Just buy a right-back.

Gomez is a great FB.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
December 18, 2023, 11:23:11 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on December 18, 2023, 10:05:18 am
This is where modern publicly available stats are so limited in their application because they dont show useage
What none of those numbers tells you is how effectively he used the ball compared to how someone else wouldve used it with the same decisions to make
Some of that production is down to the huge amount of ball he had and the sheer weight of times hes putting the ball in the box  he crossed the ball into the box 14 times yesterday - 5 of them found a Liverpool player  he had 131 touches
To put it another way hes going to be top of the chances created numbers because of the sheer volume of times hes trying to create a chance

So he was our main threat - but we can argue whether he played well or not (I think I could argue either side of this)

Its also a legit question to ask whether someone getting that volume of the ball 30 + yards from goal and being asked (or deciding ) to be your creative outlet rather than building pressure, looking fof the next pass etc is a good attacking set up / design
The Ball Progression numbers are still super good even with that amount of touches. Like I thought he was best player on the pitch. He was creating so much but it was basically only him, Salah creating chances and very limited numbers of good shots.
Like he was pretty effective in terms of Ball progression. It was basically him and Konate.
he got a lot of touches and used it well.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 06:33:10 am
Just commit to him as a midfielder now and be done with it. He has no interest in providing width anymore and I dont care what anyone says, you need width against a low block.

On the other side doing the inverting thing means the left back has to pick his moments and Diaz isnt dominating one vs one so we lose width there. Just get him in midfield now and get actual full backs bombing forward.

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 07:03:05 am
Quote from: spider-neil on December 18, 2023, 09:02:09 am
Generals always fight the last war.

Last season, the problem was the midfield was being overrun so Klopp inverted Trent to create an overload in midfield which addressed the balance. This season, there is now legs in midfield but Trent is still inverting. It's hard to argue with the results but I think currently we look disjointed and we look far more organised and coherent went Gomez comes on and acts like a traditional fullback with chalk on his boots.

Trent is coming inside. Dom is coming inside. Mo is coming inside. Diaz is coming inside. Gravenberch is coming inside. For fucks sake, does ANYBODY want to get chalk on their boots anymore? This is playing into the opposition's hand where their strength and numbers are infield.

We need width to break down a low block because virtually every team we face parks with the bus against us and when they we we look pretty clueless until Gomez comes on and stretches the play forcing the opposition to engage him on the flank which opens up space in the middle.

I don't envy Klopp's decision with regard to Trent but I think a decision about the right back and Trent's role in the team is long overdue.


Completely agree. Personally I think its a huge concern that we as fans can see this, opposition knows this, yet Klopp and co are not addressing this tactically. I mentioned in another thread that for the first time under Klopps tenure, I feel that we lack a sense of identity as to what we want to achieve on the pitch. Tactically and stylistically, it feels like we are in a rut.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 07:20:11 am
Quote from: Kansti on Yesterday at 07:03:05 am

Completely agree. Personally I think its a huge concern that we as fans can see this, opposition knows this, yet Klopp and co are not addressing this tactically. I mentioned in another thread that for the first time under Klopps tenure, I feel that we lack a sense of identity as to what we want to achieve on the pitch. Tactically and stylistically, it feels like we are in a rut.

The counter argument from Klopps point of view is our form since Trent started inverting is second only City and this is over 25 games with only one loss. Were currently one point off the top of the league.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13271 on: Yesterday at 09:22:12 am »
He was awful on Sunday. Not entirely his fault as everyone around him was poor as well but I can't recall a game where he was as bad on the ball. Passes weren't being made, his crossing was fucking abysmal and if it didn't hit the 1st man it was overhit and out of play. His move into the midfield should show everyone that he's not ready for that role any time soon

Him moving inside has worked evidently as we are a point off the top and unbeaten since it happened (I refuse to accept we lost that Spurs game). But we seem to be blunting Dom and asking him to do more legwork in covering at RB and we're isolating Mo and it's showing up his lack of pace nowadays. Trent should be kept wide as a RB and allow Salah to come inside and do the playmaker role as a 10. A Trent/Dom over/underlap on the right with Salah coming inside would surely help us?
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13272 on: Yesterday at 09:25:44 am »
Quote from: ScottScott on Yesterday at 09:22:12 am
He was awful on Sunday. Not entirely his fault as everyone around him was poor as well but I can't recall a game where he was as bad on the ball. Passes weren't being made, his crossing was fucking abysmal and if it didn't hit the 1st man it was overhit and out of play. His move into the midfield should show everyone that he's not ready for that role any time soon

Him moving inside has worked evidently as we are a point off the top and unbeaten since it happened (I refuse to accept we lost that Spurs game). But we seem to be blunting Dom and asking him to do more legwork in covering at RB and we're isolating Mo and it's showing up his lack of pace nowadays. Trent should be kept wide as a RB and allow Salah to come inside and do the playmaker role as a 10. A Trent/Dom over/underlap on the right with Salah coming inside would surely help us?

I think the days of Trent hugging the touch line and flinging in crosses has long since passed.

If Trent is following the Gerrard trajectory of right-back, right-winger, number 10, central midfielder, then Trent is now in this number 10 phase with him being more central and higher up the pitch than at any point in his career.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13273 on: Yesterday at 09:35:25 am »
Most progressive passes, highest progressive distance, highest xA, most key passes etc etc

Think he was far from awful on Sunday and was the only one behind the forwards who actually tried to progress the ball and force things. Without him it would have been 90-minutes of the back four and Endo passing the ball to one another.   
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13274 on: Yesterday at 09:42:04 am »
Quote from: ScottScott on Yesterday at 09:22:12 am
He was awful on Sunday. Not entirely his fault as everyone around him was poor as well but I can't recall a game where he was as bad on the ball. Passes weren't being made, his crossing was fucking abysmal and if it didn't hit the 1st man it was overhit and out of play. His move into the midfield should show everyone that he's not ready for that role any time soon

Him moving inside has worked evidently as we are a point off the top and unbeaten since it happened (I refuse to accept we lost that Spurs game). But we seem to be blunting Dom and asking him to do more legwork in covering at RB and we're isolating Mo and it's showing up his lack of pace nowadays. Trent should be kept wide as a RB and allow Salah to come inside and do the playmaker role as a 10. A Trent/Dom over/underlap on the right with Salah coming inside would surely help us?

In your world Endo was 'boss' on Sunday and Trent was 'awful'. I'm so confused.

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13275 on: Yesterday at 09:43:38 am »
Quote from: ScottScott on Yesterday at 09:22:12 am
But we seem to be blunting Dom and asking him to do more legwork in covering at RB and we're isolating Mo and it's showing up his lack of pace nowadays.

Definitely looked really slow when he burst onto the ball and powered through their box in the second half.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13276 on: Yesterday at 10:06:05 am »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 09:42:04 am
In your world Endo was 'boss' on Sunday and Trent was 'awful'. I'm so confused.



Funky has nailed it in the Endo thread.

Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 09:24:28 am
That's also reflected in Endo's passing map, almost all of his passes in the middle third are sideways or backwards;



This also has the knock-on affect of Trent having to come infield more often to try and get the ball forward, which means we're losing width on the right hand side. It's telling that Trent had three times as many progressive passes than Endo and you can see from his pass map how much he's trying to force things;


 
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13277 on: Today at 09:13:58 am »
Trent inverting pros and cons


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/VnI0Hm6a_jk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/VnI0Hm6a_jk</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/VnI0Hm6a_jk
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13278 on: Today at 12:56:25 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 09:13:58 am
Trent inverting pros and cons


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/VnI0Hm6a_jk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/VnI0Hm6a_jk</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/VnI0Hm6a_jk
The very first "con" should be that 'inverting' is a dumbfuck word for what is being done
