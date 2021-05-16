Generals always fight the last war.



Last season, the problem was the midfield was being overrun so Klopp inverted Trent to create an overload in midfield which addressed the balance. This season, there is now legs in midfield but Trent is still inverting. It's hard to argue with the results but I think currently we look disjointed and we look far more organised and coherent went Gomez comes on and acts like a traditional fullback with chalk on his boots.



Trent is coming inside. Dom is coming inside. Mo is coming inside. Diaz is coming inside. Gravenberch is coming inside. For fucks sake, does ANYBODY want to get chalk on their boots anymore? This is playing into the opposition's hand where their strength and numbers are infield.



We need width to break down a low block because virtually every team we face parks with the bus against us and when they we we look pretty clueless until Gomez comes on and stretches the play forcing the opposition to engage him on the flank which opens up space in the middle.



I don't envy Klopp's decision with regard to Trent but I think a decision about the right back and Trent's role in the team is long overdue.