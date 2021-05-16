« previous next »
Trent Alexander-Arnold

decosabute

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #13240 on: Yesterday at 09:18:59 pm
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 08:36:33 pm
Should have scored that chance - he had a really nice run and connection

To be fair it was still very difficult, and would've been a brilliant goal. It was the one move of true class in the entire match.
jepovic

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #13241 on: Yesterday at 09:21:54 pm
No system can fix shit passing
MonsLibpool

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #13242 on: Yesterday at 09:38:10 pm
Quote from: Draex Navidad on Yesterday at 08:54:42 pm
Hes becoming obsessed with being a midfielder, never makes the overlap, all so easy and predictable to stop.we looked see better with Gomez at right back.
We're a bit blunt down the right when he plays there. Too slow, not enough movement.
Rosario

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #13243 on: Today at 08:30:09 am
I know the record over the last 25-30 games since we moved Trent inside is close to title winning form, but surely when teams are going to sit back and defend it makes more sense for him to make overlapping runs and get in dangerous positions on the right flank to whip a ball in.

Trying to place the ball onto our attackers heads from 40-50 yards out directly in front when they have 3-4 defenders on them cant be our the go to option when trying to break down a parked bus.
DelTrotter

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #13244 on: Today at 08:53:15 am
Is his contract ever getting done? 18 months left for a prime age player isn't really an area you want to be getting in to.
BobPaisley3

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #13245 on: Today at 08:55:03 am
Quote from: Rosario on Today at 08:30:09 am
I know the record over the last 25-30 games since we moved Trent inside is close to title winning form, but surely when teams are going to sit back and defend it makes more sense for him to make overlapping runs and get in dangerous positions on the right flank to whip a ball in.

Trying to place the ball onto our attackers heads from 40-50 yards out directly in front when they have 3-4 defenders on them cant be our the go to option when trying to break down a parked bus.
As average as Varane and Evans are, one thing they can deal with is the aimless, slung in cross.
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

spider-neil

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #13246 on: Today at 09:02:09 am
Generals always fight the last war.

Last season, the problem was the midfield was being overrun so Klopp inverted Trent to create an overload in midfield which addressed the balance. This season, there is now legs in midfield but Trent is still inverting. It's hard to argue with the results but I think currently we look disjointed and we look far more organised and coherent went Gomez comes on and acts like a traditional fullback with chalk on his boots.

Trent is coming inside. Dom is coming inside. Mo is coming inside. Diaz is coming inside. Gravenberch is coming inside. For fucks sake, does ANYBODY want to get chalk on their boots anymore? This is playing into the opposition's hand where their strength and numbers are infield.

We need width to break down a low block because virtually every team we face parks with the bus against us and when they we we look pretty clueless until Gomez comes on and stretches the play forcing the opposition to engage him on the flank which opens up space in the middle.

I don't envy Klopp's decision with regard to Trent but I think a decision about the right back and Trent's role in the team is long overdue.
BobPaisley3

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #13247 on: Today at 09:04:14 am
To be fair, Tsimi took up some great positions down his side on several occasions and they just ignored him.
Zlen

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #13248 on: Today at 09:05:49 am
We have reduced the leagues most potent last-pass maestro to two assists midway through the season. Some fucking success that. I think it's the main reason we are struggling at the moment. He can play in the middle, but then we need a new dedicated right back. This, whatever it is, is not working - if it ever did.
RyanBabel19

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #13249 on: Today at 09:07:00 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 09:02:09 am
Generals always fight the last war.

Last season, the problem was the midfield was being overrun so Klopp inverted Trent to create an overload in midfield which addressed the balance. This season, there is now legs in midfield but Trent is still inverting. It's hard to argue with the results but I think currently we look disjointed and we look far more organised and coherent went Gomez comes on and acts like a traditional fullback with chalk on his boots.

Trent is coming inside. Dom is coming inside. Mo is coming inside. Diaz is coming inside. Gravenberch is coming inside. For fucks sake, does ANYBODY want to get chalk on their boots anymore? This is playing into the opposition's hand where their strength and numbers are infield.

We need width to break down a low block because virtually every team we face parks with the bus against us and when they we we look pretty clueless until Gomez comes on and stretches the play forcing the opposition to engage him on the flank which opens up space in the middle.

I don't envy Klopp's decision with regard to Trent but I think a decision about the right back and Trent's role in the team is long overdue.

Pretty much, we're playing against low blocks that are typically deep and central and we're countering it by sending our entire team central... where there's no space
spider-neil

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #13250 on: Today at 09:08:45 am
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 09:05:49 am
We have reduced the leagues most potent last-pass maestro to two assists midway through the season. Some fucking success that. I think it's the main reason we are struggling at the moment. He can play in the middle, but then we need a new dedicated right back. This, whatever it is, is not working - if it ever did.

Trent got so many assists because he clung to the right wing and made crosses near the byline. These days Trent has next to no interest in being in a wide position and creating chances centrally is far more difficult than creating chances outside purely because there is less space centrally.
Zlen

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #13251 on: Today at 09:13:33 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 09:08:45 am
Trent got so many assists because he clung to the right wing and made crosses near the byline. These days Trent has next to no interest in being in a wide position and creating chances centrally is far more difficult than creating chances outside purely because there is less space centrally.

Yes. So what exactly is the benefit to Liverpool Football Club by playing him there? We keep him personally happy by indulging his whim? We generate news headlines? Because on the pitch - it looks like a lose-lose scenario for the club. It's not even a hybrid role any longer - only 'rightbacking' he does is in defence.
