Trent is brilliant.



Without him I don't think we'd have number 19. I don't think we'd have number 6.



He's the best passer of a football over distance I've seen at Liverpool. End of. Put whatever name you've got up. Trent's better. He's got more range, more guile, more angles, more technique, more vision than them all. His mid range is elite as well and personally I think it's only a matter of time until we see the sort of defence breaking through balls that come over the shorter 10/15 yard range - like an Odegaard or De Bruyne have consistently shown. He's one of the core reasons why low block defensive teams have not had the success they used to vs us. Be that because of the quality of set piece deliveries, set piece goals, goals from distance or 60 yard balls that catch opponents in transition.



Elite. He hits passes every game that you just take for granted because he's done it for 5+ years.



His defending is a problem. I've defended him myself, religiously, for years. All the bullshit criticism that's come his way as a result of, in no particular order: Neville, England, lazy narrative, the fact that *they* have to find SOMETHING wrong when you're 2 points and a goal from winning everything going... Has had an affect. There was a moment in the Sheff United game where he so easily beaten in the RB position, a half hearted attempt to engage, a lazy dangled leg, an opposition cross, a Virgil clearance and an almighty bollocking from Virgil. You could see it coming. Virg was so desperate to bollock Trent it looked like he rushed the clearance... Then the same against Palace, he's moved into the 6, the ball breaks and he finds himself defending a winger in the LB position, a half hearted effort to engage, a lazy leg, easily beaten. I forget what happened next. But they didn't score, as Sheff U didn't. We won the game. By and large Trent was excellent.



I don't know what the best position for him is either. I hear all the debates, I agree with them all, I disagree with them all. Personally I want to see him high and wide more often, overlapping whoever is up there and interchanging with the RWF/right 8, penetrative crosses and seeing him bust his balls to get back and help with the defensive side. Everything he did from 17/18 - until January '23 basically. But then I love him having the ball centrally, seeing runs all over, picking out Nunez, dictating play, controlling, probing, asking questions as to how high the opposition want to press. And then I think of the threat of him even more advanced. His ability to strike a ball at goal more frequently. Forcing defences to come out and engage, leaving gaps for little quick through balls into tricky forwards. Of him drifting wide from there and finding those crosses. I do wonder if we just tell him to be a RB. A proper RB like he was, with freedom, but controlled freedom. That he's to defend. He's not a midfielder. Refocus the mind? Or let him go. Be free - go be the 6. Go be the 8 (I guess Dom moves to the left 8 if so!?). I don't know. I'm not entirely sure that Jurgen does either. I don't think collectively the fanbase has a clue either.



Anyway. A much required brain dump of stuff that's been on my mind regarding Trent for a while.



Like I say, I love him, he's elite. I just have no idea what's best for him, and us.

