« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 326 327 328 329 330 [331]   Go Down

Author Topic: Trent Alexander-Arnold  (Read 1262315 times)

Offline Morgana

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,557
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13200 on: December 8, 2023, 07:20:48 pm »
Quote from: newterp on December  7, 2023, 10:41:58 pm
Sub-text::underwear.
Oh right The CK ads😂 I was worried for a moment there some sleazy tabloid had caught him with his cheeks out 😆😆
Logged

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,797
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13201 on: December 8, 2023, 07:46:31 pm »
Quote from: Morgana on December  8, 2023, 07:20:48 pm
Oh right The CK ads😂 I was worried for a moment there some sleazy tabloid had caught him with his cheeks out 😆😆

His bumcrack was out when he took a corner midweek.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Ghost of Christmas RAWK

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,652
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13202 on: December 9, 2023, 12:04:39 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on December  8, 2023, 04:03:00 pm
When we play inverted (not in the Tenet sense, film fans) teams now know how to target us.

Why have a known weakness in the team if you want to win the League title?
Are you suggesting that teams never 'targetted' us on that side before Trent went all Tenet? Short memories. That side has long been 'targetted' and if it weren't, some other part of the deployment would be 'targetted'. It's the job of the opposition to 'target' some part of our set up, whatever part they think they'll get most joy from. If not Trent's side then somewhere else.

Quote
In a very simplistic way, if Trent doesn't want to be a full back anymore, why pretend otherwise? Imagine how good we could be with a dedicated and pace right back to do that specialist job really well.

While Trent goes off to be an attacking midfielder with abundant gifts in shooting, passing, crossing and athleticism as well?
Because the whole point of the 'inverted (hate the use of this word here) full back' system is to add an extra man to midfield in possession. The aim is to play with a three man midfield with four men in it. A paradox midfield, essentially.

If we put Trent into midfield and buy an orthadox right back it would no longer be the same sort of 'three man midfield with four men in it' situation. It'd be something different.

I'm equivocal on it, I can see the argument for both systems. But the two systems would not be equivalent. There'd be a difference. And that difference might mean we wouldn't unbeaten* for so long


Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,177
  • The first five yards........
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13203 on: December 9, 2023, 10:11:57 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on December  8, 2023, 04:03:00 pm
When we play inverted (not in the Tenet sense, film fans) teams now know how to target us.

Why have a known weakness in the team if you want to win the League title?

There might be a simple answer to this. Opponents are becoming very predictable in the way they attack us. We no longer have to guess. They'll come down our right. Also, many of these teams change their approach for this one game against us, whereas we - by virtue of their predictability - play more or less the same game every week. That gives us a second advantage. 

It's a kind of trap if you like. "Look how exposed we are on our right. Go on, you know you want to attack us there". And they do. It means we have them where we want them.

There must be something like that going on. How else do we explain our extraordinary run of success since Trent played this strange inverted full-back role?
 
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Morgana

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,557
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13204 on: December 9, 2023, 03:18:49 pm »
Quote from: tubby on December  8, 2023, 07:46:31 pm
His bumcrack was out when he took a corner midweek.
:shocked
Logged

Online who the fuck has tukrish delight for chrimbo dinner

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,749
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13205 on: December 9, 2023, 04:29:38 pm »
Quote from: Morgana on December  9, 2023, 03:18:49 pm
:shocked

Photo exists somewhere on these boards...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,520
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13206 on: December 10, 2023, 01:58:32 pm »
Quote from: tubby on December  8, 2023, 07:46:31 pm
His bumcrack was out when he took a corner midweek.
I guess he'll do that from now on to signal our men in the box, instead of raising his arm.
Logged

Online who the fuck has tukrish delight for chrimbo dinner

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,749
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13207 on: December 10, 2023, 01:59:13 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on December 10, 2023, 01:58:32 pm
I guess he'll do that from now on to signal our men in the box, instead of raising his arm.

Crack on with it, so to speak...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,520
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13208 on: December 10, 2023, 02:00:21 pm »
Quote from: who the fuck has tukrish delight for chrimbo dinner on December 10, 2023, 01:59:13 pm
Crack on with it, so to speak...
Virgil's goal came from Trent dropping the ball right down the tight gap in the defence.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,093
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13209 on: Yesterday at 07:00:55 am »
Think he has played well recently. But he is only on two assists.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,918
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13210 on: Yesterday at 07:33:40 am »
Quote from: SamLad on December 10, 2023, 02:00:21 pm
Virgil's goal came from Trent dropping the ball right down the tight gap in the defence.
Is that deliberately laden with double entendre or is it just my mind?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,769
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13211 on: Yesterday at 09:15:37 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 07:00:55 am
Think he has played well recently. But he is only on two assists.

He's playing the pass before the assist a lot more now I think.
Logged

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 162
  • Up the Scouser Republic
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13212 on: Yesterday at 09:21:47 am »
He's no bum our Trent ;)
Logged

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,797
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13213 on: Yesterday at 09:35:27 am »
I wasn't keen on him playing as a single pivot against Palace.  His passing was brilliant, as always, but it was the same defensive issues, players running off the back of him, opposition midfielders skipping past him without enough pressure.

It makes sense to have him in a double-pivot with someone like Mac Allister doing a lot of the dirty work alongside him when he inverts, but I don't think he's defensively minded enough to play that 6 role Mac Allister is currently occupying.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline YNWA.A

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 6
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13214 on: Yesterday at 11:57:57 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 07:00:55 am
Think he has played well recently. But he is only on two assists.

Surely thats not simply down to him, considering he leads the team in chances created , he averages 2 chances created per 90 minutes.
Logged

Online who the fuck has tukrish delight for chrimbo dinner

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,749
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13215 on: Yesterday at 12:18:09 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 07:33:40 am
Is that deliberately laden with double entendre or is it just my mind?

Does seem a bit banal...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline wige

  • wiggy-woo!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,498
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13216 on: Yesterday at 01:29:53 pm »
Trent is brilliant.

Without him I don't think we'd have number 19. I don't think we'd have number 6.

He's the best passer of a football over distance I've seen at Liverpool. End of. Put whatever name you've got up. Trent's better. He's got more range, more guile, more angles, more technique, more vision than them all. His mid range is elite as well and personally I think it's only a matter of time until we see the sort of defence breaking through balls that come over the shorter 10/15 yard range - like an Odegaard or De Bruyne have consistently shown. He's one of the core reasons why low block defensive teams have not had the success they used to vs us. Be that because of the quality of set piece deliveries, set piece goals, goals from distance or 60 yard balls that catch opponents in transition.

Elite. He hits passes every game that you just take for granted because he's done it for 5+ years.

His defending is a problem. I've defended him myself, religiously, for years. All the bullshit criticism that's come his way as a result of, in no particular order: Neville, England, lazy narrative, the fact that *they* have to find SOMETHING wrong when you're 2 points and a goal from winning everything going... Has had an affect. There was a moment in the Sheff United game where he so easily beaten in the RB position,  a half hearted attempt to engage, a lazy dangled leg, an opposition cross, a Virgil clearance and an almighty bollocking from Virgil. You could see it coming. Virg was so desperate to bollock Trent it looked like he rushed the clearance...   Then the same against Palace, he's moved into the 6, the ball breaks and he finds himself defending a winger in the LB position, a half hearted effort to engage, a lazy leg, easily beaten. I forget what happened next. But they didn't score, as Sheff U didn't. We won the game. By and large Trent was excellent.

I don't know what the best position for him is either. I hear all the debates, I agree with them all, I disagree with them all. Personally I want to see him high and wide more often, overlapping whoever is up there and interchanging with the RWF/right 8, penetrative crosses and seeing him bust his balls to get back and help with the defensive side. Everything he did from 17/18 - until January '23 basically. But then I love him having the ball centrally, seeing runs all over, picking out Nunez, dictating play, controlling, probing, asking questions as to how high the opposition want to press. And then I think of the threat of him even more advanced. His ability to strike a ball at goal more frequently. Forcing defences to come out and engage, leaving gaps for little quick through balls into tricky forwards. Of him drifting wide from there and finding those crosses. I do wonder if we just tell him to be a RB. A proper RB like he was, with freedom, but controlled freedom. That he's to defend. He's not a midfielder. Refocus the mind? Or let him go. Be free - go be the 6. Go be the 8 (I guess Dom moves to the left 8 if so!?). I don't know. I'm not entirely sure that Jurgen does either. I don't think collectively the fanbase has a clue either.

Anyway. A much required brain dump of stuff that's been on my mind regarding Trent for a while.

Like I say, I love him, he's elite. I just have no idea what's best for him, and us.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:34:26 am by wige »
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,923
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13217 on: Yesterday at 01:31:46 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 07:00:55 am
Think he has played well recently. But he is only on two assists.
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 09:35:27 am
I wasn't keen on him playing as a single pivot against Palace.  His passing was brilliant, as always, but it was the same defensive issues, players running off the back of him, opposition midfielders skipping past him without enough pressure.

It makes sense to have him in a double-pivot with someone like Mac Allister doing a lot of the dirty work alongside him when he inverts, but I don't think he's defensively minded enough to play that 6 role Mac Allister is currently occupying.

Good discussion on the Anfield Wrap about this.
Logged

Offline I only got a cheap Philips telly for chrimbo

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,576
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13218 on: Yesterday at 01:36:58 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 07:33:40 am
Is that deliberately laden with double entendre or is it just my mind?

SamLad is really Finbarr Saunders.
Logged

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,957
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13219 on: Yesterday at 02:05:17 pm »
Re his defending, if he wants to be as good as he should be he needs to have the youre not getting past me attitude, which he sometimes has when defending, all the time. The half hearted leg dangles where players get past him arent good enough for him. He should be head and shoulders above all his peers given his talent. There shouldnt even be a question about who plays RB for England. Hes that good.
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,764
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13220 on: Yesterday at 04:52:52 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 07:00:55 am
Think he has played well recently. But he is only on two assists.
I watched an analysis on Youtube somewhere about that. It's true, as far as direct stats are concerned, but the team benefits. The analysis showed correlation between increased goal scoring changes and goals for the team since he moved more central. The reason was that he doesn't give the last pass, but the defense-splitting pass that creates the situation, then someone else assists for a goal.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,520
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13221 on: Yesterday at 11:44:46 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 07:33:40 am
Is that deliberately laden with double entendre or is it just my mind?
not just your mind  :)
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,520
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13222 on: Yesterday at 11:48:10 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 07:00:55 am
Think he has played well recently. But he is only on two assists.
good thing he's scored two as well then.

(yes I'm counting the first vs Fulham)
Logged

Offline Dougle

  • and the bleu cat!
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,974
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13223 on: Yesterday at 11:52:28 pm »
Quote from: wige on Yesterday at 01:29:53 pm
Trent is brilliant.

.........................

Great post mate. Sums up my indecision to a tee.
Logged

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,005
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13224 on: Today at 09:55:35 am »
I'm tactically quite naive but would he not be best on the right
of a three man midfield, where the middle guy is your Mascherano/Hamman type?

Mac Allister                   Trent

                 Bad ass "6". 

Curtis could play the 6 for now, too.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,520
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13225 on: Today at 02:03:27 pm »
Quote from: Dougle on Yesterday at 11:52:28 pm
Great post mate. Sums up my indecision to a tee.
well that's a bit rough.
Logged

Online Barneys Night Before Christmas

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,101
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13226 on: Today at 02:05:54 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:03:27 pm
well that's a bit rough.

It's a fair way to measure his greatness.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Ghost of Christmas RAWK

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,652
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13227 on: Today at 02:16:06 pm »
Quote from: Barneys Night Before Christmas on Today at 02:05:54 pm
It's a fair way to measure his greatness.
Any links?
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,923
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13228 on: Today at 02:33:06 pm »
Logged

Online jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,264
  • Meh sd f
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13229 on: Today at 02:37:53 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 09:55:35 am
I'm tactically quite naive but would he not be best on the right
of a three man midfield, where the middle guy is your Mascherano/Hamman type?

Mac Allister                   Trent

                 Bad ass "6". 

Curtis could play the 6 for now, too.
You want to compensate for Trent's nice ass?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 326 327 328 329 330 [331]   Go Up
« previous next »
 