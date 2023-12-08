When we play inverted (not in the Tenet sense, film fans) teams now know how to target us.



Why have a known weakness in the team if you want to win the League title?

Quote

In a very simplistic way, if Trent doesn't want to be a full back anymore, why pretend otherwise? Imagine how good we could be with a dedicated and pace right back to do that specialist job really well.



While Trent goes off to be an attacking midfielder with abundant gifts in shooting, passing, crossing and athleticism as well?

Are you suggesting that teams never 'targetted' us on that side before Trent went all Tenet? Short memories. That side has long been 'targetted' and if it weren't, some other part of the deployment would be 'targetted'. It's the job of the opposition to 'target' some part of our set up, whatever part they think they'll get most joy from. If not Trent's side then somewhere else.Because the whole point of the 'inverted (hate the use of this word here) full back' system is to add an extra man to midfield in possession. The aim is to play with a three man midfield with four men in it. A paradox midfield, essentially.If we put Trent into midfield and buy an orthadox right back it would no longer be the same sort of 'three man midfield with four men in it' situation. It'd be something different.I'm equivocal on it, I can see the argument for both systems. But the two systems would not be equivalent. There'd be a difference. And that difference might mean we wouldn't unbeaten* for so long