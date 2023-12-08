« previous next »
Quote from: newterp on December  7, 2023, 10:41:58 pm
Sub-text::underwear.
Oh right The CK ads😂 I was worried for a moment there some sleazy tabloid had caught him with his cheeks out 😆😆
Quote from: Morgana on December  8, 2023, 07:20:48 pm
Oh right The CK ads😂 I was worried for a moment there some sleazy tabloid had caught him with his cheeks out 😆😆

His bumcrack was out when he took a corner midweek.
Quote from: lionel_messias on December  8, 2023, 04:03:00 pm
When we play inverted (not in the Tenet sense, film fans) teams now know how to target us.

Why have a known weakness in the team if you want to win the League title?
Are you suggesting that teams never 'targetted' us on that side before Trent went all Tenet? Short memories. That side has long been 'targetted' and if it weren't, some other part of the deployment would be 'targetted'. It's the job of the opposition to 'target' some part of our set up, whatever part they think they'll get most joy from. If not Trent's side then somewhere else.

In a very simplistic way, if Trent doesn't want to be a full back anymore, why pretend otherwise? Imagine how good we could be with a dedicated and pace right back to do that specialist job really well.

While Trent goes off to be an attacking midfielder with abundant gifts in shooting, passing, crossing and athleticism as well?
Because the whole point of the 'inverted (hate the use of this word here) full back' system is to add an extra man to midfield in possession. The aim is to play with a three man midfield with four men in it. A paradox midfield, essentially.

If we put Trent into midfield and buy an orthadox right back it would no longer be the same sort of 'three man midfield with four men in it' situation. It'd be something different.

I'm equivocal on it, I can see the argument for both systems. But the two systems would not be equivalent. There'd be a difference. And that difference might mean we wouldn't unbeaten* for so long


Quote from: lionel_messias on December  8, 2023, 04:03:00 pm
When we play inverted (not in the Tenet sense, film fans) teams now know how to target us.

Why have a known weakness in the team if you want to win the League title?

There might be a simple answer to this. Opponents are becoming very predictable in the way they attack us. We no longer have to guess. They'll come down our right. Also, many of these teams change their approach for this one game against us, whereas we - by virtue of their predictability - play more or less the same game every week. That gives us a second advantage. 

It's a kind of trap if you like. "Look how exposed we are on our right. Go on, you know you want to attack us there". And they do. It means we have them where we want them.

There must be something like that going on. How else do we explain our extraordinary run of success since Trent played this strange inverted full-back role?
 
Quote from: tubby on December  8, 2023, 07:46:31 pm
His bumcrack was out when he took a corner midweek.
:shocked
Quote from: Morgana on Yesterday at 03:18:49 pm
:shocked

Photo exists somewhere on these boards...
Quote from: tubby on December  8, 2023, 07:46:31 pm
His bumcrack was out when he took a corner midweek.
I guess he'll do that from now on to signal our men in the box, instead of raising his arm.
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:58:32 pm
I guess he'll do that from now on to signal our men in the box, instead of raising his arm.

Crack on with it, so to speak...
Quote from: who the fuck has tukrish delight for chrimbo dinner on Today at 01:59:13 pm
Crack on with it, so to speak...
Virgil's goal came from Trent dropping the ball right down the tight gap in the defence.
