« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 325 326 327 328 329 [330]   Go Down

Author Topic: Trent Alexander-Arnold  (Read 1258216 times)

Offline Cruiser

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,035
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13160 on: December 6, 2023, 09:34:24 pm »
Cracking performance at the back.
Logged
Quote from: SFiasco on May  7, 2013, 10:13:25 pm
If he retires I'll eat my fucking cock.

Quote from: Tepid water on August 31, 2012, 05:38:06 pm
Great anti climax for those expecting jizzihno....

Online Buster Gonad

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 25
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13161 on: December 6, 2023, 09:35:33 pm »
Cheeky assist
Logged

Offline blamski

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 145
  • its weird, isn't it?
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13162 on: December 6, 2023, 09:42:33 pm »
Quote from: Cruiser on December  6, 2023, 09:34:24 pm
Cracking performance at the back.

not sure i remember seeing him at the back. absolutely everywhere else, mind...
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,993
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13163 on: December 6, 2023, 09:44:26 pm »
The squats have been paying off, great assist!
Logged

Offline RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,936
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13164 on: December 6, 2023, 09:45:37 pm »
Felt like I saw a whole new side of him tonight
Logged

Offline Chakan Stevens

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,672
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13165 on: December 6, 2023, 09:47:45 pm »
If he'd played for Everton it would be a blue moon rising.
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,699
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13166 on: December 6, 2023, 10:23:43 pm »
But he can't defend...
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online Buster Gonad

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 25
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13167 on: December 6, 2023, 10:25:21 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on December  6, 2023, 10:23:43 pm
But he can't defend...

Or dress himself
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,430
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13168 on: Yesterday at 12:02:42 am »
Quote from: Cruiser on December  6, 2023, 09:34:24 pm
Cracking performance at the back.

 :lmao :lmao
Logged

Offline lucabrasi

  • sleepswiththefishes
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 153
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13169 on: Yesterday at 01:42:17 am »
Trent the plumber Arnold
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,708
  • Truthiness
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13170 on: Yesterday at 01:26:18 pm »
-IST
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,430
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13171 on: Yesterday at 05:55:33 pm »
cracking player.
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,130
  • The first five yards........
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13172 on: Yesterday at 05:59:23 pm »
Sammy Nelson eat your heart out.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,300
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13173 on: Yesterday at 06:25:30 pm »
Logged

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,909
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13174 on: Yesterday at 07:02:07 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 06:25:30 pm


But according to lots of RAWK it doesn't really work and we should change back.
Logged

Offline Ghost of Christmas RAWK

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,603
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13175 on: Yesterday at 09:51:30 pm »
Seems to be taking his game in a nude direction
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,699
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13176 on: Yesterday at 09:55:53 pm »
Quote from: Ghost of Christmas RAWK on Yesterday at 09:51:30 pm
Seems to be taking his game in a nude direction
Thats a cracking revelation
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 154
  • Up the Scouser Republic
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13177 on: Yesterday at 09:59:25 pm »
Cheeky chappy
Logged

Offline who the fuck has tukrish delight for chrimbo dinner

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,679
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13178 on: Yesterday at 10:03:11 pm »
Quote from: Ghost of Christmas RAWK on Yesterday at 09:51:30 pm
Seems to be taking his game in a nude direction

More than a waft of sharpness in his passing...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Morgana

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,555
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13179 on: Yesterday at 10:11:59 pm »
Quote from: Ghost of Christmas RAWK on Yesterday at 09:51:30 pm
Seems to be taking his game in a nude direction
What now?  ;D Am I missing the sub-text?
Logged

Online Buster Gonad

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 25
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13180 on: Yesterday at 10:38:26 pm »
Quote from: Ghost of Christmas RAWK on Yesterday at 09:51:30 pm
Seems to be taking his game in a nude direction

I've always admired his naked ambition.
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,864
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13181 on: Yesterday at 10:41:58 pm »
Quote from: Morgana on Yesterday at 10:11:59 pm
What now?  ;D Am I missing the sub-text?

Sub-text::underwear.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,430
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13182 on: Yesterday at 11:21:10 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 06:25:30 pm

where's that from?  what game was it when we first did it?
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,867
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13183 on: Yesterday at 11:35:00 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 11:21:10 pm
where's that from?  what game was it when we first did it?
It seems to be from when we drew 2-2 with Arsenal in April.  We won 7 and drew 3 during that run in.
Logged

Offline Bing Crosby was a prick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 108,834
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13184 on: Yesterday at 11:49:48 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 11:21:10 pm
where's that from?  what game was it when we first did it?

Was just after the 4-1 defeat at City last season. Might not include the 0-0 with Chelsea that came straight after. Think it starts from the 2-2 with Arsenal.

Granted its a bit of a Spursy sort of table when it spans two seasons across a random number of games. Although one defeat (unluckily) in 25 games is a pretty clear sign of a side thats doing well.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,430
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13185 on: Yesterday at 11:53:11 pm »
anyone know the source (or maybe Samie put it together) ?
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,430
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13186 on: Yesterday at 11:53:51 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 11:35:00 pm
It seems to be from when we drew 2-2 with Arsenal in April.  We won 7 and drew 3 during that run in.
Quote from: Bing Crosby was a prick on Yesterday at 11:49:48 pm
Was just after the 4-1 defeat at City last season. Might not include the 0-0 with Chelsea that came straight after. Think it starts from the 2-2 with Arsenal.

Granted its a bit of a Spursy sort of table when it spans two seasons across a random number of games. Although one defeat (unluckily) in 25 games is a pretty clear sign of a side thats doing well.

thanks.
Logged

Offline Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,583
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13187 on: Yesterday at 11:57:07 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 11:53:11 pm
anyone know the source (or maybe Samie put it together) ?

Andrew Beasley on Twitter

@BassTunedToRed
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,430
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13188 on: Today at 12:25:15 am »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 11:57:07 pm
Andrew Beasley on Twitter

@BassTunedToRed
thanks

(don't use Twitter, never heard of him :) )
Logged

Offline Ghost of Christmas RAWK

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,603
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13189 on: Today at 12:26:52 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 12:25:15 am
thanks

(don't use Twitter, never heard of him :) )
He's a member here as well (BassTunedToRed). Stats guru long before most people had even thought of stats as a thing
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,544
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13190 on: Today at 12:45:49 am »
Quote from: Ghost of Christmas RAWK on Yesterday at 09:51:30 pm
Seems to be taking his game in a nude direction

You are just on fire lately. (little nod of ass ent)

 :wellin
Logged
Amplification does not equal truth. 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,867
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13191 on: Today at 12:46:13 am »
Quote from: Bing Crosby was a prick on Yesterday at 11:49:48 pm
Granted its a bit of a Spursy sort of table when it spans two seasons across a random number of games. Although one defeat (unluckily) in 25 games is a pretty clear sign of a side thats doing well.
The run in last season definitely skews it.  I think Spurs were just about the only top half team we played and Jota bailed us out of nearly throwing that one away.

I do feel like a luddite when it comes to the inverted full-back roles.  I can see it to an extent with Trent and the team do seem coordinated now to accommodate it but it's not like he was ever Gary Neville or Lee Dixon.  Whenever I watch Man City it just seems like they've got one of their central defenders to play as an extra defensive midfielder.  Do Stones or Gvardiol actually ever spend any time in their on-paper full-back position?!

Do any teams play with a sweeper these days?  Koeman, Baresi, Sammer - that type of player.  And what happened to half backs?  ;)
Logged

Offline Draex Navidad

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,947
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13192 on: Today at 07:25:13 am »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 07:02:07 pm
But according to lots of RAWK it doesn't really work and we should change back.

Most twisted post of the year award goes to Knight..

No one has said it doesnt work, only it could be changed to improve us more, especially as more teams are learning to counter it.
Logged

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,909
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #13193 on: Today at 08:40:08 am »
Quote from: Draex Navidad on Today at 07:25:13 am
Most twisted post of the year award goes to Knight..

No one has said it doesnt work, only it could be changed to improve us more, especially as more teams are learning to counter it.

Oh come on, you're quibbling over 'doesn't really work' verses 'we should change away form it to improve'? That's hardly 'most twisted post of the year'. By the standards of this place that's basically bang on. And if we're going to be such a pedant, I didn't say people are saying it 'doesn't work', I said, people are saying it 'doesn't really work'.

As for learning to counter it... but we keep, um, winning? In fact we're undoubtedly better this season than we were at the back end of last season? I appreciate 'theorycrafting' strategy as much as the next person but the ongoing doubt of Klopp's strategic shift, given its clear success thus far, is pretty odd.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:43:42 am by Knight »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 325 326 327 328 329 [330]   Go Up
« previous next »
 