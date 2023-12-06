Granted its a bit of a Spursy sort of table when it spans two seasons across a random number of games. Although one defeat (unluckily) in 25 games is a pretty clear sign of a side thats doing well.



The run in last season definitely skews it. I think Spurs were just about the only top half team we played and Jota bailed us out of nearly throwing that one away.I do feel like a luddite when it comes to the inverted full-back roles. I can see it to an extent with Trent and the team do seem coordinated now to accommodate it but it's not like he was ever Gary Neville or Lee Dixon. Whenever I watch Man City it just seems like they've got one of their central defenders to play as an extra defensive midfielder. Do Stones or Gvardiol actually ever spend any time in their on-paper full-back position?!Do any teams play with a sweeper these days? Koeman, Baresi, Sammer - that type of player. And what happened to half backs?