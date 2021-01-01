Yes the fullbacks provide the width, we go back to what we used to do which is 1 forward, 1 back so we defend with a flat back 3 with 2 midfielders in front (the 6 and the left sided .
Ideally yes you get a destroyer of a 6 who plugs gaps which then lets both fullbacks push on!
In my opinion we didnt play 1 full back forward the other back during our pomp. The whole idea was both full backs pushed on with Fabinho being the 3rd defender and splitting the centre backs. Its part of the reason we needed a 6 who was good in the air. The 8s also provided some cover for the full backs to bomb on.
Having the full backs bomb on without a true 6 and more attacking 8s would be bold. Alternative is that you have 1 full back stay back but in the diamond set up that provides questions about width. If its Gomez, then who provides the width on the right? Salah drifting out wide or Trent as the RHS8? Doing either takes 1 of your 2 best attacking players away from central areas. If you dont do that then you only provide width on the LHs through Robertson/Diaz and potentially become more predictable to play against.
Its all potentially solvable but not with the players we have or in my opinion the set up you are suggesting.