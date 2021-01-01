« previous next »
Author Topic: Trent Alexander-Arnold  (Read 1253699 times)

Quote from: Draex Navidad on Today at 09:36:12 am
Yes the fullbacks provide the width, we go back to what we used to do which is 1 forward, 1 back so we defend with a flat back 3 with 2 midfielders in front (the 6 and the left sided 8).

Ideally yes you get a destroyer of a 6 who plugs gaps which then lets both fullbacks push on!

In my opinion we didnt play 1 full back forward the other back during our pomp. The whole idea was both full backs pushed on with Fabinho being the 3rd defender and splitting the centre backs. Its part of the reason we needed a 6 who was good in the air.  The 8s also provided some cover for the full backs to bomb on.

Having the full backs bomb on without a true 6 and more attacking 8s would be bold. Alternative is that you have 1 full back stay back but in the diamond set up that provides questions about width. If its Gomez, then who provides the width on the right? Salah drifting out wide or Trent as the RHS8? Doing either takes 1 of your 2 best attacking players away from central areas. If you dont do that then you only provide width on the LHs through Robertson/Diaz and potentially become more predictable to play against.

Its all potentially solvable but not with the players we have or in my opinion the  set up you are suggesting.
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 09:55:59 am
Your taking off an attacker for a Midfielder and taking the most creative RB into the MF for a less creative player. You just making the team less likely to create goals.
That the biggest issue with putting Trent into the Midfield, Szoboszlai provides a high level of creative from the midfield(Elliott can also), Trent doing at right back is a huge advantage I dont see why would want to take that away.
The issue with the squad right now is there 6 healthy midfielders and now 8 Defenders.
In the Fulham game. Jones is coming back from injury(seemed to want to give him the game off), Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Szoboslzai where gassed along with Elliott play 90 midweek(and not trying to overload him plus Gakpo was doing his role in the 442 already) It makes sense to use Trent in some Minutes in the midfield to help and Irc he was basically doing the same role in the MF with Endo as he was at RB with the change to 442 at least offensively in terms of being deeper and progressing the ball into the final 3rd(he was getting into the box at RB already). It made sense why it done. Trent also played in the MF vs Lask when Bradley came on just for Minutes reasons.
When he played 6 at Bouremouth and before Endo it was not very good, it was very open in the MF.

I think it fine as an option to help with Minutes, I dont just see long term.

Because it's where Trent wants to play.

I'd argue if Bradley hadn't have gotten injured we may have seen this much sooner.
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:14:14 am
But if the tactical tweak is to get Trent further forward because he's the most threat... why not just start him further forward?

The inverted full back role isnt to get Trent further forward. Its to provide an extra body in the middle of the park whilst getting Trent on the ball more in deeper central areas.

Putting Trent at 6 in our current system would be easier than at 8. But get the impression the people wanting Trent in midfield want him as a marauding 8 rather than sitting as a 6. The 8 position is harder to see how we do currently. Just putting him there would change lots unless you ask him to do what Szoboszlai does and ask Gomez/Bradley to do what Trent does.
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:14:14 am
But if the tactical tweak is to get Trent further forward because he's the most threat... why not just start him further forward?
Because it probably causes us more problems than it solves as a starting tactic.
Quote from: Draex Navidad on Today at 10:24:10 am
Because it's where Trent wants to play.


This shouldn't be relevant at all and to be honest its a dangerous road to go down that remind me of the mistakes we made with Gerrard
If Klopp wants him in midfield then that's a totally different matter - but where the player wants to play is for the birds...
Quote from: Draex Navidad on Today at 10:24:10 am
Because it's where Trent wants to play.

This should have literally no impact on what the managers views as best system to get most out of this squad.
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 10:25:55 am
The inverted full back role isnt to get Trent further forward. Its to provide an extra body in the middle of the park whilst getting Trent on the ball more in deeper central areas.

Putting Trent at 6 in our current system would be easier than at 8. But get the impression the people wanting Trent in midfield want him as a marauding 8 rather than sitting as a 6. The 8 position is harder to see how we do currently. Just putting him there would change lots unless you ask him to do what Szoboszlai does and ask Gomez/Bradley to do what Trent does.

Fair enough.  And I do want him as a marauding 8, I think that'll be his best position in the end.  I'd actually prefer Szobo deeper with Trent ahead of him, but I'm a lunatic.
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 10:27:37 am
This should have literally no impact on what the managers views as best system to get most out of this squad.
It does though. Keeping the best players happy and motivated is a huge part of Klopp's success.
Trent doesnt want to play RB anymore, he's done there, so let's just adapt rather than making him defend two areas.
This hybrid stuff is doomed IMO, it will never work properly in defense.
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 10:13:04 am
In transitions, Trent would be centrally to start off with.

We set back to 4-3-3 when tge game is not in transition. Thats fine because the space the 6 needs to cover is manageable then.

It wouldnt be if both full backs pushed on to provide width

But most of the transitions are forced out wide because Trent isnt there. Trent being in the centre hasnt given us any noticeable change, its still our weakest point.
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 10:30:27 am
It does though. Keeping the best players happy and motivated is a huge part of Klopp's success.


By telling them what they're doing then getting results.. not by asking what they'd like to do

The only way I can see Trent working in a pressing midfield is if we move to something that looks more like a 442 where he plays a very similar role to Beckham in his prime
Very different if we're at home to a low block team.. then you could get probably get away with putting him anywhere where he can do the most damage but in general its hard to see where he fits off the ball
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 10:30:27 am
It does though. Keeping the best players happy and motivated is a huge part of Klopp's success.
Trent doesnt want to play RB anymore, he's done there, so let's just adapt rather than making him defend two areas.
This hybrid stuff is doomed IMO, it will never work properly in defense.
What if he decides he's had enough of playing in midfield and wants to go to centre-back or centre-forward? At what stage do we stop entertaining his whims? What if other players start saying they want to switch positions?

Utter madness.
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 10:38:16 am
What if he decides he's had enough of playing in midfield and wants to go to centre-back or centre-forward? At what stage do we stop entertaining his whims? What if other players start saying they want to switch positions?

Utter madness.
Where have you been the last 20 years? Players arent slaves, and stars like Trent have a lot of leverage. You might hate it, but thats how football works now.

In the fall 2022 Trent was pretty poor and seemed unmotivated, and he's clearly happier at CM. Forcing him to play RB is just poor man management IMO.
