Yes the fullbacks provide the width, we go back to what we used to do which is 1 forward, 1 back so we defend with a flat back 3 with 2 midfielders in front (the 6 and the left sided .



Ideally yes you get a destroyer of a 6 who plugs gaps which then lets both fullbacks push on!



In my opinion we didnt play 1 full back forward the other back during our pomp. The whole idea was both full backs pushed on with Fabinho being the 3rd defender and splitting the centre backs. Its part of the reason we needed a 6 who was good in the air. The 8s also provided some cover for the full backs to bomb on.Having the full backs bomb on without a true 6 and more attacking 8s would be bold. Alternative is that you have 1 full back stay back but in the diamond set up that provides questions about width. If its Gomez, then who provides the width on the right? Salah drifting out wide or Trent as the RHS8? Doing either takes 1 of your 2 best attacking players away from central areas. If you dont do that then you only provide width on the LHs through Robertson/Diaz and potentially become more predictable to play against.Its all potentially solvable but not with the players we have or in my opinion the set up you are suggesting.