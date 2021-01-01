« previous next »
Trent Alexander-Arnold

MonsLibpool

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #13080 on: Yesterday at 08:09:37 pm
Quote from: Hestoic on Yesterday at 06:32:39 pm
I sometimes feel like I'm the only one who thinks this inverted right back role is perfect for him and the output is showing that. Do we really need to move him into midfield when he's bossing what he's doing now?
There's an argument that we'd find it easier to cover for his weaknesses in midfield by fielding alongside someone who's strong in areas he's weak. Our right wing is like a highway for our opponents.
Oh Jimmy Jimmy

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #13081 on: Yesterday at 08:20:27 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 08:09:37 pm
There's an argument that we'd find it easier to cover for his weaknesses in midfield by fielding alongside someone who's strong in areas he's weak. Our right wing is like a highway for our opponents.

Agree. The amount of chances / goals we concede from the opponents right wing needs sorting. Sacrifice the Jones/ Gravenberch midfielder and play a 4-2-3-1 with Trent and Mac together in the middle - have an old fashioned midfield two of one goes, one stays. It will help counter the counter attacks.

Dom can be our number 10, pressing, creating,probing, shooting, getting to the byline etc

Although Trent is excellent in the hybrid role , imagine how good he would be if he didnt have to worry getting back to right back every time we lose the ball.  Also think a proper right back could add to our attacks and be another outlettry Joe there for 6 months.  The whole team would have a better balance.

Knight

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #13082 on: Yesterday at 08:42:32 pm
Or we could just play Trent as the right sided 8 and move Szoboslai to the left. That's the obvious shift. But our record since inverting Trent is really, really good so people are basically wanting to fix a problem that doesn't exist (on the macro level, obviously the current setup does cause problems it's just it also solves a bunch too).
an fear dearg

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #13083 on: Yesterday at 08:54:51 pm
Quote from: Hestoic on Yesterday at 06:32:39 pm
I sometimes feel like I'm the only one who thinks this inverted right back role is perfect for him and the output is showing that. Do we really need to move him into midfield when he's bossing what he's doing now?

I agree. Get more consistency at right centre back and solidity at defensive MF (either with a new DM or developing our current options more) and I think we have an absolute monster with Trent at right back. Imperious in the world
wemmick

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #13084 on: Today at 03:05:55 am
I like this role for Trent. He is the overload in midfield. Getting some good, clean looks on goal this season.

I would like to have seen Gerrard in this role, too. The 08/09 vintage would reinvent it. Trent might be doing the same here.
jepovic

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #13085 on: Today at 07:34:55 am
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 08:42:32 pm
Or we could just play Trent as the right sided 8 and move Szoboslai to the left. That's the obvious shift. But our record since inverting Trent is really, really good so people are basically wanting to fix a problem that doesn't exist (on the macro level, obviously the current setup does cause problems it's just it also solves a bunch too).
That's what I would do anyway. I'm surprised that Klopp hasnt even tried playing Trent as a pure midfielder, or even prepared for such a move.
We bought like half a million CMs this summer, and no RBs.
