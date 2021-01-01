There's an argument that we'd find it easier to cover for his weaknesses in midfield by fielding alongside someone who's strong in areas he's weak. Our right wing is like a highway for our opponents.



Agree. The amount of chances / goals we concede from the opponents right wing needs sorting. Sacrifice the Jones/ Gravenberch midfielder and play a 4-2-3-1 with Trent and Mac together in the middle - have an old fashioned midfield two of one goes, one stays. It will help counter the counter attacks.Dom can be our number 10, pressing, creating,probing, shooting, getting to the byline etcAlthough Trent is excellent in the hybrid role , imagine how good he would be if he didnt have to worry getting back to right back every time we lose the ball. Also think a proper right back could add to our attacks and be another outlet try Joe there for 6 months. The whole team would have a better balance.