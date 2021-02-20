« previous next »
Superb today.....and that celebration!  :scarf
Quote from: Robinred on February 20, 2021, 11:26:24 pm
Well still finish in top four - and they wont. You can quote me on this in May.

Quote from: Draex Navidad on Today at 06:45:56 pm
But in the center of the park is very hard to be double teamed, especially as he then won't have "2" roles to perform like he has the last 4-5 years.

I honestly think it's time to move him to central midfield as a no.8 fulltime, play Gomez/Bradley as traditional right backs.

Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 06:54:44 pm
Everyone and their dog knows that were vulnerable down the right hand side because Trent is often AWOL or hes too laid back with his defensive responsibilities, thats why every team attacks prominently down that side.

If we moved him into midfield, opposition teams would need to spread their attacks across the pitch rather than just targeting one side which makes them less potent.

I wouldn't be against him moving into midfield to be honest. We will need to make adjustments going forward when Salah is gone in January, so let's see what they come up with going forward.
Celebration with the belly slide was proper Gerrard style.

The shush celebration is good for his brand (especially with the predators on now)
Really turning into a true Captain this season. Superb!
Quote from: Tis the season to be jillc on Today at 06:57:38 pm
I wouldn't be against him moving into midfield to be honest. We will need to make adjustments going forward when Salah is gone in January, so let's see what they come up with going forward.
I have no problem keeping him at right back and continuing with these tactics, knowing weve always got the option of moving him more central and higher if necessary.

Weve been on an incredible run since we switched to playing Trent in the inverted full back role, which was designed to get him on the ball more, and Im not sure Id want to see these tactics dismantled on the evidence of a few minutes.
