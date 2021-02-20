I wouldn't be against him moving into midfield to be honest. We will need to make adjustments going forward when Salah is gone in January, so let's see what they come up with going forward.



I have no problem keeping him at right back and continuing with these tactics, knowing weve always got the option of moving him more central and higher if necessary.Weve been on an incredible run since we switched to playing Trent in the inverted full back role, which was designed to get him on the ball more, and Im not sure Id want to see these tactics dismantled on the evidence of a few minutes.