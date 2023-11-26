« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 320 321 322 323 324 [325]   Go Down

Author Topic: Trent Alexander-Arnold  (Read 1245165 times)

Offline paisley1977

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,650
  • Bob an ordinary man of extraordinary greatness.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #12960 on: November 26, 2023, 10:50:11 am »
Quote from: Spanish Al on November 25, 2023, 09:37:22 pm
Fuckinghell Im bored as fuck over the whole Trent cant defend rhetoric and debate that is had every time we play. Any goal we score, it seems some people find a way that its Trents fault. Or because he was stood here or there instead of there or here. Sky seem to love it more than most.

The lad is a once in a generation talent and those talents should be appreciated without the whole yeah hes great going forward, but.

Is he top class in all aspects of defending? No, very few are. Is he as bad as everyone makes out? Probably not. But is he one of the most technically gifted footballers of his generation? Absolutely.

I love watching him play, my favourite player to watch (alongside Thiago when he can muster the strength to get on the pitch) by a mile.

Well said he needs a new contract.
Logged
I've been here during the bad times,we finished second once.

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,910
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #12961 on: November 26, 2023, 11:01:57 am »
Quote from: kloppismydad on November 26, 2023, 01:45:49 am
Gary Neville was absolutely purring over his performance yesterday.

As many have stated, that touch and the finish....so, so sublime. The instinct and technique are like a great #9s.

Don't think Cody is getting enough credit for the run either, it was a special finish though.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,043
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #12962 on: November 26, 2023, 11:48:02 am »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on November 26, 2023, 11:01:57 am
Don't think Cody is getting enough credit for the run either, it was a special finish though.

did mention that somewhere in this or the post match thread

that strike does remind us of a certain scouser that played for us. busting a lung from midfield and and one of the best if not the cleanest striker of a ball that you can ever imagine.

love the commentary team mental gymnastics as usual. for sure if doku keeps skinning wan bissaka or any of their favourite fullbacks, its due to the brilliance of doku of course. trent is expected to win 100% of duels, tackles, headers and interceptions as well as 100% passing and dribbling success
Logged

Offline ac

  • Headless chicken
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,392
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #12963 on: November 26, 2023, 11:53:29 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on November 25, 2023, 06:56:57 pm
What a goal. He was very good defensively.
Opta has him dribbled past 7 times but I feel like some of those are getting dribbling to the inside where he knew he had help. He adjusted very quickly to not let Doku go to the touchline.

Thought he managed Doku well. His challenge on Ake on the first goal was poor though - very nonchalant.

His goal was ridiculous technically - immaculet first touch on the run, shot first time with power and precision through a forest of players - the best individual goal from a liverpool player so far for me
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,910
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #12964 on: November 26, 2023, 12:01:16 pm »
Quote from: xbugawugax on November 26, 2023, 11:48:02 am
did mention that somewhere in this or the post match thread

that strike does remind us of a certain scouser that played for us. busting a lung from midfield and and one of the best if not the cleanest striker of a ball that you can ever imagine.

love the commentary team mental gymnastics as usual. for sure if doku keeps skinning wan bissaka or any of their favourite fullbacks, its due to the brilliance of doku of course. trent is expected to win 100% of duels, tackles, headers and interceptions as well as 100% passing and dribbling success

Good to see him getting some acknowledgments. Yes, there was a certain Gerrard hint in the way Trent finished the move, it reminded me a bit about the Leicester goal in our title winning season as well. He pretty much burst a lung to get there. It was a special goal, started by Macca in our box great movement from Grav, a nice jinxy run from Diaz, then Cody's false run and beautiful finish from Trent. It's why I am so optimistic about this team going forward. We have a bit of everything now.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,338
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #12965 on: November 26, 2023, 06:48:37 pm »
Quote from: ac on November 26, 2023, 11:53:29 am
Thought he managed Doku well. His challenge on Ake on the first goal was poor though - very nonchalant.

His goal was ridiculous technically - immaculet first touch on the run, shot first time with power and precision through a forest of players - the best individual goal from a liverpool player so far for me
Yea somebody posted a comp of all the times he was dribbled past, like i counted 2 where Doku really got past him in a positive way. everything else was like trent dropping off in part to allow for help.
I agree with the goal when i checked the expected goal for .03 When i saw the goal during the game I thought it was a low % goal amazing technically with the touch and precision from inside the top of the box.
Here the Comp of all the times he was dribbled past
https://twitter.com/Hennes_4/status/1728541660194156883
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,232
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #12966 on: November 26, 2023, 07:01:01 pm »
good writeup of Trent's game yesterday

https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/man-city-liverpool-result-trent-alexander-arnold-b2453301.html

eg
- Winning possession nine times across the course of the game put Alexander-Arnold top of that particular defensive cover-all metric.

- No defender made more than his three tackles; no player on either side in any position made more than his two interceptions. It all adds up to show he more than played his part in a resolute showing,
Logged

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,186
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #12967 on: November 26, 2023, 09:04:44 pm »
Quote from: Samie on November 26, 2023, 12:45:47 am
Adidas Predator boots.  8)


And originally designed by a red- our very own Aussie, Craig Johnston. (THE original preds I mean)
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,255
  • JFT 97
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #12968 on: November 26, 2023, 09:10:13 pm »
Would anyone seriously swap Trent for any full back on the planet?
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline SerbianScouser

  • Far from world class.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,611
  • ...All the best
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #12969 on: November 26, 2023, 09:44:02 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on November 26, 2023, 09:10:13 pm
Would anyone seriously swap Trent for any full back on the planet?
Yes because I'd play him in midfield so he could do more of that putting the ball between the sticks thingy.
Logged

Offline ljycb

  • RAWK's Bullen Oracle of Wisdom & Knowledge, the Collective Voice of our Moral Conscience
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,572
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #12970 on: November 26, 2023, 09:55:45 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on November 26, 2023, 09:10:13 pm
Would anyone seriously swap Trent for any full back on the planet?

No chance. Hes been the best right back on the planet for five years now. I personally can absolutely understand why Southgate chooses other players in that position, but in terms of the overall output, I dont see anyone better than him.
Logged

Offline keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,822
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #12971 on: Yesterday at 09:28:25 am »
Quote from: Ray K on November 25, 2023, 02:44:29 pm


 ;)

Great performance and celebration, and the anger from those fucking mutants is lovely to see (whilst the two little kids at the front wonder what all the fuss is about  ;D).

State of that guy with the green hoodie on. Looks like he came straight from the Orc Forge in Mordor.
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,690
  • Bam!
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #12972 on: Yesterday at 01:14:43 pm »
Podcasts and beyond questioning why he is shushing a bunch on inbred c*nts. Like he needs a reason, the thick mancs need telling.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,780
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #12973 on: Yesterday at 02:48:11 pm »
Quote from: keyop on Yesterday at 09:28:25 am
Great performance and celebration, and the anger from those fucking mutants is lovely to see (whilst the two little kids at the front wonder what all the fuss is about  ;D).

State of that guy with the green hoodie on. Looks like he came straight from the Orc Forge in Mordor.
The kids have it right.  Whenever a player goes over like that they're looking for a reaction from the fans - the bigger the reaction they get the better.  Best just to ignore or give it the full Alan Partridge:



It's so easy to push some people's buttons and Trent certainly pushed a few there!
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,910
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #12974 on: Yesterday at 02:55:36 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 01:14:43 pm
Podcasts and beyond questioning why he is shushing a bunch on inbred c*nts. Like he needs a reason, the thick mancs need telling.

Never ceases to amaze me the fuss made about things like this. I mean it's okay for a football crowd to shout not very nice things to the players themselves during a game, but any player doing something like that and it's the end of the world. If you can't take it back then don't give it in the first place, would be my reply.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,557
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #12975 on: Yesterday at 03:01:03 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 02:55:36 pm
Never ceases to amaze me the fuss made about things like this. I mean it's okay for a football crowd to shout not very nice things to the players themselves during a game, but any player doing something like that and it's the end of the world. If you can't take it back then don't give it in the first place, would be my reply.

How did you feel about Neville running the length of the pitch to celebrate against our fans at Old Trafford then?
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,910
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #12976 on: Yesterday at 03:11:50 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 03:01:03 pm
How did you feel about Neville running the length of the pitch to celebrate against our fans at Old Trafford then?

I have been in crowds where players have done that before, it doesn't bother me. But then i wouldn't spend my time taking the piss out of an opposition player knowing there would be a high chance that same player would score a goal, and make you make you look bloody stupid.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,557
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #12977 on: Yesterday at 03:12:53 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 03:11:50 pm
I have been in crowds where players have done that before, it doesn't bother me. But then i wouldn't spend my time taking the piss out of an opposition player knowing there would be a high chance that same player would score a goal, and make you make you look bloody stupid.

Fair enough.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,836
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #12978 on: Yesterday at 03:14:12 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 02:48:11 pm
The kids have it right.  Whenever a player goes over like that they're looking for a reaction from the fans - the bigger the reaction they get the better.  Best just to ignore or give it the full Alan Partridge:



It's so easy to push some people's buttons and Trent certainly pushed a few there!

There's another picture either a couple of seconds before or after with the kid on the right giving Trent the fingers with both hands. Love to see it  :D
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......singularly though #sausage
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,783
  • Believer
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #12979 on: Yesterday at 03:39:09 pm »
Quote from: Samie on November 26, 2023, 12:45:47 am
Adidas Predator boots.  8)



Craig Johnston approves this message
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,980
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #12980 on: Yesterday at 05:11:23 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on November 26, 2023, 09:10:13 pm
Would anyone seriously swap Trent for any full back on the planet?

Yes, I'd swap him to midfield.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,192
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #12981 on: Yesterday at 06:24:02 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on November 26, 2023, 07:01:01 pm
good writeup of Trent's game yesterday

https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/man-city-liverpool-result-trent-alexander-arnold-b2453301.html

eg
- Winning possession nine times across the course of the game put Alexander-Arnold top of that particular defensive cover-all metric.

- No defender made more than his three tackles; no player on either side in any position made more than his two interceptions. It all adds up to show he more than played his part in a resolute showing,

These numbers dont mean much when his winger had 88 touches - he had an awful lot of chances to do defensive things
Thought he was mixed defensively on Saturday - some good moments, some bad  but Im aware there are only Trent cant defend / Trent is the worlds best right back boxes on this form
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,066
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #12982 on: Yesterday at 07:50:47 pm »
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,285
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #12983 on: Yesterday at 09:11:14 pm »
^ great that
Logged

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,793
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #12984 on: Yesterday at 09:28:49 pm »
Almost made me cry. Really want to buy some Adidas boots!
Logged

Offline NarutoReds

  • Looking for an alcohol-fuelled sixsome with Crosby Nick, Ghost Town, WhereAngelsPlay, Charlie Adams fried egg and Al 666. Any takers?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,213
  • Saw Everton - "I'd shut the curtains..."
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #12985 on: Today at 10:29:37 am »
Trent's goal.



Logged
It's there to remind our lads who they're playing for and to remind the opposition who they're playing against!

Offline keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,822
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #12986 on: Today at 04:49:14 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on November 26, 2023, 09:04:44 pm
And originally designed by a red- our very own Aussie, Craig Johnston. (THE original preds I mean)
I remember buying a pair of the originals in 1994. Absolutely loved those boots, but they've changed quite a bit since then!

https://www.soccerbible.com/performance/football-boots/2023/02/every-version-of-the-adidas-predator/
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,492
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #12987 on: Today at 05:10:08 pm »
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 10:29:37 am
Trent's goal.




Great stuff. And I don't care what any wannabe gurus say, that was a neat assist from Mo. From that position the ball is almost always crossed to the far post or played wide to the player running out to the right or, worst of all, played backwards to someone deep. Mo has the intelligence to see that sometimes a short nudge of a pass is better than an elaborate play

EDITED!! (see below)
« Last Edit: Today at 05:20:50 pm by Ghost Town »
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,557
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #12988 on: Today at 05:16:47 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 05:10:08 pm
Great stuff. And I don't care what any wannabe gurus say that was a neat assist from Mo. From that position the ball is almost always crossed to the far post or played wide to the player running out to the right or, worst of all, played backwards to someone deep. Mo has the intelligence to see that sometimes a short nudge of a pass is better than an elaborate play

Doesn't want to hear anyone say it was a neat assist from Mo.  Goes on to say it was a neat assist from Mo.

Explain yourself, Ghosty.



Wait!  I misread it.  Carry on.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:20:57 pm by tubby »
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,492
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #12989 on: Today at 05:22:00 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 05:16:47 pm
Doesn't want to hear anyone say it was a neat assist from Mo.  Goes on to say it was a neat assist from Mo.

Explain yourself, Ghosty.



Wait!  I misread it.  Carry on.
No, it was well spotted! For the want of a comma the post was toast!

I've gone back and added the all important little bugger
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,575
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #12990 on: Today at 05:49:22 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 05:22:00 pm
No, it was well spotted! For the want of a comma the post was toast!

I've gone back and added the all important little bugger

Fucking grammar...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,777
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #12991 on: Today at 05:55:34 pm »
Logged

Offline Red-Dread

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 650
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #12992 on: Today at 05:58:36 pm »
Quote from: keyop on Yesterday at 09:28:25 am
Great performance and celebration, and the anger from those fucking mutants is lovely to see (whilst the two little kids at the front wonder what all the fuss is about  ;D).

State of that guy with the green hoodie on. Looks like he came straight from the Orc Forge in Mordor.

Those little kids know full well haha - there's another pic of that floating around taken a second later and the kid on the right of the two is flicking the V's at Trent with both hands :)
Logged
first ever avatar..... ben(d)oak

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,982
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #12993 on: Today at 06:22:52 pm »
What's all this bollocks about him getting a 1 game ban and massive fine for his celebration?
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,232
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #12994 on: Today at 06:30:26 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 06:22:52 pm
What's all this bollocks about him getting a 1 game ban and massive fine for his celebration?
source?
Logged

Online Crosby Nick 128

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 108,590
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #12995 on: Today at 06:31:00 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 06:22:52 pm
What's all this bollocks about him getting a 1 game ban and massive fine for his celebration?

Exactly that. Think its been confirmed to be bollocks.
Logged

Online afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,575
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #12996 on: Today at 06:36:11 pm »
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,982
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #12997 on: Today at 06:37:45 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 06:31:00 pm
Exactly that. Think its been confirmed to be bollocks.

Perfect thanks Nick 👍
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 320 321 322 323 324 [325]   Go Up
« previous next »
 