Don't think Cody is getting enough credit for the run either, it was a special finish though.



did mention that somewhere in this or the post match threadthat strike does remind us of a certain scouser that played for us. busting a lung from midfield and and one of the best if not the cleanest striker of a ball that you can ever imagine.love the commentary team mental gymnastics as usual. for sure if doku keeps skinning wan bissaka or any of their favourite fullbacks, its due to the brilliance of doku of course. trent is expected to win 100% of duels, tackles, headers and interceptions as well as 100% passing and dribbling success