Author Topic: Trent Alexander-Arnold  (Read 1243363 times)

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #12960 on: Yesterday at 10:50:11 am »
Quote from: Spanish Al on November 25, 2023, 09:37:22 pm
Fuckinghell Im bored as fuck over the whole Trent cant defend rhetoric and debate that is had every time we play. Any goal we score, it seems some people find a way that its Trents fault. Or because he was stood here or there instead of there or here. Sky seem to love it more than most.

The lad is a once in a generation talent and those talents should be appreciated without the whole yeah hes great going forward, but.

Is he top class in all aspects of defending? No, very few are. Is he as bad as everyone makes out? Probably not. But is he one of the most technically gifted footballers of his generation? Absolutely.

I love watching him play, my favourite player to watch (alongside Thiago when he can muster the strength to get on the pitch) by a mile.

Well said he needs a new contract.
I've been here during the bad times,we finished second once.

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #12961 on: Yesterday at 11:01:57 am »
Quote from: kloppismydad on Yesterday at 01:45:49 am
Gary Neville was absolutely purring over his performance yesterday.

As many have stated, that touch and the finish....so, so sublime. The instinct and technique are like a great #9s.

Don't think Cody is getting enough credit for the run either, it was a special finish though.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #12962 on: Yesterday at 11:48:02 am »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 11:01:57 am
Don't think Cody is getting enough credit for the run either, it was a special finish though.

did mention that somewhere in this or the post match thread

that strike does remind us of a certain scouser that played for us. busting a lung from midfield and and one of the best if not the cleanest striker of a ball that you can ever imagine.

love the commentary team mental gymnastics as usual. for sure if doku keeps skinning wan bissaka or any of their favourite fullbacks, its due to the brilliance of doku of course. trent is expected to win 100% of duels, tackles, headers and interceptions as well as 100% passing and dribbling success
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #12963 on: Yesterday at 11:53:29 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on November 25, 2023, 06:56:57 pm
What a goal. He was very good defensively.
Opta has him dribbled past 7 times but I feel like some of those are getting dribbling to the inside where he knew he had help. He adjusted very quickly to not let Doku go to the touchline.

Thought he managed Doku well. His challenge on Ake on the first goal was poor though - very nonchalant.

His goal was ridiculous technically - immaculet first touch on the run, shot first time with power and precision through a forest of players - the best individual goal from a liverpool player so far for me
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #12964 on: Yesterday at 12:01:16 pm »
Quote from: xbugawugax on Yesterday at 11:48:02 am
did mention that somewhere in this or the post match thread

that strike does remind us of a certain scouser that played for us. busting a lung from midfield and and one of the best if not the cleanest striker of a ball that you can ever imagine.

love the commentary team mental gymnastics as usual. for sure if doku keeps skinning wan bissaka or any of their favourite fullbacks, its due to the brilliance of doku of course. trent is expected to win 100% of duels, tackles, headers and interceptions as well as 100% passing and dribbling success

Good to see him getting some acknowledgments. Yes, there was a certain Gerrard hint in the way Trent finished the move, it reminded me a bit about the Leicester goal in our title winning season as well. He pretty much burst a lung to get there. It was a special goal, started by Macca in our box great movement from Grav, a nice jinxy run from Diaz, then Cody's false run and beautiful finish from Trent. It's why I am so optimistic about this team going forward. We have a bit of everything now.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #12965 on: Yesterday at 06:48:37 pm »
Quote from: ac on Yesterday at 11:53:29 am
Thought he managed Doku well. His challenge on Ake on the first goal was poor though - very nonchalant.

His goal was ridiculous technically - immaculet first touch on the run, shot first time with power and precision through a forest of players - the best individual goal from a liverpool player so far for me
Yea somebody posted a comp of all the times he was dribbled past, like i counted 2 where Doku really got past him in a positive way. everything else was like trent dropping off in part to allow for help.
I agree with the goal when i checked the expected goal for .03 When i saw the goal during the game I thought it was a low % goal amazing technically with the touch and precision from inside the top of the box.
Here the Comp of all the times he was dribbled past
https://twitter.com/Hennes_4/status/1728541660194156883
« Reply #12966 on: Yesterday at 07:01:01 pm »
good writeup of Trent's game yesterday

https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/man-city-liverpool-result-trent-alexander-arnold-b2453301.html

eg
- Winning possession nine times across the course of the game put Alexander-Arnold top of that particular defensive cover-all metric.

- No defender made more than his three tackles; no player on either side in any position made more than his two interceptions. It all adds up to show he more than played his part in a resolute showing,
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #12967 on: Yesterday at 09:04:44 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 12:45:47 am
Adidas Predator boots.  8)


And originally designed by a red- our very own Aussie, Craig Johnston. (THE original preds I mean)
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #12968 on: Yesterday at 09:10:13 pm »
Would anyone seriously swap Trent for any full back on the planet?
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #12969 on: Yesterday at 09:44:02 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 09:10:13 pm
Would anyone seriously swap Trent for any full back on the planet?
Yes because I'd play him in midfield so he could do more of that putting the ball between the sticks thingy.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #12970 on: Yesterday at 09:55:45 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 09:10:13 pm
Would anyone seriously swap Trent for any full back on the planet?

No chance. Hes been the best right back on the planet for five years now. I personally can absolutely understand why Southgate chooses other players in that position, but in terms of the overall output, I dont see anyone better than him.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #12971 on: Today at 09:28:25 am »
Quote from: Ray K on November 25, 2023, 02:44:29 pm


 ;)

Great performance and celebration, and the anger from those fucking mutants is lovely to see (whilst the two little kids at the front wonder what all the fuss is about  ;D).

State of that guy with the green hoodie on. Looks like he came straight from the Orc Forge in Mordor.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #12972 on: Today at 01:14:43 pm »
Podcasts and beyond questioning why he is shushing a bunch on inbred c*nts. Like he needs a reason, the thick mancs need telling.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #12973 on: Today at 02:48:11 pm »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 09:28:25 am
Great performance and celebration, and the anger from those fucking mutants is lovely to see (whilst the two little kids at the front wonder what all the fuss is about  ;D).

State of that guy with the green hoodie on. Looks like he came straight from the Orc Forge in Mordor.
The kids have it right.  Whenever a player goes over like that they're looking for a reaction from the fans - the bigger the reaction they get the better.  Best just to ignore or give it the full Alan Partridge:



It's so easy to push some people's buttons and Trent certainly pushed a few there!
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #12974 on: Today at 02:55:36 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 01:14:43 pm
Podcasts and beyond questioning why he is shushing a bunch on inbred c*nts. Like he needs a reason, the thick mancs need telling.

Never ceases to amaze me the fuss made about things like this. I mean it's okay for a football crowd to shout not very nice things to the players themselves during a game, but any player doing something like that and it's the end of the world. If you can't take it back then don't give it in the first place, would be my reply.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #12975 on: Today at 03:01:03 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 02:55:36 pm
Never ceases to amaze me the fuss made about things like this. I mean it's okay for a football crowd to shout not very nice things to the players themselves during a game, but any player doing something like that and it's the end of the world. If you can't take it back then don't give it in the first place, would be my reply.

How did you feel about Neville running the length of the pitch to celebrate against our fans at Old Trafford then?
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #12976 on: Today at 03:11:50 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 03:01:03 pm
How did you feel about Neville running the length of the pitch to celebrate against our fans at Old Trafford then?

I have been in crowds where players have done that before, it doesn't bother me. But then i wouldn't spend my time taking the piss out of an opposition player knowing there would be a high chance that same player would score a goal, and make you make you look bloody stupid.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #12977 on: Today at 03:12:53 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 03:11:50 pm
I have been in crowds where players have done that before, it doesn't bother me. But then i wouldn't spend my time taking the piss out of an opposition player knowing there would be a high chance that same player would score a goal, and make you make you look bloody stupid.

Fair enough.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #12978 on: Today at 03:14:12 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 02:48:11 pm
The kids have it right.  Whenever a player goes over like that they're looking for a reaction from the fans - the bigger the reaction they get the better.  Best just to ignore or give it the full Alan Partridge:



It's so easy to push some people's buttons and Trent certainly pushed a few there!

There's another picture either a couple of seconds before or after with the kid on the right giving Trent the fingers with both hands. Love to see it  :D
