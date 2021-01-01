« previous next »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 02:32:58 pm
On the ball he's obviously ridiculous, and he's not actually that bad defensively.  He'll always get loads of interceptions because he's such a smart player and reads the game so well.  His only issues are what's happening over his shoulder or just hanging a leg when someone is running at him.

Lovely celebration, think that really rattled the City fans.

Yup, great celebration. They were rattled. :lmao
We play him at rightback because we feel the rewards are greater than the risk. Fantastic goal to get us a good point.
Stroikah! Great game today lad  :wave
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 02:32:58 pm

Lovely celebration, think that really rattled the City fans.


 ;)
He has the best celebrations in our team :D
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 02:31:03 pm
He can't defend...

He was superb in defence. That little nick of the ball off Doku on the half way line when City were breaking from our corner must have had you purring.

He knows so much.

(Sorry mate, penny's just dropped  ;D)
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 03:22:22 pm
He was superb in defence. That little nick of the ball off Doku on the half way line when City were breaking from our corner must have had you purring.

He knows so much.

(Sorry mate, penny's just dropped  ;D)
;D
That finish from him today was just plain delicious. Well in Trent.
Did pretty well against Doku and fantastic strike for the goal. Hits the ball as well as anyone in the league
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 02:44:29 pm


 ;)
So many 6 finger Mutants in that crowd.
When did he finish with Under Armour and sign with Adidas? Seen he was wearing Preds today.
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 02:40:02 pm
We play him at rightback because we feel the rewards are greater than the risk. Fantastic goal to get us a good point.

What risk?

He was outstanding today defensively. Compare how Trent defends against Doku compared to Matip or MacAllister.
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 04:29:41 pm
What risk?

He was outstanding today defensively. Compare how Trent defends against Doku compared to Matip or MacAllister.
To be fair he was very poor for their goal. Other than that 10/10 on both sides of the ball today.
Living legend.
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 04:29:41 pm
What risk?

He was outstanding today defensively. Compare how Trent defends against Doku compared to Matip or MacAllister.

He wasn't good for the goal, had a great game all in all and was good against Doku. I think most of our team got done at times against City players, but I don't get why people take cheap shots at others just to defend one player. It's not a crime for any of them to get caught against City from time to time is it?
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 04:29:41 pm
What risk?

He was outstanding today defensively. Compare how Trent defends against Doku compared to Matip or MacAllister.
Today, yes, but he has had a lot of poor games defensively recently.
This is the focus we need every week
First touch for the goal? Peach!
What a playa!
What a goal. He was very good defensively.
Opta has him dribbled past 7 times but I feel like some of those are getting dribbling to the inside where he knew he had help. He adjusted very quickly to not let Doku go to the touchline.
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 06:27:02 pm
First touch for the goal? Peach!
What a playa!

The hardest kind of pass to receive too when you're moving. Controlled it like Iniesta.
The shot was incredible too, if you could ever shoot the ball perfectly he did, kept it low and drilled it into the corner on the run which is hard to do too as Yorky said.
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 07:34:18 pm
The shot was incredible too, if you could ever shoot the ball perfectly he did, kept it low and drilled it into the corner on the run which is hard to do too as Yorky said.

And on the bounce. Outrageous goal
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 04:52:21 pm
He wasn't good for the goal, had a great game all in all and was good against Doku. I think most of our team got done at times against City players, but I don't get why people take cheap shots at others just to defend one player. It's not a crime for any of them to get caught against City from time to time is it?

That's the point though.

Players get held to different standards. Both Matip and MacAllister showed how difficult it is to defend one-on-one against top-class wide players. There are times when top players wide players come out on top. The difference is that when a Matip or a Macallister loses out people don't write off their defensive ability.   
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 08:13:32 pm
That's the point though.

Players get held to different standards. Both Matip and MacAllister showed how difficult it is to defend one-on-one against top-class wide players. There are times when top players wide players come out on top. The difference is that when a Matip or a Macallister loses out people don't write off their defensive ability.

Have you read the Macca thread? Absolute tosh Al. Perhphaps Dom would be a better example rather than Macca.
I was into the white boots with red stripes.
One of those goals so exquisitely executed, you can watch it again and again.
Thought Trent was great today. Massively under pressure from the first min. Coped really well. Hope it boosts his confidence a lot. 👍
Fat mess Reece James had a horror show too. Could only make it better if it were a winner.
Fuckinghell Im bored as fuck over the whole Trent cant defend rhetoric and debate that is had every time we play. Any goal we score, it seems some people find a way that its Trents fault. Or because he was stood here or there instead of there or here. Sky seem to love it more than most.

The lad is a once in a generation talent and those talents should be appreciated without the whole yeah hes great going forward, but.

Is he top class in all aspects of defending? No, very few are. Is he as bad as everyone makes out? Probably not. But is he one of the most technically gifted footballers of his generation? Absolutely.

I love watching him play, my favourite player to watch (alongside Thiago when he can muster the strength to get on the pitch) by a mile.
Adidas Predator boots.  8)

Never keen on the finger to the lips celebration, unless it is done properly, with feeling and style
