Fuckinghell Im bored as fuck over the whole Trent cant defend rhetoric and debate that is had every time we play. Any goal we score, it seems some people find a way that its Trents fault. Or because he was stood here or there instead of there or here. Sky seem to love it more than most.



The lad is a once in a generation talent and those talents should be appreciated without the whole yeah hes great going forward, but.



Is he top class in all aspects of defending? No, very few are. Is he as bad as everyone makes out? Probably not. But is he one of the most technically gifted footballers of his generation? Absolutely.



I love watching him play, my favourite player to watch (alongside Thiago when he can muster the strength to get on the pitch) by a mile.