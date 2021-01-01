« previous next »
Kopenhagen

Quote from: tubby on Today at 02:32:58 pm
On the ball he's obviously ridiculous, and he's not actually that bad defensively.  He'll always get loads of interceptions because he's such a smart player and reads the game so well.  His only issues are what's happening over his shoulder or just hanging a leg when someone is running at him.

Lovely celebration, think that really rattled the City fans.

Yup, great celebration. They were rattled. :lmao
MonsLibpool

We play him at rightback because we feel the rewards are greater than the risk. Fantastic goal to get us a good point.
disgraced cake

Stroikah! Great game today lad  :wave
Ray K

Quote from: tubby on Today at 02:32:58 pm

Lovely celebration, think that really rattled the City fans.


 ;)
Betty Blue

Coolie High

He has the best celebrations in our team :D
Yorkykopite

Quote from: farawayred on Today at 02:31:03 pm
He can't defend...

He was superb in defence. That little nick of the ball off Doku on the half way line when City were breaking from our corner must have had you purring.

He knows so much.

(Sorry mate, penny's just dropped  ;D)
farawayred

Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 03:22:22 pm
He was superb in defence. That little nick of the ball off Doku on the half way line when City were breaking from our corner must have had you purring.

He knows so much.

(Sorry mate, penny's just dropped  ;D)
;D
jillcwhomever

That finish from him today was just plain delicious. Well in Trent.
Clayton Bigsby

Did pretty well against Doku and fantastic strike for the goal. Hits the ball as well as anyone in the league
RedSince86

Quote from: Ray K on Today at 02:44:29 pm


 ;)
So many 6 finger Mutants in that crowd.
Samie

AshbourneRed

When did he finish with Under Armour and sign with Adidas? Seen he was wearing Preds today.
Studgotelli

Eeyore

Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 02:40:02 pm
We play him at rightback because we feel the rewards are greater than the risk. Fantastic goal to get us a good point.

What risk?

He was outstanding today defensively. Compare how Trent defends against Doku compared to Matip or MacAllister.
SerbianScouser

Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 04:29:41 pm
What risk?

He was outstanding today defensively. Compare how Trent defends against Doku compared to Matip or MacAllister.
To be fair he was very poor for their goal. Other than that 10/10 on both sides of the ball today.
Hestoic

Living legend.
jillcwhomever

Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 04:29:41 pm
What risk?

He was outstanding today defensively. Compare how Trent defends against Doku compared to Matip or MacAllister.

He wasn't good for the goal, had a great game all in all and was good against Doku. I think most of our team got done at times against City players, but I don't get why people take cheap shots at others just to defend one player. It's not a crime for any of them to get caught against City from time to time is it?
jepovic

Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 04:29:41 pm
What risk?

He was outstanding today defensively. Compare how Trent defends against Doku compared to Matip or MacAllister.
Today, yes, but he has had a lot of poor games defensively recently.
This is the focus we need every week
the_red_pill

First touch for the goal? Peach!
What a playa!
RedG13

What a goal. He was very good defensively.
Opta has him dribbled past 7 times but I feel like some of those are getting dribbling to the inside where he knew he had help. He adjusted very quickly to not let Doku go to the touchline.
