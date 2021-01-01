On the ball he's obviously ridiculous, and he's not actually that bad defensively. He'll always get loads of interceptions because he's such a smart player and reads the game so well. His only issues are what's happening over his shoulder or just hanging a leg when someone is running at him.Lovely celebration, think that really rattled the City fans.
He can't defend...
He was superb in defence. That little nick of the ball off Doku on the half way line when City were breaking from our corner must have had you purring. He knows so much. (Sorry mate, penny's just dropped )
We play him at rightback because we feel the rewards are greater than the risk. Fantastic goal to get us a good point.
What risk?He was outstanding today defensively. Compare how Trent defends against Doku compared to Matip or MacAllister.
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..But he'd make the shortlist
