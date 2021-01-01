What risk?



He was outstanding today defensively. Compare how Trent defends against Doku compared to Matip or MacAllister.



He wasn't good for the goal, had a great game all in all and was good against Doku. I think most of our team got done at times against City players, but I don't get why people take cheap shots at others just to defend one player. It's not a crime for any of them to get caught against City from time to time is it?