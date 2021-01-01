« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 318 319 320 321 322 [323]   Go Down

Author Topic: Trent Alexander-Arnold  (Read 1233300 times)

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,479
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #12880 on: Yesterday at 08:52:49 pm »
Quote from: macmanamanaman on Yesterday at 08:47:29 pm
We're crying out for width
Basically reliant on Dom doing three jobs in one (and not running himself out of gas), Harvey does offer the width but struggles getting on the overlap around Mo and naturally cuts back inside too. So weve got basically only got two options to play probably the two most important roles in the system.
Logged
AHA!

Offline HeartAndSoul

  • OneWillBurn
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,855
  • RedOrDead
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #12881 on: Yesterday at 10:37:13 pm »
Quote from: macmanamanaman on Yesterday at 08:47:29 pm
Doing my head in with his 40 yard shooting.
And over hit free kicks.

Otherwise,  always a good attacking outlet..
Not convinced still about this false RB malarkey all the time. Maybe mix it up a bit. We're crying out for width .

Madness isnt it. Hes probably the best crosser in the squad and hes never overlapping nowadays. Always playing in this role as a 6 and shooting from ridiculous distances.
Logged

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,640
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #12882 on: Yesterday at 10:43:06 pm »
I was going to ask the other day, is Trent not getting assists these days because (1) his role has changed, (2) he's not playing as well as he used to, or (3) Darwin is Nunezing the golden opportunities he dishes up (love DN by the way, just havin a larf innit)? Sounds like a (1). Agree we should not be giving up that weapon and should be mixing it up more if the new role isn't having the desired effect. On the other hand, he was grabbing  an assist every game when his role changed at the end of last season, so maybe it's a (2).
Logged

Offline ljycb

  • RAWK's Bullen Oracle of Wisdom & Knowledge, the Collective Voice of our Moral Conscience
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,554
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #12883 on: Yesterday at 10:52:32 pm »
This will sound reductive, but a lot of our success in the last four years or so has been built on working Trent into space, because when he has that space then he will more often than not win us the game. So I do not understand why we are trying to bring him into the centre of the pitch, where there is just far less space. If we want to play him in central positions, then we need him to keep it far more simple, going for the jugular only when it is absolutely on.
Logged

Offline jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,148
  • Meh sd f
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #12884 on: Yesterday at 11:14:42 pm »
Hes a good CM, but he was a world class RB.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,178
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #12885 on: Yesterday at 11:24:14 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 07:57:36 pm


Stop shooting lad, especially from 40+ yards out.

Turning into a highlights reel player, baffles me really, he is worldclass but he's not showing it at the moment, all worldie passes and shots and no concentration in defence.
It's a complete waste of possession and it gives the opposition confidence because it makes us look like we've run out of ideas.
Logged

Offline Kansti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,557
  • Stargazer
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #12886 on: Yesterday at 11:45:15 pm »
There was a pretty big chance that Toulouse had, where Trent was literally jogging and let the player steamroll his way into the box. Jesus. Absolutely criminal that.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,715
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #12887 on: Today at 10:51:42 am »
Quote from: Kansti on Yesterday at 11:45:15 pm
There was a pretty big chance that Toulouse had, where Trent was literally jogging and let the player steamroll his way into the box. Jesus. Absolutely criminal that.

This?

https://x.com/Fs_Laputa/status/1722730266941346190?s=20

I'm sure this comes across like I have an axe to grind with Trent but it comes from a place of being so utterly frustrated with someone who is worldclass and our vice captain, he should have higher standards. His application to defending is none existant, it's no wonder our team is complacent.

Really surprises me Klopp allows this, the video above shows someone who just doesn't try to do the basics and it utterly baffles me.
Logged

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,267
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #12888 on: Today at 10:53:47 am »
Trent isn't great there but he's not the only one, the whole thing was a mess.  There were 3 players who could've gone with the scorer but just let him run off them.  If anything, Dom is the worst in this clip.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,715
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #12889 on: Today at 10:55:17 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:53:47 am
Trent isn't great there but he's not the only one, the whole thing was a mess.  There were 3 players who could've gone with the scorer but just let him run off them.  If anything, Dom is the worst in this clip.

It's the part where he looks at the player behind him and just basically ignores him till it's too late.

But yes collectively everyone is jogging, can see why Klopp was fuming.
Logged

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,267
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #12890 on: Today at 11:06:24 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:55:17 am
It's the part where he looks at the player behind him and just basically ignores him till it's too late.

Yeah this has always been an issue for him defensively, lots of goals have come from him not realising what's behind or just not reacting quickly enough to it.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,178
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #12891 on: Today at 11:24:52 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:51:42 am
This?

https://x.com/Fs_Laputa/status/1722730266941346190?s=20

I'm sure this comes across like I have an axe to grind with Trent but it comes from a place of being so utterly frustrated with someone who is worldclass and our vice captain, he should have higher standards. His application to defending is none existant, it's no wonder our team is complacent.

Really surprises me Klopp allows this, the video above shows someone who just doesn't try to do the basics and it utterly baffles me.
Oh Trent....
Logged

Online MJD-L4

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,884
  • "Mellor, lovely cushioned header...For GERRAAARD!"
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #12892 on: Today at 01:02:57 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 11:06:24 am
Yeah this has always been an issue for him defensively, lots of goals have come from him not realising what's behind or just not reacting quickly enough to it.

He's one of my all time favourite LFC players, he's world class in a lot of ways but his complete lack of awareness of what's happening around him on the pitch has always been a problem.

It's at least 2 or 3 times a game he lets an attacker just run straight past behind him without a challenge.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 318 319 320 321 322 [323]   Go Up
« previous next »
 