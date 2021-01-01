This will sound reductive, but a lot of our success in the last four years or so has been built on working Trent into space, because when he has that space then he will more often than not win us the game. So I do not understand why we are trying to bring him into the centre of the pitch, where there is just far less space. If we want to play him in central positions, then we need him to keep it far more simple, going for the jugular only when it is absolutely on.