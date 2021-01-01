« previous next »
Author Topic: Trent Alexander-Arnold

gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,479
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #12880 on: Today at 08:52:49 pm »
Quote from: macmanamanaman on Today at 08:47:29 pm
We're crying out for width
Basically reliant on Dom doing three jobs in one (and not running himself out of gas), Harvey does offer the width but struggles getting on the overlap around Mo and naturally cuts back inside too. So weve got basically only got two options to play probably the two most important roles in the system.
Logged
AHA!

HeartAndSoul

  • OneWillBurn
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,855
  • RedOrDead
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #12881 on: Today at 10:37:13 pm »
Quote from: macmanamanaman on Today at 08:47:29 pm
Doing my head in with his 40 yard shooting.
And over hit free kicks.

Otherwise,  always a good attacking outlet..
Not convinced still about this false RB malarkey all the time. Maybe mix it up a bit. We're crying out for width .

Madness isnt it. Hes probably the best crosser in the squad and hes never overlapping nowadays. Always playing in this role as a 6 and shooting from ridiculous distances.
Logged

GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,638
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #12882 on: Today at 10:43:06 pm »
I was going to ask the other day, is Trent not getting assists these days because (1) his role has changed, (2) he's not playing as well as he used to, or (3) Darwin is Nunezing the golden opportunities he dishes up (love DN by the way, just havin a larf innit)? Sounds like a (1). Agree we should not be giving up that weapon and should be mixing it up more if the new role isn't having the desired effect. On the other hand, he was grabbing  an assist every game when his role changed at the end of last season, so maybe it's a (2).
Logged

ljycb

  • RAWK's Bullen Oracle of Wisdom & Knowledge, the Collective Voice of our Moral Conscience
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,553
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #12883 on: Today at 10:52:32 pm »
This will sound reductive, but a lot of our success in the last four years or so has been built on working Trent into space, because when he has that space then he will more often than not win us the game. So I do not understand why we are trying to bring him into the centre of the pitch, where there is just far less space. If we want to play him in central positions, then we need him to keep it far more simple, going for the jugular only when it is absolutely on.
Logged

jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,147
  • Meh sd f
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #12884 on: Today at 11:14:42 pm »
Hes a good CM, but he was a world class RB.
Logged

MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,163
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #12885 on: Today at 11:24:14 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:57:36 pm


Stop shooting lad, especially from 40+ yards out.

Turning into a highlights reel player, baffles me really, he is worldclass but he's not showing it at the moment, all worldie passes and shots and no concentration in defence.
It's a complete waste of possession and it gives the opposition confidence because it makes us look like we've run out of ideas.
Logged
