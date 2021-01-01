I was going to ask the other day, is Trent not getting assists these days because (1) his role has changed, (2) he's not playing as well as he used to, or (3) Darwin is Nunezing the golden opportunities he dishes up (love DN by the way, just havin a larf innit)? Sounds like a (1). Agree we should not be giving up that weapon and should be mixing it up more if the new role isn't having the desired effect. On the other hand, he was grabbing an assist every game when his role changed at the end of last season, so maybe it's a (2).