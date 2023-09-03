As soon as he clutched his ankle, I had a feeling it was one of those "Fuck England duty" injuries.He's been mistreated in the England setup, English fans slate him at every opportunity and he knows we have a fantastic chance of challenging this season, so decided to skip the England circus altogether. Don't think he cares.I bet he will be cooped up in Axa for the next couple of weeks, going through his video analyses and meeting with Kloppo to plot our tactics for the next set of matches post-international break. Our vice captain is raring to go!