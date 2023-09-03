« previous next »
Offline TAA66

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
September 3, 2023, 05:21:29 pm

Hopefully with the international break, he doesnt miss too many games
Offline Crosby Nick 128

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
September 3, 2023, 05:22:21 pm
Peter said yesterday Trent was our most injury prone defender. Get him!
Online RedG13

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
September 3, 2023, 06:35:28 pm
Brilliant Performance from him today.
Hope he ok
Offline SamLad

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
September 3, 2023, 07:31:56 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on September  3, 2023, 03:54:49 pm
Hopefully he's injured enough to leave him out of Southgate's clutches but back for Wolves away.
my thoughts exactly.  part of me hopes he's 100% fine but couldn't be arsed going to eff about for Southgate.
Offline newterp

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
September 3, 2023, 07:32:46 pm
I, too, grab my ankle when my hamstring is hurt.
Offline Boaty McBoatface

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
September 3, 2023, 07:37:52 pm
Quote from: SerbianScouser on September  3, 2023, 03:59:15 pm
I adore the very ground he walks on.

Today he showed again why he's world-class.

Villa repeated their awkward tactics at Anfield again with extreme high line and no space between the lines and we employed Trent to quarterback and to shred them apart with his long passing which he fully obliged. What a fucking player.
I don't know what Emry was thinking. Play a high line but don't press Trent (or any of the backline really). It made no sense whatsoever.
Offline rawcusk8

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
September 3, 2023, 07:50:49 pm
A RB that rivals KDB in terms of creativity, the lad is fantastic. Hope his injury is nothing serious and he has a rest over the international break.
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
September 3, 2023, 08:15:10 pm
His passing and ball striking today was a thing of beauty. Would have been lovely had he smashed it into the top corner when he beat two or three on the run.

The pass that resulted in Salah being in on a tight angle that arrowed over Cash was a thing of beauty, so good to watch. He also seemed a bit more diligent position-wise before he was subbed.
Online Ghost Town

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
September 3, 2023, 10:08:55 pm
Brilliant, as ever and as expected. One of the best players on the planet. In our team. But yeah, apparently we need to bench him just to make a few fannies feel better.

Mind you if he's injured they might get their wish, sort of.
Offline SamLad

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
September 3, 2023, 10:14:24 pm
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on September  3, 2023, 07:37:52 pm
I don't know what Emry was thinking. Play a high line but don't press Trent (or any of the backline really). It made no sense whatsoever.
for 5-10 minutes at the start of the second half they looked organized and hungry (ish).  apart from that, I agree with you - no idea what "gameplan" he was trying to play out.  can't remember the last time our defenders were basically left alone so much when in possession so much.  weird from him.
Offline SamLad

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
September 3, 2023, 10:18:44 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on September  3, 2023, 08:15:10 pm
His passing and ball striking today was a thing of beauty. Would have been lovely had he smashed it into the top corner when he beat two or three on the run.

The pass that resulted in Salah being in on a tight angle that arrowed over Cash was a thing of beauty, so good to watch. He also seemed a bit more diligent position-wise before he was subbed.

he and Matip traded positions repeatedly, esp in the first half, putting Trent at CB essentially and allowing him to see (even more of!) the pitch and work his wonders.

having such a well-balanced and strong midfield means he didn't have to go forward so much and that helped our backline solidity.

my guess / hope is this is what we'll see once Virg and Ibou are back - giving us a more stable back 4 with Trent to put the ball on a dime anywhere on the pitch in a flash.

and yep - even by Trent's remarkably high standards his passing today was just WOW.
Offline DiggerJohn

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
September 3, 2023, 11:15:21 pm
Highlighted it on Motd 2 now. Rewatching trent's passing was amazing
Offline Peabee

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
September 3, 2023, 11:36:04 pm
Quote from: DiggerJohn on September  3, 2023, 11:15:21 pm
Highlighted it on Motd 2 now. Rewatching trent's passing was amazing

His passing and vision are world class.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
September 3, 2023, 11:37:00 pm
Quote from: Peabee on September  3, 2023, 11:36:04 pm
His passing and vision are world class.

Talent and years of watching and idolising Stevie blood money.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
September 3, 2023, 11:39:46 pm
At times today he was playing as a sweeper .a libero if you like

Not seen them for about 30 years
Offline Peabee

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
September 3, 2023, 11:40:57 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on September  3, 2023, 11:37:00 pm
Talent and years of watching and idolising Stevie blood money.

Its beautiful to watch back in the highlights. Its not just his accuracy, its also how he spots the opportunity and decides how hes going to make the pass really quickly. He made a 71m pass today on a sixpence that bypassed the whole opposition.
Offline DiggerJohn

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
September 3, 2023, 11:56:04 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on September  3, 2023, 11:39:46 pm
At times today he was playing as a sweeper .a libero if you like

Not seen them for about 30 years

I was thinking Ronald Koeman had great passing range. Think Trent is even better
Online ThePoolMan

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
September 4, 2023, 03:09:31 am
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on September  3, 2023, 07:37:52 pm
I don't know what Emry was thinking. Play a high line but don't press Trent (or any of the backline really). It made no sense whatsoever.

Yes I thought Emery was going to rectify his mistake in the 2nd half but he continued letting Alexander Arnold have free rein, which was just fine with me! However he will not be left alone like that by other teams - especially after match winning displays like this game.
Online ThePoolMan

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
September 4, 2023, 03:11:08 am
Quote from: Peabee on September  3, 2023, 11:40:57 pm
Its beautiful to watch back in the highlights. Its not just his accuracy, its also how he spots the opportunity and decides how hes going to make the pass really quickly. He made a 71m pass today on a sixpence that bypassed the whole opposition.

The second goal was created by Alexander Arnold's perfect pass - somehow he lofted the ball in such a way that he made the ball drop short right into Salah's path in the perfect spot.
Offline SamLad

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
September 4, 2023, 12:50:25 pm
any news yet on his injury?
Offline Bobinhood

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
September 4, 2023, 01:05:49 pm
Quote from: newterp on September  3, 2023, 07:32:46 pm
I, too, grab my ankle when my hamstring is hurt.

Same. Especially when its been kicked.

although he did take a free from distance and then go on a mazy run and shot right after as well, but im also hoping its just a knock. He seems to have taken knocks to that leg more than a few times already this year wouldn't be surprised if he was playing well bruised in the first place.
Offline SamLad

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
September 4, 2023, 01:07:40 pm
scan today.
Offline Garlicbread

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
September 4, 2023, 07:27:02 pm
https://twitter.com/JamesPearceLFC/status/1698763973166760301

Trent Alexander-Arnold expected to be sidelined for around 2 weeks.
Scan today showed damage to his hamstring is only minor. Big relief.
A doubt for Wolves away after the break - but hes a quick healer. #LFC
Offline RedBec1993

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
September 4, 2023, 07:32:08 pm
Quote from: Garlicbread on September  4, 2023, 07:27:02 pm
https://twitter.com/JamesPearceLFC/status/1698763973166760301

Trent Alexander-Arnold expected to be sidelined for around 2 weeks.
Scan today showed damage to his hamstring is only minor. Big relief.
A doubt for Wolves away after the break - but hes a quick healer. #LFC

Hell deffo play against wolves. Nicely timed Tbf.
Offline Phineus

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
September 4, 2023, 07:36:03 pm
Great stuff, about best we couldve hoped for.

Hopefully Konate back then and VVDs suspension isnt extended.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
September 4, 2023, 07:39:18 pm
Quote from: Garlicbread on September  4, 2023, 07:27:02 pm
https://twitter.com/JamesPearceLFC/status/1698763973166760301

Trent Alexander-Arnold expected to be sidelined for around 2 weeks.
Scan today showed damage to his hamstring is only minor. Big relief.
A doubt for Wolves away after the break - but hes a quick healer. #LFC


About time started doing this, that pencil necked twat will still want to test his resolve though.
Offline MBL?

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
September 4, 2023, 10:52:56 pm
Looked like one of those made up injuries and is playing out that way so thank fuck. He was incredible yesterday, all it took was me coming into this thread and criticising him for it to happen.
Online Ghost Town

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
September 4, 2023, 11:01:33 pm
Quote from: MBL? on September  4, 2023, 10:52:56 pm
Looked like one of those made up injuries and is playing out that way so thank fuck. He was incredible yesterday, all it took was me coming into this thread and criticising him for it to happen.
Must have been disappointed that he wasn't benched?
Offline TAA66

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
September 4, 2023, 11:06:12 pm
Quote from: Garlicbread on September  4, 2023, 07:27:02 pm
https://twitter.com/JamesPearceLFC/status/1698763973166760301

Trent Alexander-Arnold expected to be sidelined for around 2 weeks.
Scan today showed damage to his hamstring is only minor. Big relief.
A doubt for Wolves away after the break - but hes a quick healer. #LFC

Good news
Offline Bobinhood

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 02:20:47 am
Quote from: MBL? on September  4, 2023, 10:52:56 pm
Looked like one of those made up injuries and is playing out that way so thank fuck. He was incredible yesterday, all it took was me coming into this thread and criticising him for it to happen.

 ;D

I was a little tired of watching fairly routine passes bounce off him like a brick wall and end up in our net 5 mins in also. He was making a mockery of my Bolon D'or someday prediction AND my fantasy team. Even though in each game he then fought back into it and played pretty well after that. It was all very strange and very unlike him, i wondered if his focus was partly occupied by getting it just right with the tactics and it just made him a heartbeat slower to react or something.

The passing against Villa though "chefs kiss". Pirlo.



Offline Baby Huey

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 10:15:10 am
Hopefully his injury is an international match injury. Just bad enough to stop playing for the English.
Offline tubby

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 10:54:24 am
Haha "he's a quick healer".  He's fine.
Offline Ycuzz

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 01:45:10 pm
How's his contract, two years left is it?




Might need sorting.. soonish?
Offline Passmaster Molby

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 02:56:13 pm
Quote from: Ycuzz on Yesterday at 01:45:10 pm
How's his contract, two years left is it?




Might need sorting.. soonish?

Yeah think it is, and this international break would be the ideal time to sort it out.
Offline KirkVanHouten

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 11:42:23 pm
I thought swapping places with Matip was brilliant. Gives him the whole pitch to play into while not vacating the entire right side. First time I've seen us do that. I assume we only did it because Matip doesn't have the same athleticism as Ibou but against high lines it works brilliantly especially with Darwin and Mo running in behind
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 01:13:26 am
I don't think that it's a Matip thing, I expect the same tactics moving forward no matter who the CBs are.
Offline MBL?

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 01:34:18 am
Quote from: Ghost Town on September  4, 2023, 11:01:33 pm
Must have been disappointed that he wasn't benched?
I shed a tear to be honest. I always want to have my opinion backed up even if it means the team loses. That would be a win overall since I support me first.

In all seriousness If we had the depth I absolutely would have had him on the bench if it was up to me. Looks silly now ofcourse but I stand by that without the hindsight.
Offline kloppismydad

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 02:21:17 am
As soon as he clutched his ankle, I had a feeling it was one of those "Fuck England duty" injuries. ;D He's been mistreated in the England setup, English fans slate him at every opportunity and he knows we have a fantastic chance of challenging this season, so decided to skip the England circus altogether. Don't think he cares.

I bet he will be cooped up in Axa for the next couple of weeks, going through his video analyses and meeting with Kloppo to plot our tactics for the next set of matches post-international break. Our vice captain is raring to go!
Online ThePoolMan

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 03:01:17 am
Quote from: Ghost Town on September  3, 2023, 10:08:55 pm
Brilliant, as ever and as expected. One of the best players on the planet. In our team. But yeah, apparently we need to bench him just to make a few fannies feel better.

Mind you if he's injured they might get their wish, sort of.

His creativity and passing ability has never been doubted and the reason why his weaknesses have been allowed for.
Online ThePoolMan

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 03:04:14 am
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 01:34:18 am
I shed a tear to be honest. I always want to have my opinion backed up even if it means the team loses. That would be a win overall since I support me first.

In all seriousness If we had the depth I absolutely would have had him on the bench if it was up to me. Looks silly now ofcourse but I stand by that without the hindsight.


Of course Alexander Arnold was lethal against Villa as his supreme passing ability will carve open other teams easily but Villa was also complicit in their own destruction by failing to put him under pressure. Other and better teams will not make the same mistake and for all his world class creativity, Alexander Arnold is not as comfortbale in possession and as press resistant as eg Macallister or Jones or especially Gravenberch are.
