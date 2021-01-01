His passing and ball striking today was a thing of beauty. Would have been lovely had he smashed it into the top corner when he beat two or three on the run.



The pass that resulted in Salah being in on a tight angle that arrowed over Cash was a thing of beauty, so good to watch. He also seemed a bit more diligent position-wise before he was subbed.



he and Matip traded positions repeatedly, esp in the first half, putting Trent at CB essentially and allowing him to see (even more of!) the pitch and work his wonders.having such a well-balanced and strong midfield means he didn't have to go forward so much and that helped our backline solidity.my guess / hope is this is what we'll see once Virg and Ibou are back - giving us a more stable back 4 with Trent to put the ball on a dime anywhere on the pitch in a flash.and yep - even by Trent's remarkably high standards his passing today was just WOW.