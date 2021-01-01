« previous next »
Hopefully with the international break, he doesnt miss too many games
Peter said yesterday Trent was our most injury prone defender. Get him!
Brilliant Performance from him today.
Hope he ok
Hopefully he's injured enough to leave him out of Southgate's clutches but back for Wolves away.
my thoughts exactly.  part of me hopes he's 100% fine but couldn't be arsed going to eff about for Southgate.
I, too, grab my ankle when my hamstring is hurt.
I adore the very ground he walks on.

Today he showed again why he's world-class.

Villa repeated their awkward tactics at Anfield again with extreme high line and no space between the lines and we employed Trent to quarterback and to shred them apart with his long passing which he fully obliged. What a fucking player.
I don't know what Emry was thinking. Play a high line but don't press Trent (or any of the backline really). It made no sense whatsoever.
A RB that rivals KDB in terms of creativity, the lad is fantastic. Hope his injury is nothing serious and he has a rest over the international break.
His passing and ball striking today was a thing of beauty. Would have been lovely had he smashed it into the top corner when he beat two or three on the run.

The pass that resulted in Salah being in on a tight angle that arrowed over Cash was a thing of beauty, so good to watch. He also seemed a bit more diligent position-wise before he was subbed.
Brilliant, as ever and as expected. One of the best players on the planet. In our team. But yeah, apparently we need to bench him just to make a few fannies feel better.

Mind you if he's injured they might get their wish, sort of.
I don't know what Emry was thinking. Play a high line but don't press Trent (or any of the backline really). It made no sense whatsoever.
for 5-10 minutes at the start of the second half they looked organized and hungry (ish).  apart from that, I agree with you - no idea what "gameplan" he was trying to play out.  can't remember the last time our defenders were basically left alone so much when in possession so much.  weird from him.
His passing and ball striking today was a thing of beauty. Would have been lovely had he smashed it into the top corner when he beat two or three on the run.

The pass that resulted in Salah being in on a tight angle that arrowed over Cash was a thing of beauty, so good to watch. He also seemed a bit more diligent position-wise before he was subbed.

he and Matip traded positions repeatedly, esp in the first half, putting Trent at CB essentially and allowing him to see (even more of!) the pitch and work his wonders.

having such a well-balanced and strong midfield means he didn't have to go forward so much and that helped our backline solidity.

my guess / hope is this is what we'll see once Virg and Ibou are back - giving us a more stable back 4 with Trent to put the ball on a dime anywhere on the pitch in a flash.

and yep - even by Trent's remarkably high standards his passing today was just WOW.
Highlighted it on Motd 2 now. Rewatching trent's passing was amazing
Highlighted it on Motd 2 now. Rewatching trent's passing was amazing

His passing and vision are world class.
His passing and vision are world class.

Talent and years of watching and idolising Stevie blood money.
