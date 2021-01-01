« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 314 315 316 317 318 [319]   Go Down

Author Topic: Trent Alexander-Arnold  (Read 1202072 times)

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,431
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #12720 on: Today at 01:39:05 am »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 01:33:46 am
This I think is the first time I've criticised him on here but from a defensive stand point that is warranted now. When Trent was initially getting shit for his defensive weakness when he came on the scene I wasn't having it at all. He has been a liability for a year now.

He is making way too many mistakes these days. Id like to see him off the bench for a few games because I hope that will kick-start him again.

Oh my. Queuing up to outdo each other

Be honest, wanting him on the bench is just a bit of peevish revenge ain't it? Take that! You dare make a mistake? Now you'll feel the consequences mu ha ha ha
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,361
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #12721 on: Today at 01:47:23 am »
It's not fair to include most of last year imo, the whole team was fucked.

What we do know is that the lad is class, it has nothing to do with ability or physical. It was a daft mistake but he is also a massive reason why we held strong and then won, he stepped up and at no point did he try to hide or play it safe because that c*nt of a ref gave him a yellow.

He will be back to his best but we have to be patient whilst he grows into the new position and Trent 2.0
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,596
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #12722 on: Today at 01:54:13 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 01:39:05 am
Oh my. Queuing up to outdo each other

Be honest, wanting him on the bench is just a bit of peevish revenge ain't it? Take that! You dare make a mistake? Now you'll feel the consequences mu ha ha ha
I'm not sure what you're on about? For starters I've not even read this thread in a long time. Secondly I'm just giving my opinion of a player I think has absolutely struggled since the start of last season. I don't think it's unreasonable to point out what is glaringly obvious. I'm not just coming to a conclusion after two games ffs.
Logged

Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,596
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #12723 on: Today at 01:59:04 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 01:47:23 am
It's not fair to include most of last year imo, the whole team was fucked.

What we do know is that the lad is class, it has nothing to do with ability or physical. It was a daft mistake but he is also a massive reason why we held strong and then won, he stepped up and at no point did he try to hide or play it safe because that c*nt of a ref gave him a yellow.

He will be back to his best but we have to be patient whilst he grows into the new position and Trent 2.0
It is fair to include it since its all linked? I'm by no means writing him off but it's not ridiculous to take a player out of the starting 11 if they keep making mistakes.

For the most part I think he needs a kick up the arse by being dropped for a bit.
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,431
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #12724 on: Today at 02:02:16 am »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 01:54:13 am
I'm not sure what you're on about? For starters I've not even read this thread in a long time.
Queue-jumping, eh ;)

Quote
Secondly I'm just giving my opinion of a player I think has absolutely struggled since the start of last season. I don't think it's unreasonable to point out what is glaringly obvious. I'm not just coming to a conclusion after two games ffs.
Absolutely struggled. Yep. Right

Where's that "Yeah, alright, OK mate" gif when you need it?
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,596
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #12725 on: Today at 02:10:14 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 02:02:16 am
Queue-jumping, eh ;)
Absolutely struggled. Yep. Right

Where's that "Yeah, alright, OK mate" gif when you need it?
You could have just not quoted me with that nothingness but sure here I am quoting you again. Everybody loses.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,361
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #12726 on: Today at 02:12:54 am »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 01:59:04 am
It is fair to include it since its all linked? I'm by no means writing him off but it's not ridiculous to take a player out of the starting 11 if they keep making mistakes.

For the most part I think he needs a kick up the arse by being dropped for a bit.

The boss will look at Sunday and be buzzing that Trent stepped up and Captained us to victory in one of his favourite wins.

Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,431
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #12727 on: Today at 02:13:18 am »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 02:10:14 am
You could have just not quoted me with that nothingness but sure here I am quoting you again. Everybody loses.
Except Libpool! Nunez! Nunez! Nunez!
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,596
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #12728 on: Today at 02:20:18 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 02:12:54 am
The boss will look at Sunday and be buzzing that Trent stepped up and Captained us to victory in one of his favourite wins.


I'm certain he will look at the game as a whole retrospectively. I want to make it clear that I am not saying he should be benched because of this game. It is cumulative. I don't even think he will be benched I just think he should.
Logged

Offline Gifted Right Foot

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,283
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #12729 on: Today at 03:25:04 am »
Will get the chance to walk out at Anfield as the captain next game.  Pretty surreal moment for him. 
Logged

Offline Kansti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,522
  • Stargazer
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #12730 on: Today at 03:39:58 am »
Quote from: Gifted Right Foot on Today at 03:25:04 am
Will get the chance to walk out at Anfield as the captain next game.  Pretty surreal moment for him.

Oh wow, totally forgot about that!
Logged

Offline ljycb

  • RAWK's Bullen Oracle of Wisdom & Knowledge, the Collective Voice of our Moral Conscience
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,493
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #12731 on: Today at 07:26:31 am »
That potential second yellow card incident when he fouled Gordon was alarming. Hes never been the best defender, but up until the beginning of last season, I had always considered him to be mostly competent and sometimes good at winning his battles. But his position and footwork in that moment up against a player who was always going to run at him was shocking. Im struggling to understand why he has regressed to such an extent in that part of his game.
Logged

Online Goalposts for Jumpers

  • Mon Ranager's Alter-Ego.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,868
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #12732 on: Today at 07:55:32 am »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 01:54:13 am
I'm not sure what you're on about? For starters I've not even read this thread in a long time. Secondly I'm just giving my opinion of a player I think has absolutely struggled since the start of last season. I don't think it's unreasonable to point out what is glaringly obvious. I'm not just coming to a conclusion after two games ffs.

How dare you come in here with your own opinions, not towing the party line!  ;D

The reality is that Trent has been an absolute liability defensively for a while now. He was absolutely destroyed by Anthony Gordon, who, if anyone watching was being honest with themselves, would have seen that he was getting taken on at will, and the only time Trent didn't look like being run past was when Gordon was subbed.

I like that fans get behind players, and, at the ground, give the lad nothing but encouragement. But the way we are adjusting our tactics to accommodate TAA is destabilising the whole team defensively, causing us problems in the build up phase and exacerbating his individual defensive weaknesses, costing us goals at an alarming rate.

If he's better than our other options at 8, then try him there - where he clearly wants to play - if not, then for the benefit of the team he could do with a spell on the sidelines while we go back to the 4-3-3 that worked so much better for us (before our MF lost their legs).

That's just my opinion, let's see what dogs abuse I get for it...
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 106,348
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #12733 on: Today at 09:09:34 am »
For those saying drop Trent, with Virgil suspended and Konate maybe out for another gamewhat are you proposing our back four looks like for Villa?

Not trying to be a dick (come naturally), but I think firstly he has to play, even if Klopp wanted to drop him (I dont think he does).
Logged

Offline jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,944
  • Meh sd f
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #12734 on: Today at 10:12:17 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:09:34 am
For those saying drop Trent, with Virgil suspended and Konate maybe out for another gamewhat are you proposing our back four looks like for Villa?

Not trying to be a dick (come naturally), but I think firstly he has to play, even if Klopp wanted to drop him (I dont think he does).
I propose we recruit a RB so we at least have some options.
Trent cant play every game anyway.

Trent is trying to do everything right now. Playmaking, deep runs, defending.
I think it was telling how Trent looked better when we had to defend with 10 men. His role was simpler. His ball to Salah came from a RB positio.
Trent needs to get back to basics, and Klopp needs to guide him. Defend, provide some width and crosses.

With Szobo and Macca, we dont need an extra playmaker anyway.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:15:02 am by jepovic »
Logged

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,022
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #12735 on: Today at 10:20:44 am »
I fail to see how 'simplyfing' Trent's role stops him from miscontrolling the ball like he did in the last two games.  And why is it Ok for him to get forward and provide crosses but not Ok for him to move inside slightly and become a playmaker (as he did to great affect for our equalider).
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Online Goalposts for Jumpers

  • Mon Ranager's Alter-Ego.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,868
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #12736 on: Today at 10:22:55 am »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 10:12:17 am
I propose we recruit a RB so we at least have some options.
Trent cant play every game anyway.

Trent is trying to do everything right now. Playmaking, deep runs, defending.
I think it was telling how Trent looked better when we had to defend with 10 men. His role was simpler. His ball to Salah came from a RB positio.
Trent needs to get back to basics, and Klopp needs to guide him. Defend, provide some width and crosses.

With Szobo and Macca, we dont need an extra playmaker anyway.

Nick makes a good point, and this is spot on.

Without wishing to turn this into a transfer thread, we seem to be leaving ourselves with little tactical flexibility in our squad management.
Logged

Offline jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,944
  • Meh sd f
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #12737 on: Today at 10:26:19 am »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 10:20:44 am
I fail to see how 'simplyfing' Trent's role stops him from miscontrolling the ball like he did in the last two games.  And why is it Ok for him to get forward and provide crosses but not Ok for him to move inside slightly and become a playmaker (as he did to great affect for our equalider).
True, but Trent has much bigger problems than miscontrolling the ball.
Our RB area has been targeted for a long time.
Logged

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,022
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #12738 on: Today at 10:35:40 am »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 10:26:19 am
True, but Trent has much bigger problems than miscontrolling the ball.
Our RB area has been targeted for a long time.
Yes it has, even when he played as a right wing back who provided lot's of width and plenty of crosses opposition teams targeted the area he left vacant. It's risk and reward. I don't recall Gordon getting much joy dwn our right hand side before or after the sending off. 

We're now asking to him to move horizontaly rather than vertically on the pitch so he gets on the ball more and can provide those penetrating passes like he did for the rqualiser. 
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Offline rolla

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 31
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #12739 on: Today at 10:36:32 am »
Just dropping in to show some love for Trent's pass in the build up to our first goal. I overlooked it the first few replays! Perfection.
Logged

Offline Luke1980

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 79
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #12740 on: Today at 11:54:51 am »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 10:20:44 am
I fail to see how 'simplyfing' Trent's role stops him from miscontrolling the ball like he did in the last two games.  And why is it Ok for him to get forward and provide crosses but not Ok for him to move inside slightly and become a playmaker (as he did to great affect for our equalider).

The mistake he made was not due to lack of technical ability, but due to lack of focus - likely because his role is now more complex and so he has more options on the ball and consequently greater decision making complexity - this leads to things like a shift of focus towards what you are going to do with the ball before you have got it under control. Sometimes this leads to brainfarts - that is 'ok' higher up the pitch, but when it happens and you're in the position of last defender it can cost goals as it did yesterday.

Simplifying his position/instructions (whilst he is arguable out of form) leads to less mental energy expended on decision making, thus more mental energy available to foucs on things like controlling the ball and not making 'silly mistakes'.

That is the point being made?
Logged

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,022
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #12741 on: Today at 12:11:29 pm »
Quote from: Luke1980 on Today at 11:54:51 am
The mistake he made was not due to lack of technical ability, but due to lack of focus - likely because his role is now more complex and so he has more options on the ball and consequently greater decision making complexity - this leads to things like a shift of focus towards what you are going to do with the ball before you have got it under control. Sometimes this leads to brainfarts - that is 'ok' higher up the pitch, but when it happens and you're in the position of last defender it can cost goals as it did yesterday.

Simplifying his position/instructions (whilst he is arguable out of form) leads to less mental energy expended on decision making, thus more mental energy available to foucs on things like controlling the ball and not making 'silly mistakes'.

That is the point being made?
I think that's a whole lot of assumptions.

I wouldn't say he loses focus and I wouldn't say it's because his new role is too complex or because he has too many options. He's one of the best players in the world with the ball at his feet, he thrives on having it as much as possible. 
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,431
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #12742 on: Today at 12:34:29 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 10:20:44 am
I fail to see how 'simplyfing' Trent's role stops him from miscontrolling the ball like he did in the last two games.  And why is it Ok for him to get forward and provide crosses but not Ok for him to move inside slightly and become a playmaker (as he did to great affect for our equalider).
If we buy 15 new players at 100m each and make Trent a midfielder and put him on the bench, he 'absolutely' won't miscontrol a ball ever again. True story, dat.

If the above doesn't happen it's a shambles
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,944
  • Meh sd f
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #12743 on: Today at 02:17:29 pm »
The point is that Trent has had problems defending for a year though, not that incident which indeed can happen to anyone
Logged

Online mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,983
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #12744 on: Today at 03:08:11 pm »
Thought he was superb from van Dijk's sending off onwards. A real captain's performance when it was needed.
Logged
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,431
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #12745 on: Today at 03:09:39 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 02:17:29 pm
The point is that Trent has had problems defending for a year though, not that incident which indeed can happen to anyone
But they're separate things, right? Separate issues. Most of Trent's defending difficulties are system dependent. But a relatively small proportion of it might be intrinsic. The point then is whether the trade off is worth it. To have one of the best players on the planet in your team in the position the manager wants him to be in even if it means a relatively slight reduction in overall defensive solidity. And it is slight, whatever the headbangers here claim.

Either way that hot issue is separate from his making two uncharacteristic howlers in two successive games. Whatever caused that can probably be fixed independently of the make up of the defence. The claim that they are interrelated is not proven and is based on a lot of wild assumptions.

The problem with the moaners is they will happily roll everything up into one almightly whinge rather than look at the issue separately.

And all that is before we remember one simple fact: all players will make mistakes and all players will make howlers from time to time. It's not usually meaningful in any longterm way. Far too much undue weight is given to instances, usually reactively.
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online Goalposts for Jumpers

  • Mon Ranager's Alter-Ego.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,868
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #12746 on: Today at 04:43:49 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 03:09:39 pm
But they're separate things, right? Separate issues. Most of Trent's defending difficulties are system dependent. But a relatively small proportion of it might be intrinsic. The point then is whether the trade off is worth it. To have one of the best players on the planet in your team in the position the manager wants him to be in even if it means a relatively slight reduction in overall defensive solidity. And it is slight, whatever the headbangers here claim.

Either way that hot issue is separate from his making two uncharacteristic howlers in two successive games. Whatever caused that can probably be fixed independently of the make up of the defence. The claim that they are interrelated is not proven and is based on a lot of wild assumptions.

The problem with the moaners is they will happily roll everything up into one almightly whinge rather than look at the issue separately.

And all that is before we remember one simple fact: all players will make mistakes and all players will make howlers from time to time. It's not usually meaningful in any longterm way. Far too much undue weight is given to instances, usually reactively.

The only person in here making childish reductive statements in here is you.

I don't know if you're his mum or his agent or whatever, but if you take your Trent-tinted glasses off for a second you'll see the only person not commenting on reality is you (and JP!, I think - his posts have so much sarcasm it's hard to tell what point he's making  ;D). The lads defensive form has been shocking for a fair while. Whether that's been influenced by the teams general form (which has been defensively poor for about a year), the new system, or whether he's "checked out" because of a desire to play in MF is impossible for any of us to know. But not recognising him as a liability on current form in our current system is putting your head in the sand.

I'm not good with fbref and the like, but I imagine his pass completion has also taken a tanking this past year. I would be intrigued to see if my interpretation of his form is illustrated in his stats compared to 2021-2022.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 314 315 316 317 318 [319]   Go Up
« previous next »
 