I'm not sure what you're on about? For starters I've not even read this thread in a long time. Secondly I'm just giving my opinion of a player I think has absolutely struggled since the start of last season. I don't think it's unreasonable to point out what is glaringly obvious. I'm not just coming to a conclusion after two games ffs.



How dare you come in here with your own opinions, not towing the party line!The reality is that Trent has been an absolute liability defensively for a while now. He was absolutely destroyed by Anthony Gordon, who, if anyone watching was being honest with themselves, would have seen that he was getting taken on at will, and the only time Trent didn't look like being run past was when Gordon was subbed.I like that fans get behind players, and, at the ground, give the lad nothing but encouragement. But the way we are adjusting our tactics to accommodate TAA is destabilising the whole team defensively, causing us problems in the build up phase and exacerbating his individual defensive weaknesses, costing us goals at an alarming rate.If he's better than our other options at 8, then try him there - where he clearly wants to play - if not, then for the benefit of the team he could do with a spell on the sidelines while we go back to the 4-3-3 that worked so much better for us (before our MF lost their legs).That's just my opinion, let's see what dogs abuse I get for it...