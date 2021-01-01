« previous next »
Trent Alexander-Arnold

Ghost Town

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #12720 on: Today at 01:39:05 am »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 01:33:46 am
This I think is the first time I've criticised him on here but from a defensive stand point that is warranted now. When Trent was initially getting shit for his defensive weakness when he came on the scene I wasn't having it at all. He has been a liability for a year now.

He is making way too many mistakes these days. Id like to see him off the bench for a few games because I hope that will kick-start him again.

Oh my. Queuing up to outdo each other

Be honest, wanting him on the bench is just a bit of peevish revenge ain't it? Take that! You dare make a mistake? Now you'll feel the consequences mu ha ha ha
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #12721 on: Today at 01:47:23 am »
It's not fair to include most of last year imo, the whole team was fucked.

What we do know is that the lad is class, it has nothing to do with ability or physical. It was a daft mistake but he is also a massive reason why we held strong and then won, he stepped up and at no point did he try to hide or play it safe because that c*nt of a ref gave him a yellow.

He will be back to his best but we have to be patient whilst he grows into the new position and Trent 2.0
MBL?

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #12722 on: Today at 01:54:13 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 01:39:05 am
Oh my. Queuing up to outdo each other

Be honest, wanting him on the bench is just a bit of peevish revenge ain't it? Take that! You dare make a mistake? Now you'll feel the consequences mu ha ha ha
I'm not sure what you're on about? For starters I've not even read this thread in a long time. Secondly I'm just giving my opinion of a player I think has absolutely struggled since the start of last season. I don't think it's unreasonable to point out what is glaringly obvious. I'm not just coming to a conclusion after two games ffs.
MBL?

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #12723 on: Today at 01:59:04 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 01:47:23 am
It's not fair to include most of last year imo, the whole team was fucked.

What we do know is that the lad is class, it has nothing to do with ability or physical. It was a daft mistake but he is also a massive reason why we held strong and then won, he stepped up and at no point did he try to hide or play it safe because that c*nt of a ref gave him a yellow.

He will be back to his best but we have to be patient whilst he grows into the new position and Trent 2.0
It is fair to include it since its all linked? I'm by no means writing him off but it's not ridiculous to take a player out of the starting 11 if they keep making mistakes.

For the most part I think he needs a kick up the arse by being dropped for a bit.
Ghost Town

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #12724 on: Today at 02:02:16 am »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 01:54:13 am
I'm not sure what you're on about? For starters I've not even read this thread in a long time.
Queue-jumping, eh ;)

Quote
Secondly I'm just giving my opinion of a player I think has absolutely struggled since the start of last season. I don't think it's unreasonable to point out what is glaringly obvious. I'm not just coming to a conclusion after two games ffs.
Absolutely struggled. Yep. Right

Where's that "Yeah, alright, OK mate" gif when you need it?
MBL?

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #12725 on: Today at 02:10:14 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 02:02:16 am
Queue-jumping, eh ;)
Absolutely struggled. Yep. Right

Where's that "Yeah, alright, OK mate" gif when you need it?
You could have just not quoted me with that nothingness but sure here I am quoting you again. Everybody loses.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #12726 on: Today at 02:12:54 am »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 01:59:04 am
It is fair to include it since its all linked? I'm by no means writing him off but it's not ridiculous to take a player out of the starting 11 if they keep making mistakes.

For the most part I think he needs a kick up the arse by being dropped for a bit.

The boss will look at Sunday and be buzzing that Trent stepped up and Captained us to victory in one of his favourite wins.

Ghost Town

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #12727 on: Today at 02:13:18 am »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 02:10:14 am
You could have just not quoted me with that nothingness but sure here I am quoting you again. Everybody loses.
Except Libpool! Nunez! Nunez! Nunez!
MBL?

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #12728 on: Today at 02:20:18 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 02:12:54 am
The boss will look at Sunday and be buzzing that Trent stepped up and Captained us to victory in one of his favourite wins.


I'm certain he will look at the game as a whole retrospectively. I want to make it clear that I am not saying he should be benched because of this game. It is cumulative. I don't even think he will be benched I just think he should.
Gifted Right Foot

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #12729 on: Today at 03:25:04 am »
Will get the chance to walk out at Anfield as the captain next game.  Pretty surreal moment for him. 
Kansti

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #12730 on: Today at 03:39:58 am »
Quote from: Gifted Right Foot on Today at 03:25:04 am
Will get the chance to walk out at Anfield as the captain next game.  Pretty surreal moment for him.

Oh wow, totally forgot about that!
ljycb

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #12731 on: Today at 07:26:31 am »
That potential second yellow card incident when he fouled Gordon was alarming. Hes never been the best defender, but up until the beginning of last season, I had always considered him to be mostly competent and sometimes good at winning his battles. But his position and footwork in that moment up against a player who was always going to run at him was shocking. Im struggling to understand why he has regressed to such an extent in that part of his game.
Goalposts for Jumpers

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #12732 on: Today at 07:55:32 am »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 01:54:13 am
I'm not sure what you're on about? For starters I've not even read this thread in a long time. Secondly I'm just giving my opinion of a player I think has absolutely struggled since the start of last season. I don't think it's unreasonable to point out what is glaringly obvious. I'm not just coming to a conclusion after two games ffs.

How dare you come in here with your own opinions, not towing the party line!  ;D

The reality is that Trent has been an absolute liability defensively for a while now. He was absolutely destroyed by Anthony Gordon, who, if anyone watching was being honest with themselves, would have seen that he was getting taken on at will, and the only time Trent didn't look like being run past was when Gordon was subbed.

I like that fans get behind players, and, at the ground, give the lad nothing but encouragement. But the way we are adjusting our tactics to accommodate TAA is destabilising the whole team defensively, causing us problems in the build up phase and exacerbating his individual defensive weaknesses, costing us goals at an alarming rate.

If he's better than our other options at 8, then try him there - where he clearly wants to play - if not, then for the benefit of the team he could do with a spell on the sidelines while we go back to the 4-3-3 that worked so much better for us (before our MF lost their legs).

That's just my opinion, let's see what dogs abuse I get for it...
Crosby Nick

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #12733 on: Today at 09:09:34 am »
For those saying drop Trent, with Virgil suspended and Konate maybe out for another gamewhat are you proposing our back four looks like for Villa?

Not trying to be a dick (come naturally), but I think firstly he has to play, even if Klopp wanted to drop him (I dont think he does).
jepovic

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #12734 on: Today at 10:12:17 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:09:34 am
For those saying drop Trent, with Virgil suspended and Konate maybe out for another gamewhat are you proposing our back four looks like for Villa?

Not trying to be a dick (come naturally), but I think firstly he has to play, even if Klopp wanted to drop him (I dont think he does).
I propose we recruit a RB so we at least have some options.
Trent cant play every game anyway.

Trent is trying to do everything right now. Playmaking, deep runs, defending.
I think it was telling how Trent looked better when we had to defend with 10 men. His role was simpler. His ball to Salah came from a RB positio.
Trent needs to get back to basics, and Klopp needs to guide him. Defend, provide some width and crosses.

With Szobo and Macca, we dont need an extra playmaker anyway.
