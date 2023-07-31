« previous next »
Great choice for Vice Captain.
Very happy with this.
Quote from: Samie on July 31, 2023, 06:36:36 pm



They're hopefully putting together their "take no shit" plans together & I'm talking about oppo players and the bent bastards officiating.

Be respectful but fuck this nice guys bollocks, it gets us nowhere & only encourages them to fuck us over.
Quote from: Samie on July 31, 2023, 06:06:55 pm
https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1686059526779555841


Good stuff. Longer term, it makes sense for Alexander-Arnold to be captain given the make up of the squad. Looking forward to seeing how this one goes.
Quote from: Hazell on July 31, 2023, 07:16:07 pm
Good stuff. Longer term, it makes sense for Alexander-Arnold to be captain given the make up of the squad. Looking forward to seeing how this one goes.

Yes, looks like Klopp is planning for the future even when he won't be at the Club.
I hope he extends his stay beyond 2026 though.
Very happy for him, local lad worked his nuts off to get where he is and he deserves this reward.
Delighted for him.
He must be buzzing.

His best ever season coming up
Made up for him and Van Dijk.  Even a year ago i would have said this would be a step too far for him but i think he's ready now.  Especially seeing how he handled the adversity with England etc and came back to playing at his best.  He's had Henderson to learn off and i'm sure Van Dijk will continue to be a role model until he fully takes over.  Players like Alisson, Robertson and Salah will help form the leadership group in support.  Excited for the next stage of this team. 
Quote from: Samie on July 31, 2023, 06:36:36 pm


"We're bad ass motherfuckers..."  :D
Trent song .to the tune of Day tripper by the Beatles

Trent Alexander,
He won it all in defence,
Trent Alexander
His passing is fucking immense

Now hes a midfielder
One way ticket yeah
It took us so long to find out
But we found out

Hes our vice captain
Well boss it when hes on the ball
Hes our vice captain
Now you know that well win it all

Cos hes a midfielder
One way ticket yeah
It took us so long to find out
But we found out

https://www.google.co.uk/url?sa=t&rct=j&q=&esrc=s&source=web&cd=&ved=2ahUKEwj95aaxo7qAAxUHBcAKHWhuBKQQtwJ6BAgPEAI&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.youtube.com%2Fwatch%3Fv%3D2IbPn5j2YKk&usg=AOvVaw0WVfWg1gVsLkGPtMHxJ-Ky&opi=89978449
As expected
Klopp pulled rank on this one.
Quote from: spider-neil on August  1, 2023, 05:55:45 am
Klopp pulled rank on this one.

Pulled rank?  He is the boss.
Completed 24 passes at a 63% completion rate yesterday ... we've got to do a better job of getting him on the ball in space if he's going to be our playmaker - and obviously he has to play a lot better and probably not force it as much
Hasnt yet signed a new contract, hopefully it wont be a complex process
Quote from: JackWard33 on August 14, 2023, 02:34:44 pm
Completed 24 passes at a 63% completion rate yesterday ... we've got to do a better job of getting him on the ball in space if he's going to be our playmaker - and obviously he has to play a lot better and probably not force it as much


Comes back to the press resistance thing, is he able to put a foot on it and beat the press against decent teams? Because if he's not and he's forced into passing it, he'll inevitably lose it more.
Quote from: Knight on August 14, 2023, 08:48:31 pm

Comes back to the press resistance thing, is he able to put a foot on it and beat the press against decent teams? Because if he's not and he's forced into passing it, he'll inevitably lose it more.
Some of his giveaways were due to him being lax.
Quote from: MonsLibpool on August 14, 2023, 08:52:48 pm
Some of his giveaways were due to him being lax.
That's what it looks like, sometimes, but what's the cause? Is it just a character trait, in which case it'll be hard to change and will affect him all through his career.

Or is it soemthing fixable?
He'll never have high passing % and neither will de bruyne, the majority of their passes arent simple ones.
Quote from: Ghost Town on August 14, 2023, 09:03:40 pm
That's what it looks like, sometimes, but what's the cause? Is it just a character trait, in which case it'll be hard to change and will affect him all through his career.

Or is it soemthing fixable?
Of course. It's one thing to lose the ball when trying to play killer passes but it's another thing to misplace simple passes under no pressure. He's one of the best passers in world football so it's probably him feeling too relaxed.
Quote from: mullyred94 on August 14, 2023, 09:12:27 pm
He'll never have high passing % and neither will de bruyne, the majority of their passes arent simple ones.
Yea this correct but also he normally much closer to 75%-80%
Couple of videos going round of Trent limping off after full time. Doesn't look good.
Hope Trent is ok.
He was incredible with his build up after the early mistake
Hopefully hes okay. I really do think the inversion experiment has failed. Its being targeted now so heavily that there likely wont be an environment domestically in which the potential reward outweighs the risk. Targeted constantly today and only started to defend well once he had to be a conventional full back. Hopefully the sub was precautionary though.

I felt his pressing and passing were both off today, he took the positional fluidity too far, at one stage he was pressing Semenyo on the left flank where Robertson was already in position to cover, then they switched it and Ibou had half a pitch to cover.
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 05:49:52 pm
Hope Trent is ok.
He was incredible with his build up after the early mistake
He need moving out or RB. People just run past him for fun.
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 07:37:50 pm
Hopefully hes okay. I really do think the inversion experiment has failed. Its being targeted now so heavily that there likely wont be an environment domestically in which the potential reward outweighs the risk. Targeted constantly today and only started to defend well once he had to be a conventional full back. Hopefully the sub was precautionary though.

I felt his pressing and passing were both off today, he took the positional fluidity too far, at one stage he was pressing Semenyo on the left flank where Robertson was already in position to cover, then they switched it and Ibou had half a pitch to cover.

Team results suggest the inversion idea is quite successful.

Personally I think its ugly and seems to stress test the entire team, but the results are there.
