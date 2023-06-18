« previous next »
Trent Alexander-Arnold

Draex

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
June 18, 2023, 02:37:20 pm
Quote from: SamLad on June 18, 2023, 02:32:31 pm
RK7 didn't specify "last season" though did he?

He didnt but the fact weve pretty but been at the pinnacle of world football till last season, I was basing it off that :)
Yorkykopite

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
June 18, 2023, 02:59:01 pm
Quote from: Draex on June 18, 2023, 02:25:43 pm
Its true for last season, we treated the ball like a nuclear warhead.

That's good isn't it? I mean if you have a nuclear warhead it's sensible not to surrender it to your opponent.
Draex

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
June 18, 2023, 03:34:13 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on June 18, 2023, 02:59:01 pm
That's good isn't it? I mean if you have a nuclear warhead it's sensible not to surrender it to your opponent.

Haha maybe not the best analogy, more the point being we had a complete inability to keep the ball and often missplaced passes leading to a turn over and a chance on goal against.
Knight

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
June 18, 2023, 05:47:42 pm
Mane, Fimrino and salah at their best were so brilliant at helping us get up the pitch against most opponents. I wonder if the loss of Mane, the decline of Firmino (or at least his injuries and non selection) put more pressure on the defence/ midfield to progress the ball and, at times, they weren't up to it. Robertson has many, many qualities but I'm not sure progressing the ball up the pitch is one of them. Thiago getting injured didn't help with that of course. Then we had Henderson who, at times, treated the ball like a hot potato/ thought aimless back post crosses were an effective tactic. And we had a front 3 who weren't making it stick like they might have done, and certainly no where near as much as the old front 3. So in almost every part of the pitch we struggled to keep the ball as well as we'd done in the past. Trent moving central helped us progress the ball better - of course it did, when you take away the touchline as an extra defender Trent can pass in loads more directions and he's going to be even more of a weapon with his distribution, progression and creativity.
tubby

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 09:52:21 am
Why would we move the best right back in the world to a different position?
Southgate is an idiot for putting Trent in midfield, he can't play there.
Trent looked good as a 6 playing as an inverted fullback but he can't play in midfield full time.
Trent only looks good as an 8 for England because of the tactics/weak opposition.             <----- You Are Here
Trent could possibly play as a 6 for Liverpool full time but never as an 8.
Trent is brilliant as an 8.
Trent is the best midfielder in the world.
thaddeus

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 10:40:01 am
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 09:52:21 am
Why would we move the best right back in the world to a different position?
Southgate is an idiot for putting Trent in midfield, he can't play there.
Trent looked good as a 6 playing as an inverted fullback but he can't play in midfield full time.
Trent only looks good as an 8 for England because of the tactics/weak opposition.             <----- You Are Here
Trent could possibly play as a 6 for Liverpool full time but never as an 8.
Trent is brilliant as an 8.
Trent is the best midfielder in the world.
;D

And there I shall stay until proven otherwise.

The only thing I'll add is that our midfield under Klopp has always been quite rigid, primarily functioning as a foundation for the rest of the team (that we've been able to play three forwards and two attacking full-backs, almost wing-backs, is testament to how much work our midfield three have to do).  Trent arguably benefits from flitting in and out of the midfield areas, sprinkling some stardust, without being constrained by the workload of our midfielders.
Kopenhagen

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 02:14:59 pm
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 09:52:21 am
Why would we move the best right back in the world to a different position?
Southgate is an idiot for putting Trent in midfield, he can't play there.
Trent looked good as a 6 playing as an inverted fullback but he can't play in midfield full time.
Trent only looks good as an 8 for England because of the tactics/weak opposition.             <----- You Are Here
Trent could possibly play as a 6 for Liverpool full time but never as an 8.
Trent is brilliant as an 8.
Trent is the best midfielder in the world.

MonsLibpool

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 08:56:17 pm
Gerrard on Trent Alexander Arnold in midfield:

It gets him closer to the opposition goal. He was man of the match on Friday night. The defensive responsibility has been taken away from him.

Hmm....
Wilmo

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 09:11:16 pm
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 09:52:21 am
Why would we move the best right back in the world to a different position?
Southgate is an idiot for putting Trent in midfield, he can't play there.
Trent looked good as a 6 playing as an inverted fullback but he can't play in midfield full time.
Trent only looks good as an 8 for England because of the tactics/weak opposition.             <----- You Are Here
Trent could possibly play as a 6 for Liverpool full time but never as an 8.
Trent is brilliant as an 8.
Trent is the best midfielder in the world.

Quality post no matter whether you agree or not  ;D ;D ;D ;D
Cid

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 12:08:09 am
I've wanted to see Trent in midfield for a while and it doesn't surprise me at all that he has a talent for it.

He's one of the best passers in the game right now and I don't think even his biggest fan would say he's one of the best defenders.  Not saying he's a bad defender, he's actually pretty good and his weaknesses are overblown, but it would be easier to replace his defensive qualities with a new body than it would be to find a midfielder with his talents.
Persephone

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 08:55:16 am
Quote from: Cid on Today at 12:08:09 am
I've wanted to see Trent in midfield for a while and it doesn't surprise me at all that he has a talent for it.

He's one of the best passers in the game right now and I don't think even his biggest fan would say he's one of the best defenders.  Not saying he's a bad defender, he's actually pretty good and his weaknesses are overblown, but it would be easier to replace his defensive qualities with a new body than it would be to find a midfielder with his talents.
I like Trent, and I think he's a wonderful attacking player but defensively he has a knack of completely losing his man or not tracking the flight of the ball into the box. Let's be honest and acknowledge that him at RB has been a very exploited weakness in our defense. I agree that moving Trent inside was one of the reasons we finished the season strongly and I'd prefer a new RB than leaving him out there to be exploited again.
Cid

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 10:54:25 am
I don't think he's as bad a defender as people say.  It's being focused so much in the media he gets targeted every game though and he's not as naturally defensive minded as the rest of our back line so across 90 minutes he will lose his man a couple times.

He'd be one of the best defenders at most other clubs in the league but for us it becomes a little weakness that opposing sides routinely exploit.
tubby

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 11:12:21 am
Watching him in midfield last night, he made some really excellent runs into the box and if there had been another Trent in midfield, he could've been picked out.  His attacking movement is very underrated.
Knight

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 11:14:40 am
I also think recency bias comes into how good a defender Trent is. Before last season it was absolutely not a weakness for him and the narrative was totally unfair. He was caught out because he played so high up the pitch, which was by design. Yes he occasionally made defensive mistakes but every player makes mistakes. However, last season he was a liability at times. A drastic loss in form. And that goes for his defending and attacking contribution. He barely had an assist before the tactical tweak, although I imagine some of that was just normal variance.
MonsLibpool

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 11:31:21 am
Gerrard on Trent in midfield:
I think hes better with a right back behind him. Thats better for Trent as it takes the defensive responsibility away from him. People dont give him enough credit for his power & pace. I hope Jurgen & Gareth keep him in this role."

No need to overcomplicate things with his inverted lark.
redbyrdz

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 11:43:34 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 11:31:21 am
Gerrard on Trent in midfield:
I think hes better with a right back behind him. Thats better for Trent as it takes the defensive responsibility away from him. People dont give him enough credit for his power & pace. I hope Jurgen & Gareth keep him in this role."

No need to overcomplicate things with his inverted lark.

I can't help put think that Gerrard didn't like playing at right back, and was glad when he finally played in midfield. Now he wants the same for Trent.
xbugawugax

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 12:15:33 pm
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 11:43:34 am
I can't help put think that Gerrard didn't like playing at right back, and was glad when he finally played in midfield. Now he wants the same for Trent.

think rafa said it somewhere that gerrard doesn't have the discipline to play in midfield therefore have to kind of fit in to where his strengths lie.

got to love the wankfest for southgate after smashing mighty north macedonia and apparently getting the best out of trent which obviously klopp still cant and still  trying to figure out. Also helped by the fact that sir harry is on the scoresheet as well. leading by example there the ever self sacrificing captain. cue headlines football is coming home and best english side since football was invented.  ;D
B0151?

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 12:29:22 pm
I don't think he's a liability at all at RB and I think he will have a smashing season this one coming even if he sticks to RB position.

I just think all the playmaking he does at RB, you can get even more in midfield like we saw end of last season, goals too. I'm just happy it's on the table. Its not like it has to be one or the other. He would not be the only player who has played in midfield and full back. Dani Alves, Kimmich, Lahm. Zinchenko plays there for Ukraine. No doubt there's plenty more. I believe our very own Stevie Nicol played in midfield on occasion? Obviously James Milner too.

It's definitely not something anyone should be getting sensitive about. We have a top RB who looks like he can be a top player in midfield too. Great.
rob1966

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 12:35:32 pm
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 12:29:22 pm
I don't think he's a liability at all at RB and I think he will have a smashing season this one coming even if he sticks to RB position.

I just think all the playmaking he does at RB, you can get even more in midfield like we saw end of last season, goals too. I'm just happy it's on the table. Its not like it has to be one or the other. He would not be the only player who has played in midfield and full back. Dani Alves, Kimmich, Lahm. Zinchenko plays there for Ukraine. No doubt there's plenty more. I believe our very own Stevie Nicol played in midfield on occasion? Obviously James Milner too.

It's definitely not something anyone should be getting sensitive about. We have a top RB who looks like he can be a top player in midfield too. Great.

Someone said on here last week there is video of Alan Kennedy playing the same role as Trent is doing for us
tubby

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 01:43:28 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 12:35:32 pm
Someone said on here last week there is video of Alan Kennedy playing the same role as Trent is doing for us

Wasn't that just Kennedy making a run inside his winger instead of outside as fullbacks usually do?
Ghost Town

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 02:44:50 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 11:31:21 am
Gerrard on Trent in midfield:
I think hes better with a right back behind him. Thats better for Trent as it takes the defensive responsibility away from him. People dont give him enough credit for his power & pace. I hope Jurgen & Gareth keep him in this role."

No need to overcomplicate things with his inverted lark.
Let's just say that at this stage the managers who are "overcomplicating things with this inverted lark" have demonstrably got something more about them as coaches and managers than Gerrard has yet shown, and frankly I'd rather stick with their opinion on it, esp. Klopp, whatever he decides to do
Persephone

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 03:05:11 pm
Quote from: Knight on Today at 11:14:40 am
I also think recency bias comes into how good a defender Trent is. Before last season it was absolutely not a weakness for him and the narrative was totally unfair. He was caught out because he played so high up the pitch, which was by design. Yes he occasionally made defensive mistakes but every player makes mistakes. However, last season he was a liability at times. A drastic loss in form. And that goes for his defending and attacking contribution. He barely had an assist before the tactical tweak, although I imagine some of that was just normal variance.
Trent was responsible for some pretty poor defending going back a couple of seasons now, so I don't agree that its recency bias. However the team as a whole had a nightmare in terms of defence. Our midfield being less mobile than a tractor didn't help, nor did the loss of form from Virgil and Robbo. Trent in previous seasons had a very willing Hendo and Fabinho to cover for him, last season they physically could not. IMO that all compounded the criticism Trent got but he didn't help himself at times and was deservedly dropped/"rested" at times. He has never been a traditional RB and the gradual move inside is a natural progression for his immense talents going forward.
lionel_messias

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 03:23:22 pm
Quote from: Knight on Today at 11:14:40 am
I also think recency bias comes into how good a defender Trent is. Before last season it was absolutely not a weakness for him and the narrative was totally unfair. He was caught out because he played so high up the pitch, which was by design. Yes he occasionally made defensive mistakes but every player makes mistakes. However, last season he was a liability at times. A drastic loss in form. And that goes for his defending and attacking contribution. He barely had an assist before the tactical tweak, although I imagine some of that was just normal variance.

I think Trent is decent in defence, can even be good there. But can other players perform to that level defensively there, yes of course.

On the other hand, how many midfielders have his talent on the ball, with passing, vision and crossing: not many.


There is your answer, play to his greatest strengths, we don't need to see Trent chasing back to block dudes to unlock his greatness in the game.
Sterome77

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 03:45:12 pm
Three 90+ points totals and three Champions League finals in 5 years.  No way we'd have achieved that if Trent was half as bad defensively as he's been made out to be.

That said, midfield was originally Trent's position in the youth team and I do like the look of him there.  As a 'quarter back' number 6 he can use the full range of his passing and, given a licence to get forward as well, Trent could be Liverpool's Kevin de Bruyne over the next few years.

I don't fancy the 'hybrid' thing though.  It worked well at the back end of last season against gash like Leeds and Leicester but both Villa and Tottenham gave us real problems exploiting that space on our right hand side.  And given his injury record, I think Konate can do without the extra stress.

Personally, I'd like to see Joe Gomez given a chance to resurrect his Anfield career at right back next season.  It would probably be his last chance.
Oskar

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 06:23:40 pm
He's been a brilliant RB who has gone through a difficult spell, but a lot of the criticism of him has been exaggerated, particularly by ex-players who didn't possess anywhere near the quality that Trent does.

But I'm coming around to the idea of moving him to midfield now. I don't think it will happen and that we'll continue with him in the hybrid role. I do have some doubts over that system over the course of a full season, but those might be completely unfounded. I do think he could be a world class midfielder and I'd be intrigued to see him moved there because I think he could offer us more than any midfielder we could sign this summer. Ultimately the manager will make the right decision over how best to use Trent, but it is fun to think that a player who is already so good and has won so much could potentially become so much better  - he's a genius of a player.
Kopenhagen

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 06:25:26 pm
Quote from: Oskar on Today at 06:23:40 pm
He's been a brilliant RB who has gone through a difficult spell, but a lot of the criticism of him has been exaggerated, particularly by ex-players who didn't possess anywhere near the quality that Trent does.

But I'm coming around to the idea of moving him to midfield now. I don't think it will happen and that we'll continue with him in the hybrid role. I do have some doubts over that system over the course of a full season, but those might be completely unfounded. I do think he could be a world class midfielder and I'd be intrigued to see him moved there because I think he could offer us more than any midfielder we could sign this summer. Ultimately the manager will make the right decision over how best to use Trent, but it is fun to think that a player who is already so good and has won so much could potentially become so much better  - he's a genius of a player.

Spot on. How I see it as well.
Schmidt

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 11:45:11 pm
Southgate will shit the bed and drop him when the opposition gets more difficult regardless of how he plays.
