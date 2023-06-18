Mane, Fimrino and salah at their best were so brilliant at helping us get up the pitch against most opponents. I wonder if the loss of Mane, the decline of Firmino (or at least his injuries and non selection) put more pressure on the defence/ midfield to progress the ball and, at times, they weren't up to it. Robertson has many, many qualities but I'm not sure progressing the ball up the pitch is one of them. Thiago getting injured didn't help with that of course. Then we had Henderson who, at times, treated the ball like a hot potato/ thought aimless back post crosses were an effective tactic. And we had a front 3 who weren't making it stick like they might have done, and certainly no where near as much as the old front 3. So in almost every part of the pitch we struggled to keep the ball as well as we'd done in the past. Trent moving central helped us progress the ball better - of course it did, when you take away the touchline as an extra defender Trent can pass in loads more directions and he's going to be even more of a weapon with his distribution, progression and creativity.