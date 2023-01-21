Fucking hell Al



How did Xavi get on being man marked or Pirlo, Gerrard,KDB etc what a ridiculous argument. They drift into half spaces and pop up all over the pitch and drag the man marker out of position leaving a gaping hole for another player to exploit.



Whatever his out of possession role is, just get him on the ball in possession - hes the best passer in world football at this moment in time.



Xavi and Pirlo were much smaller players with a low centre of gravity who actually loved playing with their backs to goal and being pressed. Their ability to spin when pressed was absolutely elite. They also tended to play in teams full of elite players. For example, Xavi was never going to get man marked when he was playing with the likes of Messi.Then you get to Gerrard and DeBruyne who are players with a similar physical stature to Trent. With Gerrard you had Rafa wanting to play him basically anywhere other than central midfield with his best seasons being wide left, wide right and in behind Torres. Gerrard loved playing facing the opposition goal and would drop extremely deep to get on the ball.Then you get to DeBruyne who again doesn't play in central midfield. He loves to drift out wide and pick up pockets of space. He can do that for City because again like Barca they have such an elite midfield.If you play Trent as an 8 then to get on the ball he is either going to have to drop in and become a second six or drift wide and basically occupy the space Mo plays in.