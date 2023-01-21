There's always going to be a lot for the centre backs to do if the press breaks down because Klopp wants to attack with only 3 players back effectively. Put Trent in midfield and I doubt Klopp shoves basically another centre back there who's only job is to sit and cover.
Exactly when Trent was right back he was typically in the right forward position so the right center back, 6 and right sided 8 were all trying to cover him.l the problem with that was Hendo and Fabs legs went so they couldnt and Konate (the one defender who can cover) isnt robust yet.
We have always been susceptible to quick direct counters, we used to have the best central defensive partnership winning every duel, with a midfield covering well. That is the problem needing fixing with either tactic, irrespective of where Trent plays.
We were at our best condensing the pitch, camping outside their box and methodically probing side to side, but counter pressing with intensity. This means keeping the ball though and as we slowly became worse in possession, conceding it cheaply, added to our midfield lacking intensity the whole shape just vanished overnight.
Thats why this window is key, we need midfielders players in their prime who can run, and also keep the ball. Then the Trent problem is far far less of a critical issue in my opinion.