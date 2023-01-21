« previous next »
Author Topic: Trent Alexander-Arnold  (Read 1157313 times)

Online A-Bomb

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #12440 on: Yesterday at 12:02:04 pm »
Fucking hell Al  ;D

How did Xavi get on being man marked or Pirlo, Gerrard,KDB etc what a ridiculous argument. They drift into half spaces and pop up all over the pitch and drag the man marker out of position leaving a gaping hole for another player to exploit.

Whatever his out of possession role is, just get him on the ball in possession - hes the best passer in world football at this moment in time.
Offline groove

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #12441 on: Yesterday at 12:17:03 pm »
Firstly, it was Malta. I think we need to see him more in that position against the average level of opposition we are going to actually play, which is much higher. That being said you do look to get more value out of him from simply playing him higher up the pitch and more central. The areas of the pitch you can get him the ball in are just more dangerous than the crossing positions he usually gets in, because he seems to have a through ball in him at all times compounded with him able to get in shooting positions more often. And he strikes the ball beautifully. Again, though, it's really down to Klopp's willingness of having such an attacking midfielder in that position.
Online Al 666

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #12442 on: Yesterday at 12:18:44 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Yesterday at 12:02:04 pm
Fucking hell Al  ;D

How did Xavi get on being man marked or Pirlo, Gerrard,KDB etc what a ridiculous argument. They drift into half spaces and pop up all over the pitch and drag the man marker out of position leaving a gaping hole for another player to exploit.

Whatever his out of possession role is, just get him on the ball in possession - hes the best passer in world football at this moment in time.

Xavi and Pirlo were much smaller players with a low centre of gravity who actually loved playing with their backs to goal and being pressed. Their ability to spin when pressed was absolutely elite.  They also tended to play in teams full of elite players. For example, Xavi was never going to get man marked when he was playing with the likes of Messi.

Then you get to Gerrard and DeBruyne who are players with a similar physical stature to Trent. With Gerrard you had Rafa wanting to play him basically anywhere other than central midfield with his best seasons being wide left, wide right and in behind Torres. Gerrard loved playing facing the opposition goal and would drop extremely deep to get on the ball.

Then you get to DeBruyne who again doesn't play in central midfield. He loves to drift out wide and pick up pockets of space. He can do that for City because again like Barca they have such an elite midfield.

If you play Trent as an 8 then to get on the ball he is either going to have to drop in and become a second six or drift wide and basically occupy the space Mo plays in.   
Online johnathank

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #12443 on: Yesterday at 12:28:51 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 12:18:44 pm
If you play Trent as an 8 then to get on the ball he is either going to have to drop in and become a second six or drift wide and basically occupy the space Mo plays in.
Then Mo can go back to playing much closer to goal. What a concept, getting your best passer on the ball in dangerous areas, relieving him of the defensive duties that are his only weakness, and getting your best goalscorer in positions where hes more likely to score.
Offline lamonti

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #12444 on: Yesterday at 01:13:22 pm »
Wonder who plays right back for us next season.
Offline MiddleMan

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #12445 on: Yesterday at 02:56:27 pm »
https://youtu.be/LKN7G_fPKhY

Amazing what he is capable of. Sees passes others couldn't fathom trying.

The action starts with a short clip of that Xhaka incident in the Arsenal 2-2. One of the best memories of the season there, for me - how it innervated him and electrified the team.
Online Chakan

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #12446 on: Yesterday at 02:59:22 pm »
Quote from: lamonti on Yesterday at 01:13:22 pm
Wonder who plays right back for us next season.

I'm gonna go with Trent.
Offline tubby

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #12447 on: Yesterday at 03:30:06 pm »
We'll start Trent as a midfielder who drops into the right back spot when we defend.
Offline lamonti

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #12448 on: Yesterday at 03:36:13 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 02:59:22 pm
I'm gonna go with Trent.

Seems like putting the cart before the horse at this stage. He's clearly excelling in midfield.
Online Chakan

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #12449 on: Yesterday at 04:07:00 pm »
Quote from: lamonti on Yesterday at 03:36:13 pm
Seems like putting the cart before the horse at this stage. He's clearly excelling in midfield.

Didn't we do a hybrid role at the end of last season, why can't we continue with that? I mean it was working.
Offline afc tukrish

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #12450 on: Yesterday at 04:07:54 pm »
Quote from: lamonti on Yesterday at 03:36:13 pm
Seems like putting the cart before the horse at this stage. He's clearly excelling in midfield.

Inverting the cart before the horse?
Offline paisley1977

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #12451 on: Yesterday at 06:26:40 pm »
Everybody keeps saying it was only Malta. But it was only Trent that stood out. You would think the £100m+ Rice and Kane would have looked world class against only Malta but they didn't.
We've got an exceptional talent in Trent our midfield rebuild should be him Mac Allister and one other.
Online Al 666

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #12452 on: Yesterday at 09:00:43 pm »
Quote from: johnathank on Yesterday at 12:28:51 pm
Then Mo can go back to playing much closer to goal. What a concept, getting your best passer on the ball in dangerous areas, relieving him of the defensive duties that are his only weakness, and getting your best goalscorer in positions where hes more likely to score.

If Mo goes closer to goal then Trent is forced to occupy the wide right space. That then means Trent has less freedom to get on the ball and we are a man short in central midfield.

Ironically the only way it would work is if we recruited a right back who was comfortable utilising the space Mo and Trent would vacate. Essentially what Trent is doing now.

Trent is a converted midfield player, who played at right back and now has the perfect skillset to play as an inverted fullback.
Online RedG13

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #12453 on: Yesterday at 09:02:17 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 09:29:25 am
Teams wwre still targetung his side and creating very good chances. We were just scoring more to compensate.
Im pretty sure the end of the season was the best defense performances overall  wise. Outside of southamption game(so many changes), Arsenal(first game using it), Leeds and spurs where the only game where the other team was over 1 XGA per understats
Offline Funky_Gibbons

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #12454 on: Yesterday at 10:15:05 pm »
Quote from: lamonti on Yesterday at 01:13:22 pm
Wonder who plays right back for us next season.
We wont have a right back, well have an inverted full back. 
Online Al 666

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #12455 on: Yesterday at 10:19:55 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 10:15:05 pm
We wont have a right back, well have an inverted full back. 

The best inverted fullback on the planet.
Offline OOS

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #12456 on: Yesterday at 11:00:14 pm »
Free Trent. Just let him free roam in midfield. We are getting a double digit goal and assists from him next season. His right back days are over.

Sign some bum to play right back next season.
Online johnathank

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #12457 on: Today at 01:45:03 am »
Quote from: OOS on Yesterday at 11:00:14 pm
Free Trent. Just let him free roam in midfield. We are getting a double digit goal and assists from him next season. His right back days are over.

Sign some bum to play right back next season.
Ill never understand how this became a whopper opinion to some people.
