A-Bomb

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #12440 on: Today at 12:02:04 pm
Fucking hell Al  ;D

How did Xavi get on being man marked or Pirlo, Gerrard,KDB etc what a ridiculous argument. They drift into half spaces and pop up all over the pitch and drag the man marker out of position leaving a gaping hole for another player to exploit.

Whatever his out of possession role is, just get him on the ball in possession - hes the best passer in world football at this moment in time.
groove

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #12441 on: Today at 12:17:03 pm
Firstly, it was Malta. I think we need to see him more in that position against the average level of opposition we are going to actually play, which is much higher. That being said you do look to get more value out of him from simply playing him higher up the pitch and more central. The areas of the pitch you can get him the ball in are just more dangerous than the crossing positions he usually gets in, because he seems to have a through ball in him at all times compounded with him able to get in shooting positions more often. And he strikes the ball beautifully. Again, though, it's really down to Klopp's willingness of having such an attacking midfielder in that position.
Al 666

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #12442 on: Today at 12:18:44 pm
Fucking hell Al  ;D

How did Xavi get on being man marked or Pirlo, Gerrard,KDB etc what a ridiculous argument. They drift into half spaces and pop up all over the pitch and drag the man marker out of position leaving a gaping hole for another player to exploit.

Whatever his out of possession role is, just get him on the ball in possession - hes the best passer in world football at this moment in time.

Xavi and Pirlo were much smaller players with a low centre of gravity who actually loved playing with their backs to goal and being pressed. Their ability to spin when pressed was absolutely elite.  They also tended to play in teams full of elite players. For example, Xavi was never going to get man marked when he was playing with the likes of Messi.

Then you get to Gerrard and DeBruyne who are players with a similar physical stature to Trent. With Gerrard you had Rafa wanting to play him basically anywhere other than central midfield with his best seasons being wide left, wide right and in behind Torres. Gerrard loved playing facing the opposition goal and would drop extremely deep to get on the ball.

Then you get to DeBruyne who again doesn't play in central midfield. He loves to drift out wide and pick up pockets of space. He can do that for City because again like Barca they have such an elite midfield.

If you play Trent as an 8 then to get on the ball he is either going to have to drop in and become a second six or drift wide and basically occupy the space Mo plays in.   
johnathank

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #12443 on: Today at 12:28:51 pm
Then Mo can go back to playing much closer to goal. What a concept, getting your best passer on the ball in dangerous areas, relieving him of the defensive duties that are his only weakness, and getting your best goalscorer in positions where hes more likely to score.
lamonti

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #12444 on: Today at 01:13:22 pm
Wonder who plays right back for us next season.
MiddleMan

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #12445 on: Today at 02:56:27 pm
https://youtu.be/LKN7G_fPKhY

Amazing what he is capable of. Sees passes others couldn't fathom trying.

The action starts with a short clip of that Xhaka incident in the Arsenal 2-2. One of the best memories of the season there, for me - how it innervated him and electrified the team.
Chakan

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #12446 on: Today at 02:59:22 pm
Wonder who plays right back for us next season.

I'm gonna go with Trent.
