Firstly, it was Malta. I think we need to see him more in that position against the average level of opposition we are going to actually play, which is much higher. That being said you do look to get more value out of him from simply playing him higher up the pitch and more central. The areas of the pitch you can get him the ball in are just more dangerous than the crossing positions he usually gets in, because he seems to have a through ball in him at all times compounded with him able to get in shooting positions more often. And he strikes the ball beautifully. Again, though, it's really down to Klopp's willingness of having such an attacking midfielder in that position.