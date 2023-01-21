I like Trents role for us in the last part of the season. If we extrapolate the numbers out over a whole season, it is going to be something to behold.



He gets on the ball and pops up in midfield, and he is a playmaker. He has freedom to move and hurt the opposition according to his excellent instinct. He sees a lot of the ball and he uses it very well indeed.



When the opposition has the ball he gets back into a usual right back position, but in the transition we have a cb getting across to cover, or another midfield helping to do that too.



It is the minor weakness of the system, when in transition, and to mitigate the weakness we look to be pressing in packs again, and winning the ball back quickly, and often high up the pitch.



The pluses outweigh the minus, and with expected recruitment to further beef up the midfield this summer, I think this system will go from strength to strength.



Southgate isnt playing it the same for England. He has four at the back, and to be fair, if I had that cart horse Harry Maguire in central defence, I would want a dedicated full back in place too.



So my expectation is that against a better side Trent will not look as good in midfield for England as he does for Liverpool, as England arent brave enough to go for the overload option.