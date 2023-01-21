« previous next »
Trent Alexander-Arnold

Hazell

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #12400 on: Yesterday at 09:16:58 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 09:15:09 pm
Not watching but saw he scored. Lovely strike.

Yeah, beautiful strike. Played a brilliant ball to Saka for the first as well.
lgvkarlos

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #12401 on: Yesterday at 09:18:25 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 09:07:49 pm
Let him get man marked and denied space.
Then he just gives and goes, his quick short passes and first touch are excellent.
jonnypb

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #12402 on: Yesterday at 09:19:13 pm
Trent must be doing OK as hes trending on Twitter and actually getting praise from non scousers  ;D
rob1966

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #12403 on: Yesterday at 09:36:27 pm
Quote from: jonnypb on Yesterday at 09:19:13 pm
Trent must be doing OK as hes trending on Twitter and actually getting praise from non scousers  ;D

The media will be trying to get him sold to Madrid or Abu Dhabi next
lgvkarlos

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #12404 on: Yesterday at 09:47:00 pm
Good interview after the game.
Al 666

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #12405 on: Yesterday at 09:53:27 pm
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Yesterday at 09:18:25 pm
Then he just gives and goes, his quick short passes and first touch are excellent.

The point of an IFB is he gives you an extra body in midfield. So if you want to go man to man then you have to drag a player out to pick him up

If Trent is a normal midfield player then you just get an 8 to pick him up. With no numerical disadvantage.
RedBec1993

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #12406 on: Yesterday at 10:15:05 pm
RedG13

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #12407 on: Yesterday at 10:43:30 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 08:28:26 pm
Lets just move him into midfield all the time.
So play him higher up the pitch and hurt the huge advantage of like basically every other team in the world doesn't have of having an elite level player maker being able operate in the deeper area(RB and move into basically a 6 in buildup). Yes he can still do btw the lines a little but having do that all game you need to replace that and there nobody that do that or buy etc.
He much better at playing the passes then having to play on the half turn and receiving the passes btw the lines. Klopp said if he plays in the MF it as 6 and now using him that way in buildup. He also still can pick the moment to get forward.
Also Judging what he doing vs Malta(who one of the worst ranked FIFA teams) and with Southgate is terrible way to evaluate him for Liverpool, If Southgate played him as the #9 and Kane in the MF they both probably still dominate those position in that game.
Gnurglan

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #12408 on: Yesterday at 10:51:02 pm
He has to be tried in CM next season, doesn't he? We know he can play RB and in this inverted role. But I think he will be special if we move him to CM. I think he has the potential to be for us what KDB has been for Man C.
Chakan

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #12409 on: Today at 12:02:53 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 08:28:26 pm
Lets just move him into midfield all the time.

Why? He seems to be doing a fantastic job where he's played now.
Raid

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #12410 on: Today at 12:06:14 am
The beauty of what he was doing late season was that no one knew how to pick him up. He drifted infield at will and dominated games in a free role from deep. What was even better was for a lot of the time, if the ball was turned over, Konate covered as the right back for the inevitable long punt down the channel and Trent covered him inside. We essentially drew out all of his brilliant strengths and disguised any slight weaknesses. It was a genius move and we saw a genius in action.

Its not too dissimilar to how we used to have him so far up the pitch and have a peak Hendo or Fabinho cover the space on the right. Teams adapted to that, and weve found a different way. One day, teams will work out how to play against us this new way, but until then, I think this is his best position.

Stick him in CM and all of sudden hes in that midfield battle. Its worth a look but I think the inverted full back role is the way to go for now. Hes almost unplayable if you cant pick him up. Weve seen that for years now
G Richards

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #12411 on: Today at 01:45:15 am
I like Trents role for us in the last part of the season. If we extrapolate the numbers out over a whole season, it is going to be something to behold.

He gets on the ball and pops up in midfield, and he is a playmaker. He has freedom to move and hurt the opposition according to his excellent instinct. He sees a lot of the ball and he uses it very well indeed.

When the opposition has the ball he gets back into a usual right back position, but in the transition we have a cb getting across to cover, or another midfield helping to do that too.

It is the minor weakness of the system, when in transition, and to mitigate the weakness we look to be pressing in packs again, and winning the ball back quickly, and often high up the pitch.

The pluses outweigh the minus, and with expected recruitment to further beef up the midfield this summer, I think this system will go from strength to strength.

Southgate isnt playing it the same for England. He has four at the back, and to be fair, if I had that cart horse Harry Maguire in central defence, I would want a dedicated full back in place too.

So my expectation is that against a better side Trent will not look as good in midfield for England as he does for Liverpool, as England arent brave enough to go for the overload option.
Hysterical Fool

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #12412 on: Today at 06:28:14 am
Dont see it as a question of bravery though

For me personally the shift to an inverted wing back didnt happen overnight, months of training went into it and even at the start there were teething issues. Trent may know how to play the role but Rice, Maguire, wee Jude, and Kane all have to shift their positioning around - even more so if Kane does his drop into midfield thing leaving essentially 4 CMs which is a bit overcrowded, theyll just get in each others way.

Southgate cant reasonably coach that kind of positional awareness into players with a limited time during call ups, and its why generally speaking national team tactics are rudimentary unless you have a spine all from one club circa Spain a decade or so ago for me at least.
MonsLibpool

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #12413 on: Today at 07:01:35 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 08:28:26 pm
Lets just move him into midfield all the time.
He's boss there and he loves it. Also, it'd give us better balance than this inverted thingy.
MonsLibpool

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #12414 on: Today at 07:13:20 am
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 09:07:49 pm
Let him get man marked and denied space.
He's incredible technically and he'll always find space. Playing him there places more emphasis on what he can do and less emphasis on what he struugles with. We'd be a more solid team if we move him and get another rightback.
Fromola

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #12415 on: Today at 07:23:43 am
Could do without him playing for Southgate's shithouses every international.
Fromola

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #12416 on: Today at 07:26:21 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 07:13:20 am
He's incredible technically and he'll always find space. Playing him there places more emphasis on what he can do and less emphasis on what he struugles with. We'd be a more solid team if we move him and get another rightback.

We need to sign a solid right back.

The Trent and Robbo bombing forward all the time and being our creative source worked when we had a very workmanlike midfield. You're less reliant on that if you've got players like Trent in midfield.
