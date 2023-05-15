Ramsdale has enjoyed an impressive 2022/23 campaign, registering 13 clean sheets as Mikel Arteta's side currently sit second in the Premier League standings. When asked by Gunners icon Ian Wright on the Premier Leagues YouTube channel about players he doesn't want to concede to, the former Sheffield United shot-stopper quickly spoke about Alexander-Arnold due to their friendship.
My rivalries comes from all my friends, so Trent Alexander-Arnold. I cant let him score. Hes one of my closest friends and that is a major challenge for me, the 25-year-old admitted.
Eh, must have been via England duties??