Trent Alexander-Arnold

slaphead

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #12320 on: May 15, 2023, 11:33:19 pm
Pure class. His football is just sublime it really is. He's beating men and holding players off with ease. Blessed with unbelievable talent
amir87

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #12321 on: May 15, 2023, 11:36:57 pm
Looks like someones been taking salsa lessons with Thiago. Hip swivels and creating passing angles with body positions was beautiful to see.
Ghost Town

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #12322 on: May 16, 2023, 12:37:34 am
Quote from: Knight on May 15, 2023, 10:02:36 pm
This is so dumb, if he was in midfield we would have a different right back on the pitch and one less midfielder. His role would be dramatically different. It might be brilliant but given how brilliant the is as an inverted right back why would you move him? And if you do, he's currently picking the ball up in '6' type positions. Do you want him as our 6? Or do you want him as an 8? If you want him as our 6 - you want him to be our deepest lying midfielder with very little freedom to move forward? If you want him as our 8 - you want him out wide and less able to influence the game from the middle of the pitch like he currently is?
Yep, this is it in a nutshell. What he's doing now is not the same as being an orthadox midfielder as one of three. Maybe he'd be great as that as well; maybe he'd be better, but still, what we're doing now is not that. What we're doing now has him move into midfield in addition to the other three

So he hasn't been 'moved into midfield' yet as many have wanted. And maybe he never will be. With Gomez on the bench Klopp has had planty of opportunity to try that. And hasn't. Yet.

Anyway he's extraordinary, unique, unrivalled, unparalleled and unstoppable. That's pretty good to be going on with.
Wool

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #12323 on: May 16, 2023, 03:40:46 am
Still not over some of the mad shouts we were seeing on here and social media regarding this lad for more than half the season. What a supremely talented footballer he is.
The G in Gerrard

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #12324 on: May 16, 2023, 05:48:04 am
His pass to Gakpo in first half :o Outrageous footballer.
Knight

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #12325 on: May 16, 2023, 06:13:49 am
Quote from: jonnypb on May 15, 2023, 10:24:46 pm
No one has said that? The RCB is covering the RB a lot more since Trents role has changed within the team.

Its the logic of some in here. Trent is barely in the RB position so hes really playing in midfield. Take that logic and apply it to Konate whos in the RB position quite a bit and you end up with Konate is our RB.
RedBec1993

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #12326 on: May 16, 2023, 08:15:08 am
Quote from: cdav on May 15, 2023, 10:23:10 pm
Neville talking out his arse again, narrative set and it will never change. James and Walker come under zero scrutiny whereas he is always under a microscope

"Half a decent defender", been a part of one of the best teams in Europe who have got to 3 champions league finals over the last few years

He is a good defender, hes not a great one but to make out hes a liability is madness.
BCCC

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #12327 on: May 16, 2023, 09:20:27 am
Quote from: Wool on May 16, 2023, 03:40:46 am
Still not over some of the mad shouts we were seeing on here and social media regarding this lad for more than half the season. What a supremely talented footballer he is.

Who was questioning that, he's a generational talent.
ScottScott

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #12328 on: May 16, 2023, 09:34:12 am
He's the best player in the league. If we would have been doing this all season he'd be getting POTY shouts. He has to keep this role next season and I think we will do just that. He's still a RB when we defend and he showed tonight he can get back when needed so it's obviously something we've worked on and between him and Ibou we covered that side perfectly. Keeping him as a RB and not just moving him to CM gives us an overload and means we don't lose a CM. We effectively have our RCM (Henderson these last few games) double up with Salah on that right hand side so it keeps their LM and LB occupied and Trent gets more space than he would anywhere else which allows him to do what he does

And that goal, just wow. Klopp said it himself in the post match, he should have had 3 of those this season. The other 2 we blocked ourselves, I know one hit Henderson when it was about to burst the top corner haha
RyanBabel19

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #12329 on: May 16, 2023, 10:44:48 am
The terms thrown about too much nowadays but it's needed for Trent to be honest, generational!!
redk84

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #12330 on: May 16, 2023, 11:51:27 am
GENERATIONAL TALENT

Will end up being the most decorated liverpool player in 50 years

Our kids will talk about this fella
So will gary fucking neville's  ;D
G1-tiga

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #12331 on: May 16, 2023, 12:49:21 pm
I apologise if it has been mentioned before but it was something that hit me while watching every angle of his free-kick from last night.

With Milner going do you think he might be tempted to take the number 7? I know he's kind of got a bit of branding around being number 66 and all but just a thought.

I think he deserves it.
SamLad

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #12332 on: May 16, 2023, 01:39:00 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on May 16, 2023, 12:37:34 am
Anyway he's extraordinary, unique, unrivalled, unparalleled and unstoppable. That's pretty good to be going on with.

100%.
SamLad

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #12333 on: May 16, 2023, 01:41:35 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on May 16, 2023, 05:48:04 am
His pass to Gakpo in first half :o Outrageous footballer.
in every game we see him do things with the ball that in the whole PL maybe 1 other player can come close to. 

unfortunately it gets taken for granted by too many people. media and fans unfortunately.

he is a remarkable generational talent and we may now only be starting to see the best of his skills.
liverbloke

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #12334 on: May 16, 2023, 01:49:12 pm
the thing with trent is that he dosen't play like a 'normal' footballer

y'know, most just get on with the job of doing what they're told to do and are like robots

but with trent he's like he's out in the park playing footy with freedom

'freedom football' he's invented - plays like a player from the great brazillian sides
plura

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #12335 on: May 16, 2023, 01:56:17 pm
Is it everyone's opinion now that Gareth will try and play him as a CM in coming England matches? It feels like the easy way for them to move him away from the rb complaints and actually leverage what is a one of a kind player that England lacks.
Bobinhood

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #12336 on: May 16, 2023, 02:01:36 pm
Quote from: Knight on May 16, 2023, 06:13:49 am
Its the logic of some in here. Trent is barely in the RB position so hes really playing in midfield. Take that logic and apply it to Konate whos in the RB position quite a bit and you end up with Konate is our RB.

Best holding CRB in the league, that Konate.
Aldo1988

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #12337 on: May 17, 2023, 04:30:45 pm
Ramsdale has enjoyed an impressive 2022/23 campaign, registering 13 clean sheets as Mikel Arteta's side currently sit second in the Premier League standings. When asked by Gunners icon Ian Wright on the Premier Leagues YouTube channel about players he doesn't want to concede to, the former Sheffield United shot-stopper quickly spoke about Alexander-Arnold due to their friendship.

My rivalries comes from all my friends, so Trent Alexander-Arnold. I cant let him score. Hes one of my closest friends and that is a major challenge for me, the 25-year-old admitted.

Eh, must have been via England duties??
rob1966

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #12338 on: May 17, 2023, 04:55:03 pm
Quote from: Aldo1988 on May 17, 2023, 04:30:45 pm
Ramsdale has enjoyed an impressive 2022/23 campaign, registering 13 clean sheets as Mikel Arteta's side currently sit second in the Premier League standings. When asked by Gunners icon Ian Wright on the Premier Leagues YouTube channel about players he doesn't want to concede to, the former Sheffield United shot-stopper quickly spoke about Alexander-Arnold due to their friendship.

My rivalries comes from all my friends, so Trent Alexander-Arnold. I cant let him score. Hes one of my closest friends and that is a major challenge for me, the 25-year-old admitted.

Eh, must have been via England duties??

I'd assume they met at youth level/lilleshall
Crosby Nick

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #12339 on: May 17, 2023, 07:06:02 pm
Quote from: ScottScott on May 16, 2023, 09:34:12 am
He's the best player in the league. If we would have been doing this all season he'd be getting POTY shouts. He has to keep this role next season and I think we will do just that. He's still a RB when we defend and he showed tonight he can get back when needed so it's obviously something we've worked on and between him and Ibou we covered that side perfectly. Keeping him as a RB and not just moving him to CM gives us an overload and means we don't lose a CM. We effectively have our RCM (Henderson these last few games) double up with Salah on that right hand side so it keeps their LM and LB occupied and Trent gets more space than he would anywhere else which allows him to do what he does

And that goal, just wow. Klopp said it himself in the post match, he should have had 3 of those this season. The other 2 we blocked ourselves, I know one hit Henderson when it was about to burst the top corner haha

What game was it when he hit Hendo. I do remember it, and pretty sure its one we didnt go on to win.
Bread

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #12340 on: May 17, 2023, 07:12:34 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on May 17, 2023, 07:06:02 pm
What game was it when he hit Hendo. I do remember it, and pretty sure its one we didnt go on to win.

Palace away. Went on to draw 0-0 in one of the most boring games I've ever watched.
DangerScouse

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #12341 on: May 17, 2023, 07:22:49 pm
Surely in line for player of the month?
Garlicbread

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #12342 on: May 17, 2023, 07:23:27 pm
Quote from: DangerScouse on May 17, 2023, 07:22:49 pm
Surely in line for player of the month?

Yeah was thinking the same. Hopefully he gets it so he'll go into next season with a lot of confidence.
Kopenhagen

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #12343 on: May 17, 2023, 07:24:46 pm
Quote from: DangerScouse on May 17, 2023, 07:22:49 pm
Surely in line for player of the month?

They'll give it to Abu Dhabi and Gundogan or something farcical.
SamLad

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #12344 on: May 17, 2023, 09:00:41 pm
Quote from: DangerScouse on May 17, 2023, 07:22:49 pm
Surely in line for player of the month?
Pickford.

the game is supposed to be entertaining you know.
KirkVanHouten

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #12345 on: Today at 01:43:28 am
Hes been phenomenal lately. Hes a joy to watch. The contrast with him earlier in the season where he seemed visibly depressed is crazy. Our games are worth watching for his moments of brilliance alone. There is genuinely nobody like him.
spider-neil

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #12346 on: Today at 04:55:34 am
Trent cant play every game (unfortunately) so we need a plan when he isnt in the team. Maybe a regular right back (Ramsay) and Thiago in midfield.
