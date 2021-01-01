This is so dumb, if he was in midfield we would have a different right back on the pitch and one less midfielder. His role would be dramatically different. It might be brilliant but given how brilliant the is as an inverted right back why would you move him? And if you do, he's currently picking the ball up in '6' type positions. Do you want him as our 6? Or do you want him as an 8? If you want him as our 6 - you want him to be our deepest lying midfielder with very little freedom to move forward? If you want him as our 8 - you want him out wide and less able to influence the game from the middle of the pitch like he currently is?



Yep, this is it in a nutshell. What he's doing now is not the same as being an orthadox midfielder as one of three. Maybe he'd be great as that as well; maybe he'd be better, but still, what we're doing now is not that. What we're doing now has him move into midfield in addition to the other threeSo he hasn't been 'moved into midfield' yet as many have wanted. And maybe he never will be. With Gomez on the bench Klopp has had planty of opportunity to try that. And hasn't. Yet.Anyway he's extraordinary, unique, unrivalled, unparalleled and unstoppable. That's pretty good to be going on with.