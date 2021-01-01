« previous next »
Trent Alexander-Arnold

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #12320 on: Yesterday at 11:33:19 pm
Pure class. His football is just sublime it really is. He's beating men and holding players off with ease. Blessed with unbelievable talent
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #12321 on: Yesterday at 11:36:57 pm
Looks like someones been taking salsa lessons with Thiago. Hip swivels and creating passing angles with body positions was beautiful to see.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #12322 on: Today at 12:37:34 am
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 10:02:36 pm
This is so dumb, if he was in midfield we would have a different right back on the pitch and one less midfielder. His role would be dramatically different. It might be brilliant but given how brilliant the is as an inverted right back why would you move him? And if you do, he's currently picking the ball up in '6' type positions. Do you want him as our 6? Or do you want him as an 8? If you want him as our 6 - you want him to be our deepest lying midfielder with very little freedom to move forward? If you want him as our 8 - you want him out wide and less able to influence the game from the middle of the pitch like he currently is?
Yep, this is it in a nutshell. What he's doing now is not the same as being an orthadox midfielder as one of three. Maybe he'd be great as that as well; maybe he'd be better, but still, what we're doing now is not that. What we're doing now has him move into midfield in addition to the other three

So he hasn't been 'moved into midfield' yet as many have wanted. And maybe he never will be. With Gomez on the bench Klopp has had planty of opportunity to try that. And hasn't. Yet.

Anyway he's extraordinary, unique, unrivalled, unparalleled and unstoppable. That's pretty good to be going on with.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #12323 on: Today at 03:40:46 am
Still not over some of the mad shouts we were seeing on here and social media regarding this lad for more than half the season. What a supremely talented footballer he is.
