Trent Alexander-Arnold

Reply #12320 on: Today at 11:33:19 pm
Pure class. His football is just sublime it really is. He's beating men and holding players off with ease. Blessed with unbelievable talent
Reply #12321 on: Today at 11:36:57 pm
Looks like someones been taking salsa lessons with Thiago. Hip swivels and creating passing angles with body positions was beautiful to see.
