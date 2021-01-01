Please
Trent Alexander-Arnold
Topic: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Read 1139379 times)
slaphead
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
«
Reply #12320 on:
Today
at 11:33:19 pm
Pure class. His football is just sublime it really is. He's beating men and holding players off with ease. Blessed with unbelievable talent
amir87
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
«
Reply #12321 on:
Today
at 11:36:57 pm
Looks like someones been taking salsa lessons with Thiago. Hip swivels and creating passing angles with body positions was beautiful to see.
