Author Topic: Trent Alexander-Arnold  (Read 1135090 times)

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #12240 on: Today at 09:18:46 am »
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #12241 on: Today at 09:20:22 am »
Quote from: Ycuzz on Today at 09:18:46 am
Oh, wow!

to be honest I never noticed these stats hovering over Trent when he played.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #12242 on: Today at 09:21:14 am »
Quote from: Ycuzz on Today at 09:18:46 am
Oh, wow!
Quote from: macmanamanaman on Today at 09:10:09 am
That delicious over the top ball to Torres, I mean Darwin, gave me a glimpse into what we could look like next season.

We just need to beef up with rest of the midfield with speed and muscle. The ONLY job of the other midfielders should be- Recover the ball, and pass it 5 yards sideways to Trent, and move into position to receive it back or make an intelligent run forward if there is cover.
Trent will either play the simple pass or the delicious defence splitter, based on his judgment. 

Meanwhile,  3 or 4 at the back etc. Not entirely sure still if we can get away with 3 at the back all the time, but I guess that extra man in midfield is what is allowing Trent to dominate.  Interesting how this evolves.
It will be easy to mark him out of the game if he's our only outlet. Another passer(that can run and tackle) would help. He is good enough to play in midfield full time and should be moved there with us signing another rightback.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #12243 on: Today at 09:24:06 am »
Quote from: kavah on May  7, 2023, 09:34:25 am
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/DuneZNSXr24" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/DuneZNSXr24</a>


That pass to Robertson is just... so so tasty!
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #12244 on: Today at 09:55:39 am »
Quote from: kavah on May  7, 2023, 09:34:25 am
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/DuneZNSXr24" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/DuneZNSXr24</a>
He took 10 players out of the game with that pass to Darwin. That's a dream ball. He plays so many progressive, linw-breaking passes. Watch and count the number of players he eliminates with his forward passes.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:58:49 am by MonsLibpool »
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #12245 on: Today at 10:29:17 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:55:39 am
He took 10 players out of the game with that pass to Darwin. That's a dream ball. He plays so many progressive, linw-breaking passes. Watch and count the number of players he eliminates with his forward passes.

He also has that precious ability to change his mind when he's on the ball (like Thiago, like Alonso, unlike Hendo). It's seen best here in the first cross-field ball to Robertson. Before delivering it he tries at least two options before deciding the first is too risky and the second isn't progressive enough. You have to be in total command of the ball and completely aware of what's happening all around you to be able to do this. Like all GREAT players he creates the illusion that he's moving opponents around the pitch as well as the ball.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:31:00 am by Yorkykopite »
