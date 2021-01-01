He took 10 players out of the game with that pass to Darwin. That's a dream ball. He plays so many progressive, linw-breaking passes. Watch and count the number of players he eliminates with his forward passes.



He also has that precious ability to change his mind when he's on the ball (like Thiago, like Alonso, unlike Hendo). It's seen best here in the first cross-field ball to Robertson. Before delivering it he tries at least two options before deciding the first is too risky and the second isn't progressive enough. You have to be in total command of the ball and completely aware of what's happening all around you to be able to do this. Like all GREAT players he creates the illusion that he's moving opponents around the pitch as well as the ball.