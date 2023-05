Sorry, but itís the same with all our Managers - as soon as their stubbornness stops them from doing whatís best for us, then they need to be called out. This is has been a terrible season and Jurgen is to blame, for his ineffectiveness at doing the same over and over eg Trent wasted at right back once he got sussed is one of these.



Reminds of Kenny and the stupidity of playing 3 centre backs to deal with Arse, Wimbledon and Palace - he lost the war when he had one of the best teams ever.