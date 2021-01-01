Our old system was getting torn to shreds with the players we have now. It's difficult to judge how much impact the change has had on results since it has coincided with a lot of other factors (Jota sharp again, Jones return, Diaz getting minutes) but in theory if we're looking good with the players we have now in this system then we should look exceptional with a decent rest and some midfield improvements.



Oh I should say it's definitely been a good decision for now, as you say the old system wasn't working with the current personnel which was clear months ago (I do wonder if we'd switched earlier, would we be closer to top four...). That said, even with the upturn in results, our defensive record has initially been poorer in the new set-up (I think people forget we were on a run of 6 clean sheets in 8 prior to the Arsenal game, and have conceded 9 in 6 since then with tonight being our first clean sheet since the switch). I do think we look generally better/more balanced in this set-up, but there are other factors like you say (I think Jones is a big one).I just wonder about switching to this formation longer-term - it would mean differing recruitment decisions and it feels like it asks a lot individually (especially of the defence) and hinges entirely on Trent being fit as we don't have anyone else who could replicate what he's doing in this set-up.Like you say though, midfield re-inforcements would surely improve us in either set-up. We're still basically playing with 2 midfielders who can't run, so it's hard to know how much to read into our deficiencies off the ball.