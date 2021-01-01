« previous next »
Ran the game until our collective legs fell off towards the end.
Quality RB, even better in CM. Can't imagine we will play him as 1st pick RB next season.
Sue-fecking-Perb tonight.

Brilliant baller.

Only negative, he can't be doing that 45 times
next season. Will need some rest.
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 09:55:34 pm
Sue-fecking-Perb tonight.

Brilliant baller.

Only negative, he can't be doing that 45 times
next season. Will need some rest.
Yep, and who takes his place if hes out/rested?

Wonder if well be targeting a midfielder with that role in mind.
Was watching a game of Pirlos earlier. He was like an old Alexander Arnold.
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 09:55:34 pm
Sue-fecking-Perb tonight.

Brilliant baller.

Only negative, he can't be doing that 45 times
next season. Will need some rest.

Well hopefully if he is CM he wont be playing right back as well. Loved that challenge on Dan James at the end when he just eased him away as James lined up a sprint.
He just looks like hes enjoying himself  immense.
He was brilliant again.

Hope he never plays RB again.
Quote from: Gnurglan on Yesterday at 09:55:25 pm
Quality RB, even better in CM. Can't imagine we will play him as 1st pick RB next season.

Where is he playing?
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 10:30:56 pm
He was brilliant again.

Hope he never plays RB again.

KDB esque performance.

I would build the midfield around him.
Just need high stamina runners around him who can last the 90, break up play and pass the ball 10 yards to Trent. He'll take care of the rest.

Surely, we can find 2 x Momo Sissokos this summer for 30Mn each?
Would be a shame to go hunting for some expensive flair midfielder who turns out to have bad fit, or bad fitness....When we just need to create the basic structure around Trent.
Incredible in that first half, but was too busy defending (which he did very well) in the second to really influence the game. I'm coming round to this new position but I still wonder about the gaping chasms we leave in midfield at times - it still seems far more open than our old 4-3-3 was when we had the players to play it.
Stick him in the middle of the team and build around it.
Quote from: Haggis36 on Yesterday at 10:37:16 pm
Incredible in that first half, but was too busy defending (which he did very well) in the second to really influence the game. I'm coming round to this new position but I still wonder about the gaping chasms we leave in midfield at times - it still seems far more open than our old 4-3-3 was when we had the players to play it.

Our old system was getting torn to shreds with the players we have now. It's difficult to judge how much impact the change has had on results since it has coincided with a lot of other factors (Jota sharp again, Jones return, Diaz getting minutes) but in theory if we're looking good with the players we have now in this system then we should look exceptional with a decent rest and some midfield improvements.
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 11:47:13 pm
Our old system was getting torn to shreds with the players we have now. It's difficult to judge how much impact the change has had on results since it has coincided with a lot of other factors (Jota sharp again, Jones return, Diaz getting minutes) but in theory if we're looking good with the players we have now in this system then we should look exceptional with a decent rest and some midfield improvements.

Oh I should say it's definitely been a good decision for now, as you say the old system wasn't working with the current personnel which was clear months ago (I do wonder if we'd switched earlier, would we be closer to top four...). That said, even with the upturn in results, our defensive record has initially been poorer in the new set-up (I think people forget we were on a run of 6 clean sheets in 8 prior to the Arsenal game, and have conceded 9 in 6 since then with tonight being our first clean sheet since the switch). I do think we look generally better/more balanced in this set-up, but there are other factors like you say (I think Jones is a big one).

I just wonder about switching to this formation longer-term - it would mean differing recruitment decisions and it feels like it asks a lot individually (especially of the defence) and hinges entirely on Trent being fit as we don't have anyone else who could replicate what he's doing in this set-up.

Like you say though, midfield re-inforcements would surely improve us in either set-up. We're still basically playing with 2 midfielders who can't run, so it's hard to know how much to read into our deficiencies off the ball.
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 11:47:13 pm
Our old system was getting torn to shreds with the players we have now. It's difficult to judge how much impact the change has had on results since it has coincided with a lot of other factors (Jota sharp again, Jones return, Diaz getting minutes) but in theory if we're looking good with the players we have now in this system then we should look exceptional with a decent rest and some midfield improvements.
The change in Trent's form (and maybe more significantly, his mood) is the headline of the change, but I'm not sure his role was the primary reason for the shift. It's also allowed us - not entirely successfully - to mitigate a couple of other weaknesses that have become prominent this season. Fabinho gets an extra body alongside him deeper, at the key moments mid-possession phase when we could be countered; and Van Dijk sits centrally, not being pulled out left as frequently, as Konate covers right and the LB sits deeper for slightly longer. We're mitigating some physical decline in two key players. That isn't entirely sustainable and we'll need to address it, regardless of what we do with Trent long term.

Trent is obviously enjoying the new role and improving game by game, which is intriguing for the long term. I think at some point we'll need to decide whether he's an overlapping RB or a central midfielder, though. While he is impressing, its not necessarily a vast improvement overall in terms of attacking function and chance creation and we lose his ability (seen over recent years) as the best creative right back in the world. That could be replaced by a Robertson-level player on the right (Ramsey?), but I don't think Henderson/Elliott/Salah shuttling around in that area replaces what Trent gave us.

The real Jude was the Trents we made along the way.
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 09:54:12 pm
Ran the game until our collective legs fell off towards the end.
I read that and I can't tale the mental image of a red centipede off my head...
A midfielder who can pass between the lines? Witchcraft!
Wonder if he'll make it in to the England first XI as a CM......
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 07:02:59 am
Wonder if he'll make it in to the England first XI as a CM......

I hope not.
He's definitely been having training sessions with Stevie G recently. He also looked full of confidence in the LFCTV cam walking towards the changing room. Incredible how's it's all changed for him, at times he is the best player in the pitch.
Get a right back in who's comfortable on the ball. Let Trent off the leash, the lad can play box to box, play wide, create and defend. Release the Trent!!!!
Quote from: fowlermagic on Today at 07:36:35 am
Get a right back in who's comfortable on the ball. Let Trent off the leash, the lad can play box to box, play wide, create and defend. Release the Trent!!!!

Ramsay.
Like most, I thought he was absolutely excellent last night. I would love to see him move to midfield next season.

If we are looking to do that, I wonder what right backs we could be looking at. I think it's unrealistic to say Ramsay at this stage. He will need to be carefully managed.
