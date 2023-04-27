« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 299 300 301 302 303 [304]   Go Down

Author Topic: Trent Alexander-Arnold  (Read 1127232 times)

Offline fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,280
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #12120 on: April 27, 2023, 08:46:22 pm »
Quote from: carling on April 27, 2023, 09:44:20 am
Still think the only reason to push him more centrally is because of the complete lack of creativity in our midfield (Thiago aside).  He's already proven as the best right back in the world when our system has a functioning, energetic midfield that covers him playing further forward.  No doubt he can create from the middle as well because he's that damn talented, but when we finally make a few CM purchases I can't see it being a permanent thing.

Pretty much on the same line as he will probably end back out wide next season with the new CMs coming in but will get a chance to circulate back and forth as he has shown he can prosper in the center. The one good thing is if we don't get the primary targets we want for CM Jurgen knows he can rely on Trent to do an excellent job and maybe just maybe it might be more efficient for us to buy a good right back as would be a lot cheaper than a good midfielder and get Trent into the center a lot more often. It's an experiment that is working quite well and the lad has not looked out of place running the show in the center
Logged
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,172
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #12121 on: April 27, 2023, 09:09:42 pm »
Quote
Highest rates of xA (expected assists) from open play, Europes top 5 leagues since 2017/18.

The elite of the elites in terms of chance creation.

Logged

Online Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,573
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #12122 on: April 27, 2023, 09:20:26 pm »
Trent on the Beeb about his dream to set up an institution to help players released from academies: https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/65399672

Great guy Trent - this is a really great dream to pursue and powerful way to use your voice to benefit people that still have so much potential that could potentially be lost if they dont get vital support at a key moment in their life
Logged
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,743
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #12123 on: April 27, 2023, 09:32:43 pm »
Quote from: Keith Lard on April 27, 2023, 09:20:26 pm
Trent on the Beeb about his dream to set up an institution to help players released from academies: https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/65399672

Great guy Trent - this is a really great dream to pursue and powerful way to use your voice to benefit people that still have so much potential that could potentially be lost if they dont get vital support at a key moment in their life


The PFA will do a Rashford and try to take all the credit.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Lubeh

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 548
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #12124 on: April 28, 2023, 05:32:07 am »
Been saying for month we should try Trent in midfield as we literally have nothing to lose , he is playing well in the new role/s,  we could do with a midfielder who is happy to drop back into the rb position when we have the ball if trent goes forward, Hendo used to be abel to do this but i think his age is maybe starting to show, i believe Gravenberch has played similar before in the fabinho role maybe he could drop back into rb if we get him. Dominik Szoboszlai looks good too but he is deffo more of a cm (attacking) player.  Mid 3 of Gravenberch behind Trent and Szoboszlai  would be kinda nice alot cheaper too, but still think we would need a another DM type Ndidi if leicester go down?  or Tielemans on a free? we also have Bajcetic too so might work out  quite well.
« Last Edit: April 28, 2023, 05:34:50 am by Lubeh »
Logged

Offline mjk

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 478
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #12125 on: April 28, 2023, 04:15:26 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/HV3sUl10ZRY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/HV3sUl10ZRY</a>
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,096
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #12126 on: April 28, 2023, 05:56:41 pm »
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,096
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #12127 on: April 28, 2023, 05:57:03 pm »
Logged

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,264
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #12128 on: April 28, 2023, 07:04:58 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on April 28, 2023, 05:56:41 pm
https://youtu.be/imm8pZW_JRI

Masterclass.

Clips don't always tell the true story, but seems that Trent and Curtis combine well with each other..,.
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,645
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #12129 on: April 28, 2023, 09:06:23 pm »
Quote from: Samie on April 27, 2023, 09:09:42 pm


Messi couldnt even lay a finger on himself ! Unreal. and Payet we knew that year he was uncanny but what a number.

,
now Trent hes got that Payet type of of visicution (tm) where the thought and the pass are instant, insane and amazing. Its stunning what he has so Klopp is going to need to invent a whole new thing here to make it work, because id say it doesn't really work conventionally, and yet the passes produced make any little gaping holes seem totally worth it.  and its going to be so freaking amazing once he fine tunes that noise with the appropriate personnel. so many tweaks like konate covering worked great, but then he ended up on the ball all the time. ok fine, figure it out. Trent coming into the middle as found option is just a candy store.
Logged
Damn that Mane's gone!

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,546
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #12130 on: Yesterday at 07:58:28 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on April 28, 2023, 05:57:03 pm
Messi is on another level.

De Bruyne isn't far behind unfortunately.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline Red Ol

  • 82 years in this crazy world and still plays with Lego
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,329
  • Children of the night. What music they make.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #12131 on: Yesterday at 08:55:13 am »
Quote from: Keith Lard on April 27, 2023, 09:20:26 pm
Trent on the Beeb about his dream to set up an institution to help players released from academies: https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/65399672

Great guy Trent - this is a really great dream to pursue and powerful way to use your voice to benefit people that still have so much potential that could potentially be lost if they dont get vital support at a key moment in their life

Yeah,  he is a great guy. Intelligent and very level headed. Another article on his new after academy here. Great initiative and a cause he clearly feels passionately about;

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/apr/30/liverpool-trent-alexander-arnold-on-football-academies-and-the-games-brutal-talent-machine?CMP=Share_iOSApp_Other
Logged
I've seen things you people wouldn't believe. Attack ships on fire off the shoulder of Orion. I watched c-beams glitter in the dark near the Tannhuser Gate. All those moments will be lost in time, like tears in rain

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,172
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #12132 on: Yesterday at 07:54:59 pm »
https://twitter.com/Squawka/status/1652734865559748609

Quote
Trent Alexander-Arnold is the first player in Premier League history to provide an assist in five consecutive games TWICE.

A generational talent.


Quote
2019
🅰️ Cardiff
🅰️ Huddersfield
🅰️🅰️ Newcastle
🅰️ Wolves
🅰️ Norwich

2023
🅰️ Arsenal
🅰️🅰️ Leeds
🅰️ Nottingham Forest
🅰️ West Ham
🅰️ Spurs
Logged

Offline Aldo1988

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 689
  • Superduperfan & Whopper
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #12133 on: Yesterday at 08:08:37 pm »
Quote from: Jayo10 on April  1, 2023, 03:21:12 pm
How people defend his inability to actually defend is beyond me.

Not enough cover from midfield, offers too much going forward to drop him etc...

The lad is an extremely niche footballer for a niche system which has been sussed. You need to build a side to mask his weakness.

And playing him in midfield won't work either. He's at his best with time and space in front of him to pick his passes.

At the highest level, we need to be able to trust our right back to be able to defend when we are under the cosh.

Absolutely no idea what is going to happen with him. A very niche player who will only function effectively in a dominant side who have the majority of the ball.

He reminds me of Marcelo from Real Madrid albeit with way better passing range and delivery.

 ;D ;D
Logged
"You know those presents he got, baby Jesus. Were they for Christmas or his birthday?"

Online RedBec1993

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,840
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #12134 on: Yesterday at 11:58:41 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:54:59 pm
https://twitter.com/Squawka/status/1652734865559748609

Crazy how this is just seen as the norm now from Trent.

People have the cheek to compare the likes of Wan Bissaka and Reece James to him. Ha. :lmao :lmao
Logged

Offline Red Wanderer

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 185
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #12135 on: Today at 01:50:19 am »
Quote from: Jayo10 on April  1, 2023, 03:21:12 pm
How people defend his inability to actually defend is beyond me.

Not enough cover from midfield, offers too much going forward to drop him etc...

The lad is an extremely niche footballer for a niche system which has been sussed. You need to build a side to mask his weakness.

And playing him in midfield won't work either. He's at his best with time and space in front of him to pick his passes.

At the highest level, we need to be able to trust our right back to be able to defend when we are under the cosh.

Absolutely no idea what is going to happen with him. A very niche player who will only function effectively in a dominant side who have the majority of the ball.

He reminds me of Marcelo from Real Madrid albeit with way better passing range and delivery.

I know this is a few weeks old and much maligned, but it drives me up the wall.

Trent is not the best defender in the world. But he can defend.

Last season he played three major cup finals and conceded one goal. ONE.

Two of those finals went to extra time, and in one he was MOTM; the best defender on the pitch.

He conceded his ONE goal against an unbelievably good Real Madrid side. Man City conceded SIX against them in the semis. Chelsea conceded FIVE in the round before that. Both teams have English defenders in their team who offer far less than Trent going forward, yet get nowhere near the criticism about their defending. Chelsea (and Reece James) conceded another FOUR against them again this month.

Trent is not the best defender in the world, and had some shocking form this season. But he is capable of defending well.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,743
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #12136 on: Today at 01:58:38 am »
To be expected that from jayo.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online kloppismydad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,983
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #12137 on: Today at 02:23:03 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on April  1, 2023, 08:20:19 pm
Surely someone like Qatar FC could throw us £100m for Trent, he's been rank for about a year now, only thing keeping him in the team is that the only two alternatives are a perma crocked rookie and Gomez who's one of the few players to be worse than Trent this season, prior reputation shouldn't save any of that shower.

Drag all these nutters over hot coals. ;D
Logged
Quote from: vinothmct on July 19, 2019, 06:33:40 am
We won't make any big signings this season and we will go back to being a top4 club.

After every second place finish we failed to capitalise
Pages: 1 ... 299 300 301 302 303 [304]   Go Up
« previous next »
 