Been saying for month we should try Trent in midfield as we literally have nothing to lose , he is playing well in the new role/s, we could do with a midfielder who is happy to drop back into the rb position when we have the ball if trent goes forward, Hendo used to be abel to do this but i think his age is maybe starting to show, i believe Gravenberch has played similar before in the fabinho role maybe he could drop back into rb if we get him. Dominik Szoboszlai looks good too but he is deffo more of a cm (attacking) player. Mid 3 of Gravenberch behind Trent and Szoboszlai would be kinda nice alot cheaper too, but still think we would need a another DM type Ndidi if leicester go down? or Tielemans on a free? we also have Bajcetic too so might work out quite well.