Author Topic: Trent Alexander-Arnold  (Read 1125808 times)

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #12120 on: Yesterday at 08:46:22 pm »
Quote from: carling on Yesterday at 09:44:20 am
Still think the only reason to push him more centrally is because of the complete lack of creativity in our midfield (Thiago aside).  He's already proven as the best right back in the world when our system has a functioning, energetic midfield that covers him playing further forward.  No doubt he can create from the middle as well because he's that damn talented, but when we finally make a few CM purchases I can't see it being a permanent thing.

Pretty much on the same line as he will probably end back out wide next season with the new CMs coming in but will get a chance to circulate back and forth as he has shown he can prosper in the center. The one good thing is if we don't get the primary targets we want for CM Jurgen knows he can rely on Trent to do an excellent job and maybe just maybe it might be more efficient for us to buy a good right back as would be a lot cheaper than a good midfielder and get Trent into the center a lot more often. It's an experiment that is working quite well and the lad has not looked out of place running the show in the center
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Highest rates of xA (expected assists) from open play, Europes top 5 leagues since 2017/18.

The elite of the elites in terms of chance creation.

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Trent on the Beeb about his dream to set up an institution to help players released from academies: https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/65399672

Great guy Trent - this is a really great dream to pursue and powerful way to use your voice to benefit people that still have so much potential that could potentially be lost if they dont get vital support at a key moment in their life
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Quote from: Keith Lard on Yesterday at 09:20:26 pm
Trent on the Beeb about his dream to set up an institution to help players released from academies: https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/65399672

Great guy Trent - this is a really great dream to pursue and powerful way to use your voice to benefit people that still have so much potential that could potentially be lost if they dont get vital support at a key moment in their life


The PFA will do a Rashford and try to take all the credit.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Been saying for month we should try Trent in midfield as we literally have nothing to lose , he is playing well in the new role/s,  we could do with a midfielder who is happy to drop back into the rb position when we have the ball if trent goes forward, Hendo used to be abel to do this but i think his age is maybe starting to show, i believe Gravenberch has played similar before in the fabinho role maybe he could drop back into rb if we get him. Dominik Szoboszlai looks good too but he is deffo more of a cm (attacking) player.  Mid 3 of Gravenberch behind Trent and Szoboszlai  would be kinda nice alot cheaper too, but still think we would need a another DM type Ndidi if leicester go down?  or Tielemans on a free? we also have Bajcetic too so might work out  quite well.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/HV3sUl10ZRY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/HV3sUl10ZRY</a>
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 05:56:41 pm
https://youtu.be/imm8pZW_JRI

Masterclass.

Clips don't always tell the true story, but seems that Trent and Curtis combine well with each other..,.
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:09:42 pm


Messi couldnt even lay a finger on himself ! Unreal. and Payet we knew that year he was uncanny but what a number.

now Trent hes got that Payet type of of visicution (tm) where the thought and the pass are instant, insane and amazing. Its stunning what he has so Klopp is going to need to invent a whole new thing here to make it work, because id say it doesn't really work conventionally, and yet the passes produced make any little gaping holes seem totally worth it.  and its going to be so freaking amazing once he fine tunes that noise with the appropriate personnel. so many tweaks like konate covering worked great, but then he ended up on the ball all the time. ok fine, figure it out. Trent coming into the middle as found option is just a candy store.
Damn that Mane's gone!

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.
