Quote from: carling on Yesterday at 09:44:20 am
Still think the only reason to push him more centrally is because of the complete lack of creativity in our midfield (Thiago aside).  He's already proven as the best right back in the world when our system has a functioning, energetic midfield that covers him playing further forward.  No doubt he can create from the middle as well because he's that damn talented, but when we finally make a few CM purchases I can't see it being a permanent thing.

Pretty much on the same line as he will probably end back out wide next season with the new CMs coming in but will get a chance to circulate back and forth as he has shown he can prosper in the center. The one good thing is if we don't get the primary targets we want for CM Jurgen knows he can rely on Trent to do an excellent job and maybe just maybe it might be more efficient for us to buy a good right back as would be a lot cheaper than a good midfielder and get Trent into the center a lot more often. It's an experiment that is working quite well and the lad has not looked out of place running the show in the center
Quote
Highest rates of xA (expected assists) from open play, Europes top 5 leagues since 2017/18.

The elite of the elites in terms of chance creation.

Trent on the Beeb about his dream to set up an institution to help players released from academies: https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/65399672

Great guy Trent - this is a really great dream to pursue and powerful way to use your voice to benefit people that still have so much potential that could potentially be lost if they dont get vital support at a key moment in their life
Quote from: Keith Lard on Yesterday at 09:20:26 pm
The PFA will do a Rashford and try to take all the credit.
Been saying for month we should try Trent in midfield as we literally have nothing to lose , he is playing well in the new role/s,  we could do with a midfielder who is happy to drop back into the rb position when we have the ball if trent goes forward, Hendo used to be abel to do this but i think his age is maybe starting to show, i believe Gravenberch has played similar before in the fabinho role maybe he could drop back into rb if we get him. Dominik Szoboszlai looks good too but he is deffo more of a cm (attacking) player.  Mid 3 of Gravenberch behind Trent and Szoboszlai  would be kinda nice alot cheaper too, but still think we would need a another DM type Ndidi if leicester go down?  or Tielemans on a free? we also have Bajcetic too so might work out  quite well.
