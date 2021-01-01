« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 298 299 300 301 302 [303]   Go Down

Author Topic: Trent Alexander-Arnold  (Read 1123512 times)

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,740
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #12080 on: Today at 09:17:16 am »
I've honestly not seen much of this idea that Trent shits the bed when pressed.  There was one instance last night where someone came flying in and he just shifted it to his left and skipped away from them.  Has done plenty of times previously as well.  And Thiago got caught with a press at least twice when he came on, despite his fabled ability to escape that sort of thing.

He's great as a 6, just play him there all game.  He spends 90% of his time in that position usually anyway because we have so much of the ball.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online PhilV

  • Has difficulty in getting it up, apparently.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,562
  • Epic Swindler
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #12081 on: Today at 09:20:46 am »
OK.

I have a question, hope people don't take this the wrong way as some sort of attack on Trent, it is a genuine footie tactical question.


So, I do not get his new role. Well I do, he comes inside when in possession and then switches back to RB when in defensive shift/opposition has the ball.

The thing is, when we have the ball and he is either among VVD or Fabinho's area the MF looks insanely congested, Salah has to come wide where he is less effective and the width he used to provide is gone and there is a visible hole at times in the right of the field.


While it is clearly working I personally feel there is a lot being sacrificed for the sake of giving Trent this freedom and he is at time treading on people's toes.

My question: Would it not be better to have Milner or someone genuinely play RB for a game until we find a good RB in market and just move him properly into MF to take away this hole in the teams shape?

Thoughts?
Logged
Instagram: randomphil
Twitter: www.twitter.com/randomPH1L

Offline LallanaInPyjamas

  • Keita's shit, Bundesliga's shit, Bundesliga 2's shit
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,534
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2020 Champion Tipster*
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #12082 on: Today at 09:21:11 am »
And people said he can't play in midfield  :lmao. He's a footballing marvel. So excited to watch him grow in this role.
Logged

Offline sushared

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 166
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #12083 on: Today at 09:21:12 am »
arent we not missing the width of the right side because of Trent playing the quasi mid fielder role. i think this change is till the end of the season or we are going to get a new right back. with Salah moving inside (he is not a natural winger who can bomb in crosses like Trent does), Hendo or whoever the midfielder in that position not really provide the width, i feel we are sacrificing big time. we have lost the capability to stretch teams on the right hand side and also losing Salah's incisions coming inside. if Trent is going to plan a mid field role, we need a new right back. it cannot be that he will play both the positions and we kind of become unidimensional.
Logged

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,855
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #12084 on: Today at 09:23:40 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:17:16 am
I've honestly not seen much of this idea that Trent shits the bed when pressed.  There was one instance last night where someone came flying in and he just shifted it to his left and skipped away from them.  Has done plenty of times previously as well.  And Thiago got caught with a press at least twice when he came on, despite his fabled ability to escape that sort of thing.

He's great as a 6, just play him there all game.  He spends 90% of his time in that position usually anyway because we have so much of the ball.

Re him at 6, why would you put a generational talent creatively and stick him into a position which is furthest from the goal (aside from the CBs)? By contrast does inverting him provide genuine support in the middle from an actual 6 to enable him to create AND also a deeper average position to make his defensive job easier? If so inverting him does a good job of emphasising his strengths and minimising his relative weaknesses.
Logged

Online FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,224
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #12085 on: Today at 09:29:24 am »
Quote from: PhilV on Today at 09:20:46 am
OK.

I have a question, hope people don't take this the wrong way as some sort of attack on Trent, it is a genuine footie tactical question.


So, I do not get his new role. Well I do, he comes inside when in possession and then switches back to RB when in defensive shift/opposition has the ball.

The thing is, when we have the ball and he is either among VVD or Fabinho's area the MF looks insanely congested, Salah has to come wide where he is less effective and the width he used to provide is gone and there is a visible hole at times in the right of the field.


While it is clearly working I personally feel there is a lot being sacrificed for the sake of giving Trent this freedom and he is at time treading on people's toes.

My question: Would it not be better to have Milner or someone genuinely play RB for a game until we find a good RB in market and just move him properly into MF to take away this hole in the teams shape?

Thoughts?

A short answer to that is no. Hendo or the right sided 8 is now playing more like an old fashioned right winger in the Beckham mould. The Hendo of 2 or 3 years ago would have been absolutely incredible in this role.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Online FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,224
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #12086 on: Today at 09:30:30 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 09:10:03 am
Hmm interesting thanks. It was pointed out to me thats its actually easily to evade pressure and pass forward from the middle of the pitch than fullback because the touch line functions as an extra defender. So maybe the extra space is just enabling Trent to do what hes always been capable of.

Re his position, its an inverted fullback role right. Guardiola has been using it for a while. A 6, or at least a midfielder, in possession and a fullback out of it. Deep enough to cover when we lose it/ are countered. Its also easier to cover for him from an inverted position than his old high and wide role which often pushed him right up the pitch.

Yeah but just like the 'Makelele' role others had played that position before but not to the world class standard he had and that's why it became known as his role.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,740
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #12087 on: Today at 09:35:27 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 09:23:40 am
Re him at 6, why would you put a generational talent creatively and stick him into a position which is furthest from the goal (aside from the CBs)? By contrast does inverting him provide genuine support in the middle from an actual 6 to enable him to create AND also a deeper average position to make his defensive job easier? If so inverting him does a good job of emphasising his strengths and minimising his relative weaknesses.

I think you only play him as a 6 with a destroyer alongside him.  He's contributing loads of assists already from that deep position and he's got license to get forward more if the midfield opens up in front of him.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,086
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #12088 on: Today at 09:40:29 am »
West Ham tried to man mark him out of the game in the 2nd half, which is something we will need to get to used to and adapt to. It was only when Thiago came on that it became a non-issue because then we had somebody else who could dictate the game.

I remember reading after the Arsenal game that him playing centrally is a mistake as it takes away his potency in terms of delivering the ball from out wide. Well, he now has 5 assists in 4 games since the change, compared to 4 assists in 28 games prior to that.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online carling

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,327
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #12089 on: Today at 09:44:20 am »
Still think the only reason to push him more centrally is because of the complete lack of creativity in our midfield (Thiago aside).  He's already proven as the best right back in the world when our system has a functioning, energetic midfield that covers him playing further forward.  No doubt he can create from the middle as well because he's that damn talented, but when we finally make a few CM purchases I can't see it being a permanent thing.
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,740
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #12090 on: Today at 09:44:49 am »
Forest man marked him as well, think we'll see a lot of that moving forward.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online The Final Third

  • Brought to you from 15 minutes in the future :)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,639
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #12091 on: Today at 09:46:47 am »
Noble idea from Trent, wish him and the scheme all the success.

Quote
Trent Alexander-Arnold launches scheme to aid released academy players
Henry Winter

Trent Alexander-Arnold has launched an initiative that will offer a back-up plan for academy players who do not make it as professional footballers.

The Liverpool and England right back has invested a substantial sum of his own money in the project, called The After Academy, along with Liverpool and the Professional Footballers Association, which will offer roles within the sports industry.

Of those who join academies at the age of nine, fewer than 1 per cent become professionals. Alexander-Arnold, 24, has seen the psychological impact on the majority who do not succeed and posted last year on social media about the subject, asking to hear the experiences of those who had been released.

The replies included alarming reports of how being released affected players mental..

The rest of the article's behind a paywall..

Logged

Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,947
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #12092 on: Today at 09:57:25 am »
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,813
  • The first five yards........
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #12093 on: Today at 10:05:30 am »
This player is astonishing.

I have long been sceptical about the idea of Trent becoming a midfield player because I thought (a) that right back is a position from which you can win games and Trent had revolutionised that position (b) there might be a danger that you turn a glorious right back into a competent midfielder.

But I now think I was wrong. There will be bigger tests than West Ham of course but what Trent did last night (and v Leeds and Arsenal in the second half) was unreal. He makes football beautiful.

I'd love to know what Thiago thinks of him. That lad has played with some of the best. He would know.

Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online The Final Third

  • Brought to you from 15 minutes in the future :)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,639
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #12094 on: Today at 10:06:59 am »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 09:57:25 am
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/65399672

Ta for the link and article..here's a portion:

Quote
'It's time for change'

It is estimated that of the 1.5 million players who are playing organised youth football in England at any one time, around 180 - or 0.012% - will make it as a Premier League professional.

More than three-quarters of academy players are dropped between the ages of 13 and 16.

For some the consequences can be devastating, with the issue brought into sharper focus by the death of former Manchester City youth player Jeremy Wisten.

Wisten was 18 when he took his own life in October 2020, less than two years after he had been released by City.

"I've seen first-hand the struggles and difficulties players have when they're released from football clubs and it's gone on too long and now it's time for change," Alexander-Arnold says.

In response, Alexander-Arnold is launching the 'The After Academy', an initiative focused on providing career opportunities to former academy players.

The scheme, run in conjunction with the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA), will partner with companies to provide job opportunities for former academy players, who will be supported throughout the application process.

Alexander-Arnold is funding the project personally for the next five years. He added: "For me, the After Academy is a dream and in that dream it's quite simple really: I want any kid or any footballer who gets released from a football club to have somewhere to turn to."
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 298 299 300 301 302 [303]   Go Up
« previous next »
 