OK.



I have a question, hope people don't take this the wrong way as some sort of attack on Trent, it is a genuine footie tactical question.





So, I do not get his new role. Well I do, he comes inside when in possession and then switches back to RB when in defensive shift/opposition has the ball.



The thing is, when we have the ball and he is either among VVD or Fabinho's area the MF looks insanely congested, Salah has to come wide where he is less effective and the width he used to provide is gone and there is a visible hole at times in the right of the field.





While it is clearly working I personally feel there is a lot being sacrificed for the sake of giving Trent this freedom and he is at time treading on people's toes.



My question: Would it not be better to have Milner or someone genuinely play RB for a game until we find a good RB in market and just move him properly into MF to take away this hole in the teams shape?



Thoughts?