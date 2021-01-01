Really interesting thoughts. We certainly wont need a like for like Thiago replacement if this became the longer term plan. Ball progression is mostly sorted by Trent. I wonder if his assist numbers would go down but that feels like a stupid thing to say given his assist numbers for most of the season compared to last night.



He still going to be taking Corner and Free Kicks and he still got 2 assists in this game one from the overlap on the block with arm(Which was not extended) and the Nunez one at the end. I would still think he can be around 10 assists a year in the PL wise. He got his 50th assists vs Leeds.I think this helped Jones too. I think Jones can do the ball progression that Thiago does he just not really fully there yet but like he also play btw the lines this kinda did both for him. I feel Bellingham would a ton of sense in this set up as he can with Elliott and Jones also as he would be btw the lines more then asking him be Thiago or Gini if he was with Elliott.Basically Felt like the Left side 8 role moved from being sit and help ball progress. to play more in the half space, with a mix helping the ball progression(Like a mix of a 8/10)I thought it really took Henderson out of the build up phrase which was good.Robertson Assists Numbers would take a bigger hit then Trent.I would think overall it probably hard to expect xA of like 12 every year(like last season) even with how good his passing and crossing is. But in the 10 Xa range would be about right.Still expect him to cross in open play(he had 1 vs Leeds(0 Accurate), his Assist to Gapko was an Pass i think. I expect 1 Penerative MFer type in the summer, like Mount or Bellingham type and Elliott is that type of MFer also so im sure they will help increase creatively from Henderson in that role(RCM generally been that role, his career high in PL for Xa with FBref data is 3.5 with .10 Xa per 90(data from 17-18 on), a combo of Elliott, with Mount or Bellingham or somebody else should be easily able to be around Xa of 10). Elliott is currently at 3.2 Xa this season with an Xa per 90 of .19(it been higher at times and would expect him to get better). Mount last season for Chelsea had 6.7 Xa and .26 xa per 90 in the PL for example. Bellingham per 90 Xa his career is at .16)The Question what does it take away from the LB spot, Robertson about .2 Xa per 90 at Liverpool how much does this impact that.