It's true that Leeds were poor and didn't press Trent. Nor did they send their left back forward to double up with Sinisterra. It was a calculation on their part that they could defend deep and deny us space to operate in the final third. Trent's movement and ambition to play forward passes was obviously one of the reasons this strategy failed.

Later on, chasing the game, Leeds did make an attempt to press him - but that's when it got really dangerous for them. At times he simply dropped deeper and invited them on. And once the pitch became 'big' Trent thrived. He's hard to press because he can turn efficiently to his left as well as his right. He also appears to carry an Alonso-like mental map of the pitch and so his turns are followed by very quick decisions about where to pass. With our speed up front that quick decision-making is so damaging.

People have a right to get excited by what they saw from him last night.
We saw Thiago there at the end but they both kinda want be controlling the tempo from that area so might be odd but could work vs teams that dont really go longer in the air(even though he good in the Air). Thiago can play the 6 in the 433.
I think it will be interesting how Klopp brings Thiago in, would want him in the Buildup where Trent was not where Jones was
I dont think Klopp going to move him permanently to 6 but this might be way to replace Thiago per say in Build up, Trent tucking in controlling the tempo with his passing in build up.

Really interesting thoughts. We certainly wont need a like for like Thiago replacement if this became the longer term plan. Ball progression is mostly sorted by Trent. I wonder if his assist numbers would go down but that feels like a stupid thing to say given his assist numbers for most of the season compared to last night.
Not sure moving him into a midfield spot would be the same. Fabinho was still in spot to provide defensive cover, and he got a lot of room due to his freedom. Moving him into midfield probably ties him down a bit more.

Personally thought Fabinho looked a bit lost last night while we had the ball, so we could probably use him/his role more creatively in offering up an option either wide or deeper in the defence, or even pushed on a little bit when Trent drops in completely to have the ball. Henderson was almost an attacker at times, as Salah dropped deep to fill the gap Trent left, Henderson was offering an option further on. Would be interesting to see that role played by someone a bit more technical and attacking minded, Jones may even suit if Thiago comes back in.

Thiago coming back will cause even more issues for teams, with Trent coming in from the side. Having 2 absolutely world class passers in those positions makes it hard to press consistently. We just need to make sure the rest of the defence isn't too casual on the ball as has been the case in the last few months!
Perhaps, just replicate what functioned so well 2016 to 2022?

With great and rapid centre midfielders in front of him, Trent will have the cover to maraud and pass opponents to death.

Hell never have the defensive stats of Walker or Reece James, but their creativity is a very distant second.
Was going to ask about that. You need your right centre back to be comfortable in the wider channels I guess. Could Gomez play there too if Ibou wasnt around? Not as physically imposing but does at least have experience of playing at RB.

There's a case for Gomez and between now and the end of the season it should be tried. If we are to sign a centre back then he needs to be comfortable playing as a CB/RB simultaneously.
Really interesting thoughts. We certainly wont need a like for like Thiago replacement if this became the longer term plan. Ball progression is mostly sorted by Trent. I wonder if his assist numbers would go down but that feels like a stupid thing to say given his assist numbers for most of the season compared to last night.
He still going to be taking Corner and Free Kicks and he still got 2 assists in this game one from the overlap on the block with arm(Which was not extended) and the Nunez one at the end. I would still think he can be around 10 assists a year in the PL wise. He got his 50th assists vs Leeds.
I think this helped Jones too. I think Jones can do the ball progression that Thiago does he just not really fully there yet but like he also play btw the lines this kinda did both for him. I feel Bellingham would a ton of sense in this set up as he can with Elliott and Jones also as he would be btw the lines more then asking him be Thiago or Gini if he was with Elliott.
Basically Felt like the Left side 8 role moved from being sit and help ball progress. to play more in the half space, with a mix helping the ball progression(Like a mix of a 8/10)
I thought it really took Henderson out of the build up phrase which was good.
Robertson Assists Numbers would take a bigger hit then Trent.
I would think overall it probably hard to expect xA of like 12 every year(like last season) even with how good his passing and crossing is. But in the 10 Xa range would be about right.
Still expect him to cross in open play(he had 1 vs Leeds(0 Accurate), his Assist to Gapko was an Pass i think. I expect 1 Penerative MFer type in the summer, like Mount or Bellingham type and Elliott is that type of MFer also so im sure they will help increase creatively from Henderson in that role(RCM generally been that role, his career high in PL for Xa with FBref data is 3.5 with .10 Xa per 90(data from 17-18 on), a combo of Elliott, with Mount or Bellingham or somebody else should be easily able to be around Xa of 10). Elliott is currently at 3.2 Xa this season with an Xa per 90 of .19(it been higher at times and would expect him to get better). Mount last season for Chelsea had 6.7 Xa and .26 xa per 90 in the PL for example. Bellingham per 90 Xa his career is at .16)
The Question what does it take away from the LB spot, Robertson about .2 Xa per 90 at Liverpool how much does this impact that.

Trent played brilliantly tonight, but let's not get carried away on the strength of one game against relegation candidates who can't press and who just shipped five to Hodgson's Palace. Let's see where we are at the end of the season before we start making pronouncements like this.

We've been complete piss against the bottom half teams this season. Plenty of shit teams for him to try to play 2x positions at the same time against.

Would be happy to see him play that deep midfielder role and add a proper right back (not a kid who never plays).
Hey Jurgen. Now go and buy a bloody right back.
People do realise he was at right back when defending ?
People do realise he was at right back when defending ?

I think he was more of a 6 that gets back into the right back position when defending, as opposed to an inverted fullback.  Purely because in 90% of the games we play, we'll have more of the ball, so he'll spend more time as a midfielder.
In theory this is more solid than what weve been doing for much of the season. Weve had Trent, the 8 and Salah pushed high and wide up the pitch. This has obviously left Fabinho with a huge amount of space to cover. In this system it looks like (and someone chipping in who understands inverted fullbacks would be greatly appreciated) Trent may have less room to cover because instead of being out of position a long way down the pitch hes only a little bit out of position to cover the right back spot. And, importantly, we have an extra man in the middle of the pitch to snuff out the counter. Trent wont be able to cover the quick long ball into the right channel immediately after weve given up possession in this role but he certainly couldnt cover that ball before so we dont lose anything.
Having another midfielder will obviously make things easier for Fabinho, but it leaves Konate with a lot more space to cover.

Also, I dont think Thiago, Fabinho and Trent will be a good balance against most teams. We need more mobility.
People do realise he was at right back when defending ?
The issue would be in transition, when trent hasnt had time to go back
People do realise he was at right back when defending ?

He's a RB on the team sheet. Last night Ibou defended more in the RB position and the key to the system's success. Trent's counter press for the first goal was in an advanced position, he also covered centre half and centre mid defensively at times due to his freedom on the pitch.
He still going to be taking Corner and Free Kicks and he still got 2 assists in this game one from the overlap on the block with arm(Which was not extended) and the Nunez one at the end. I would still think he can be around 10 assists a year in the PL wise. He got his 50th assists vs Leeds.
I think this helped Jones too. I think Jones can do the ball progression that Thiago does he just not really fully there yet but like he also play btw the lines this kinda did both for him. I feel Bellingham would a ton of sense in this set up as he can with Elliott and Jones also as he would be btw the lines more then asking him be Thiago or Gini if he was with Elliott.
Basically Felt like the Left side 8 role moved from being sit and help ball progress. to play more in the half space, with a mix helping the ball progression(Like a mix of a 8/10)
I thought it really took Henderson out of the build up phrase which was good.
Robertson Assists Numbers would take a bigger hit then Trent.
I would think overall it probably hard to expect xA of like 12 every year(like last season) even with how good his passing and crossing is. But in the 10 Xa range would be about right.
Still expect him to cross in open play(he had 1 vs Leeds(0 Accurate), his Assist to Gapko was an Pass i think. I expect 1 Penerative MFer type in the summer, like Mount or Bellingham type and Elliott is that type of MFer also so im sure they will help increase creatively from Henderson in that role(RCM generally been that role, his career high in PL for Xa with FBref data is 3.5 with .10 Xa per 90(data from 17-18 on), a combo of Elliott, with Mount or Bellingham or somebody else should be easily able to be around Xa of 10). Elliott is currently at 3.2 Xa this season with an Xa per 90 of .19(it been higher at times and would expect him to get better). Mount last season for Chelsea had 6.7 Xa and .26 xa per 90 in the PL for example. Bellingham per 90 Xa his career is at .16)
The Question what does it take away from the LB spot, Robertson about .2 Xa per 90 at Liverpool how much does this impact that.

I'm not sure how helpful Mount's numbers from last season are, wasn't he playing as a wide forward for most of last year?
Yeah just play him centre-mid. Heaping that much extra defensive responsibility onto Konate isn't a long term solution or even sustainable.
The issue would be in transition, when trent hasnt had time to go back

Maybe stick Gomez in as a RB against the better teams?

It means we lose a midfielder or attacker though.
Yeah just play him centre-mid. Heaping that much extra defensive responsibility onto Konate isn't a long term solution or even sustainable.

City have made it work with 3 centre backs, similar to our system from last night.  They have two 6s in front and no fullbacks.  Think it's doable but it means replacing Robertson with a proper left-sided centre back.
City have made it work with 3 centre backs, similar to our system from last night.  They have two 6s in front and no fullbacks.  Think it's doable but it means replacing Robertson with a proper left-sided centre back.

Or we can keep Robertson where he is and play an extra defensive midfielder in the place of where they have De Bruyne, so new DM, Caicedo or somebody like that and Thiago.
Or we can keep Robertson where he is and play an extra defensive midfielder in the place of where they have De Bruyne, so new DM, Caicedo or somebody like that and Thiago.

It felt to me last night Robertson looked far better than he has been all season, primarily because he wasn't pushing on as we always have and no cover behind.. He was much more withdrawn and defensive and this meant he locked down his side, don't think they got a look in down that side at all. He did get forward but he chose his moments and the cover was good.
It felt to me last night Robertson looked far better than he has been all season, primarily because he wasn't pushing on as we always have and no cover behind.. He was much more withdrawn and defensive and this meant he locked down his side, don't think they got a look in down that side at all. He did get forward but he chose his moments and the cover was good.

Yes he was great was allowed to pick his moments more, rather than constantly be relied on to bomb up and down to provide width.
