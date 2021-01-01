I get the point youre making here but its not like were not talking about a world class footballer who has already shown higher quality than this on the biggest of stages.

Sure, but we're also talking about a footballer who's underperformed and been nowhere near that for most of the last 18 months. It feels like every time this team pulls out a great result it's Corner Turned on here, and then we're back to where we were before a game or two later with everyone bitching about how we need to buy three midfielders for starters. I'm not saying this performance is meaningless, just that we probably need to wait for the end of the season to gauge how meaningful it really is.