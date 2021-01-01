« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 295 296 297 298 299 [300]   Go Down

Author Topic: Trent Alexander-Arnold  (Read 1114593 times)

Online SinceSixtyFive

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,608
  • We are Liverpool. Resistance is futile.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11960 on: Today at 12:15:04 am »
Jurgen is a genius.

Trent is an inverted RB/Deep lying playmaker (who isn't too deep)/guy who looks good in the centre circle/RB (with Ibou behind him).

I mean... it was always obvious.
Logged

Offline ljycb

  • RAWK's Bullen Oracle of Wisdom & Knowledge, the Collective Voice of our Moral Conscience
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,405
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11961 on: Today at 12:15:20 am »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 12:10:17 am
Trent played brilliantly tonight, but let's not get carried away on the strength of one game against relegation candidates who can't press and who just shipped five to Hodgson's Palace. Let's see where we are at the end of the season before we start making pronouncements like this.

I get the point youre making here but its not like were not talking about a world class footballer who has already shown higher quality than this on the biggest of stages.
Logged

Online Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,226
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11962 on: Today at 12:21:07 am »
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 12:15:20 am
I get the point youre making here but its not like were not talking about a world class footballer who has already shown higher quality than this on the biggest of stages.
Sure, but we're also talking about a footballer who's underperformed and been nowhere near that for most of the last 18 months. It feels like every time this team pulls out a great result it's Corner Turned on here, and then we're back to where we were before a game or two later with everyone bitching about how we need to buy three midfielders for starters. I'm not saying this performance is meaningless, just that we probably need to wait for the end of the season to gauge how meaningful it really is.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,227
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11963 on: Today at 12:21:55 am »
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 12:15:20 am
I get the point youre making here but its not like were not talking about a world class footballer who has already shown higher quality than this on the biggest of stages.

And has spent more time playing in midfield than he has in any other position.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,081
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11964 on: Today at 12:27:36 am »
Nice to see him getting some assists of late.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 295 296 297 298 299 [300]   Go Up
« previous next »
 