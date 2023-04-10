Can someone who understands this better than me explain something. Angel thinks no one understands football like me which is sweet but not very accurate. So here it is its genuinely not clear to me that we want Trent as an inverted fullback because to me it feels like it moves him out of the positions we want him in order for us to progress the ball more easily/ cover counter attacks more easily.

It makes sense for city to do it because it frees De Bruyne up to vacate the midfield a bit and find the half spaces. But moving Trent inside then frees up Henderson to do the same thing and I think wed all agree we want to free up Trent instead. So why isnt it better to use an 8 to cover counter attacks and progress the ball and cover Trents defensive quarter and allow Trent to push up and be the creative threat that hes so brilliant at being? I imagine Im missing something about how inverting your fullbacks work or why it helps Trent offensively so any help would be much appreciated.



The issue with Trent as a Right Back/Wing back is specifically against teams who play three upfront and push their left-sided attacker on. When looking to progress the ball out from the back with Trent as a RB/WB we split the centre-backs and the 6 drops in. If the opposition press with their front three then when the keeper has it then their central attacker gets tight on the six. One of the wide attackers will press one of the centre-backs whilst the other blocks the passing lane between the keeper and the spare centre-back.That then means the keeper ends up invariably trying to loft the ball out to one of the fullbacks. That then means your full backs are facing their own goal and are being closed down as they receive the ball. With an inverted full-back, you spread three of the back four right across the pitch and have two pivots the 6 and the inverted full-back.That then means the opposition has to push both of their 8's onto your double pivots or you will beat the press. If they press both pivots then, your wide players get picked up by their full backs. This means they have to go 1v1 with your central striker and a centre back has to push out and pick up one of your 8's.That is what happened away at City. At times we didn't press Stones and Rodri and they passed around us. Then when we did press both of them Gundogan and DeBruyne were getting free because Alvarez was dropping off and engaging Fabinho.The idea is to create more passing angles against a high press and gets Trent more involved. The idea is to get Trent involved earlier in the move centrally and then allow him and Hendo to swap positions later in the move like we did for the second goal. Earlier in the move you don't want Trent isolated out wide because he ends up hitting far too many hopeful balls.