« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 292 293 294 295 296 [297]   Go Down

Author Topic: Trent Alexander-Arnold  (Read 1111662 times)

Offline Red46

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 127
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11840 on: April 10, 2023, 12:23:55 pm »
Quote from: Wool on April 10, 2023, 08:52:46 am
I think folks need to be careful about looking at yesterdays game and then going see, he can play mid! because theres a sizeable difference between starting at RB and then drifting inside when theres space and the opposition midfielders are occupied and actually playing in midfield when everythings tighter, youre receiving the ball with your back to goal etc. I dont think Trent can do the latter, hes at his world class best when he has space to look up and exploit the gaps in the opposition with his vision and passing ability and imo its undeniable its the freedom of the right back position that affords him that.

The main difference yesterday was we had Konate covering and he put in a monster performance winning some huge duels. Other times this season (for large parts of the season) weve had no cover and have expected Trent to do both by himself which is difficult. Trent hasnt exactly covered himself in glory but still a difficult ask of him. Its why out of most of the underperforming players this season I actually have the least worries about Trent because once we sort out the legs in midfield I dont think theres anything to worry about.

I'm not sure I buy this, Trent came through our ranks as a midfielder so obviously he must have had some sort of aptitude towards playing the position. To me we seem to have 2 options, we either teach him how to defend properly, which seems completely alien to him, or we teach him how to be a midfielder - and let's not forget it was his performances as a midfielder, albeit a young one, which got him a mention in Gerrard's biography as one to watch in the future and indeed a call up to the first team in the first place.
I know it was a very small sample size but yesterday during the last 20 minutes when we had Arsenal under the cosh and he was playing just outside their box threading through balls though here and there, spraying it out wide and having the odd pop from distance there was definite shades of Steven Gerrard there for me.
Plus he is a rare talent and having him run up and down that right flank all day will just burn him out before he's 30. I'd love to see a young dynamic midfield of Bellingham, Trent and Bajevic line up behind a front 3 of Diaz, Nunez and Gakpo next season, the great thing about it is 5 of those 6 players are already at the club. With such a young team we'd be able to go back to our Klopp-ball roots
Logged

Offline fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,245
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11841 on: April 10, 2023, 01:42:32 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on April 10, 2023, 11:04:53 am
You don't want Hendo becoming a wing back though. The whole point of an inverted full back is to create a double pivot of two sixes. That then allows your 8s to push on and find pockets in the half spaces. The first goal came from Jones creating an overload on the left edge of their box the second came from Hendo doing the same on the right.

So just have two athletic sixes and a 8 to push on. We will have to buy the athletic six that Fabinho is not right now, hopefully Bajcetic will keep developing and Bellingham if purchased allows you to have three pivots in the center not just two as Bellingham can slot further back if required. I don't want Trent in center midfield too often as he has excelled as a wingback for over 250 games... Of course you now think he can have a role in midfield.  Im sure you said otherwise but if we need to throw out the Jurgen system for a few games until the end of the season so we can achieve short term goals then perhaps we can continue with the experiment we saw yesterday.

Honestly i think there's a lot of musical chairs with an inverted full back, as the right center back needs to push farther right, a CM has to be ready to drop back when required, the left center back now has to have two wavelength connections with his right center back / midfielder who drops back and the left back may have to hold tight more often. That's a lot of wee tweaks to numerous cogs just to allow Trent to push a little into the center who may or may not be able to function as a CM based on hundreds of posts by yourself.
Logged
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I

Offline Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,070
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11842 on: April 10, 2023, 01:43:50 pm »
People need to piss him off more I think.
Logged

Offline Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,857
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11843 on: April 10, 2023, 02:12:49 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on April 10, 2023, 01:43:50 pm
People need to piss him off more I think.
Think that goes for several of our players sadly, Virgil included.
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Offline Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,548
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11844 on: April 10, 2023, 02:41:41 pm »
Quote from: PEG2K on April  9, 2023, 10:30:11 pm
We're not gonna make top 4 this season are we?

I'd say there is no harm testing him in midfield for the rest of the season.

Is the correct answer. Look he's not a good defender that's the bottom line, gets roasted far too often and for me he looks like he knows it hence why you see him lose interest and not put in a shift regularly now. The lads a world class playmaker, just let him do his stuff and see what's what.
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Offline fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,245
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11845 on: April 10, 2023, 03:05:33 pm »
Not sure how anyone could accept or even how Trent can accept he's bored with his role on the team. I bet he would never even consider he's bored playing as a wing back for his home club. Perhaps he's frustrated, disappointed with how things have panned out this season but bored?? I very much doubt that.
Logged
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I

Offline Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,598
  • JFT 97
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11846 on: April 10, 2023, 04:09:53 pm »
Quote from: fowlermagic on April 10, 2023, 01:42:32 pm
So just have two athletic sixes and a 8 to push on. We will have to buy the athletic six that Fabinho is not right now, hopefully Bajcetic will keep developing and Bellingham if purchased allows you to have three pivots in the center not just two as Bellingham can slot further back if required. I don't want Trent in center midfield too often as he has excelled as a wingback for over 250 games... Of course you now think he can have a role in midfield.  Im sure you said otherwise but if we need to throw out the Jurgen system for a few games until the end of the season so we can achieve short term goals then perhaps we can continue with the experiment we saw yesterday.

Trent isn't playing as a central midfield player though. He is playing as an inverted full-back. That just means at times during our build-up play he has license to come more infield and act as a pivot. It also isn't Klopp changing his system. The three on the right have always had the freedom to interchange roles. It is more about which player performs each role more often.

Klopp has made it clear that it is a tweak we have used before.

Quote from: fowlermagic on April 10, 2023, 01:42:32 pm
Honestly i think there's a lot of musical chairs with an inverted full back, as the right center back needs to push farther right, a CM has to be ready to drop back when required, the left center back now has to have two wavelength connections with his right center back / midfielder who drops back and the left back may have to hold tight more often. That's a lot of wee tweaks to numerous cogs just to allow Trent to push a little into the center who may or may not be able to function as a CM based on hundreds of posts by yourself.

It isn't just about getting Trent further inside. It also allows the two 8's to push further on because we have more cover against counterattacks through the middle. As I said earlier Curtis provided the overload on the left for the first goal and Hendo was high up the pitch to play Trent in for the second goal.

It is about our players moving around to find pockets of space in the half-spaces. Trent still gets to play as a wing-back as he did for the 2nd goal at times. It just makes it harder to press us.
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,723
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11847 on: April 10, 2023, 04:31:44 pm »
Can someone who understands this better than me explain something. Angel thinks no one understands football like me which is sweet but not very accurate. So here it is its genuinely not clear to me that we want Trent as an inverted fullback because to me it feels like it moves him out of the positions we want him in order for us to progress the ball more easily/ cover counter attacks more easily. It makes sense for city to do it because it frees De Bruyne up to vacate the midfield a bit and find the half spaces. But moving Trent inside then frees up Henderson to do the same thing and I think wed all agree we want to free up Trent instead. So why isnt it better to use an 8 to cover counter attacks and progress the ball and cover Trents defensive quarter and allow Trent to push up and be the creative threat that hes so brilliant at being? I imagine Im missing something about how inverting your fullbacks work or why it helps Trent offensively so any help would be much appreciated.
Logged

Offline Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,598
  • JFT 97
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11848 on: April 10, 2023, 05:15:52 pm »
Quote from: Knight on April 10, 2023, 04:31:44 pm
Can someone who understands this better than me explain something. Angel thinks no one understands football like me which is sweet but not very accurate. So here it is its genuinely not clear to me that we want Trent as an inverted fullback because to me it feels like it moves him out of the positions we want him in order for us to progress the ball more easily/ cover counter attacks more easily.

The issue with Trent as a Right Back/Wing back is specifically against teams who play three upfront and push their left-sided attacker on. When looking to progress the ball out from the back with Trent as a RB/WB we split the centre-backs  and the 6 drops in. If the opposition press with their front three then when the keeper has it then their central attacker gets tight on the six. One of the wide attackers will press one of the centre-backs whilst the other blocks the passing lane between the keeper and the spare centre-back.


That then means the keeper ends up invariably trying to loft the ball out to one of the fullbacks. That then means your full backs are facing their own goal and are being closed down as they receive the ball. With an inverted full-back, you spread three of the back four right across the pitch and have two pivots the 6 and the inverted full-back. 

That then means the opposition has to push both of their 8's onto your double pivots or you will beat the press. If they press both pivots then, your wide players get picked up by their full backs. This means they have to go 1v1 with your central striker and a centre back has to push out and pick up one of your 8's.

That is what happened away at City. At times we didn't press Stones and Rodri and they passed around us. Then when we did press both of them Gundogan and DeBruyne were getting free because Alvarez was dropping off and engaging Fabinho.


Quote from: Knight on April 10, 2023, 04:31:44 pm
It makes sense for city to do it because it frees De Bruyne up to vacate the midfield a bit and find the half spaces. But moving Trent inside then frees up Henderson to do the same thing and I think wed all agree we want to free up Trent instead. So why isnt it better to use an 8 to cover counter attacks and progress the ball and cover Trents defensive quarter and allow Trent to push up and be the creative threat that hes so brilliant at being? I imagine Im missing something about how inverting your fullbacks work or why it helps Trent offensively so any help would be much appreciated.

The idea is to create more passing angles against a high press and gets Trent more involved. The idea is to get Trent involved earlier in the move centrally and then allow him and Hendo to swap positions later in the move like we did for the second goal. Earlier in the move you don't want Trent isolated out wide because he ends up hitting far too many hopeful balls.
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,163
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11849 on: April 10, 2023, 05:30:22 pm »
Quote from: Knight on April 10, 2023, 04:31:44 pm
Can someone who understands this better than me explain something. Angel thinks no one understands football like me which is sweet but not very accurate. So here it is its genuinely not clear to me that we want Trent as an inverted fullback because to me it feels like it moves him out of the positions we want him in order for us to progress the ball more easily/ cover counter attacks more easily. It makes sense for city to do it because it frees De Bruyne up to vacate the midfield a bit and find the half spaces. But moving Trent inside then frees up Henderson to do the same thing and I think wed all agree we want to free up Trent instead. So why isnt it better to use an 8 to cover counter attacks and progress the ball and cover Trents defensive quarter and allow Trent to push up and be the creative threat that hes so brilliant at being? I imagine Im missing something about how inverting your fullbacks work or why it helps Trent offensively so any help would be much appreciated.


Not just me,look at your custom title & own it.

I'm a c*nt & I own that.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Hysterical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,715
  • Member of The Pack
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11850 on: April 10, 2023, 08:14:18 pm »
Quote from: Knight on April 10, 2023, 04:31:44 pm
Can someone who understands this better than me explain something. Angel thinks no one understands football like me which is sweet but not very accurate. So here it is its genuinely not clear to me that we want Trent as an inverted fullback because to me it feels like it moves him out of the positions we want him in order for us to progress the ball more easily/ cover counter attacks more easily. It makes sense for city to do it because it frees De Bruyne up to vacate the midfield a bit and find the half spaces. But moving Trent inside then frees up Henderson to do the same thing and I think wed all agree we want to free up Trent instead. So why isnt it better to use an 8 to cover counter attacks and progress the ball and cover Trents defensive quarter and allow Trent to push up and be the creative threat that hes so brilliant at being? I imagine Im missing something about how inverting your fullbacks work or why it helps Trent offensively so any help would be much appreciated.

Maybe its a one game only thing because Pep and/or Jurgen knew Arsenals left would be under loaded because of how Zinchenko plays, so Pep told Trent to mirror it and pushed Konate out to RB to deal with Martinelli while Trent covered the RCB role.
Logged
Quote from: Al 666 on January 21, 2023, 02:19:29 am
Yes we have a £4bn business but we let the Goofy German guy make all the decisions.

Constantly wondering how some people get away with things like this.

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,258
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11851 on: April 10, 2023, 08:26:29 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on April 10, 2023, 02:41:41 pm
Is the correct answer. Look he's not a good defender that's the bottom line, gets roasted far too often and for me he looks like he knows it hence why you see him lose interest and not put in a shift regularly now. The lads a world class playmaker, just let him do his stuff and see what's what.

He clearly can defend otherwise he wouldnt have won what he has.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline naYoRHa2b

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,211
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11852 on: April 10, 2023, 09:03:53 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on April 10, 2023, 08:26:29 pm
He clearly can defend otherwise he wouldnt have won what he has.

Don't you think though that when we was at our best he did his defending further up the pitch, so he didn't have to defend as much or be on the back foot defending would be a better way to put it. Our centre backs and Fabinho would just mop up and Robbo and Trent could keep them pinned in along with the other attacking players. Any counters you also had Gini and Hendo covering. It's night and day between then and now.

The greatest thing about that team that won the lot was Klopp perfected a system that maximised players strengths and minimised their weaknesses.
« Last Edit: April 10, 2023, 09:06:10 pm by naYoRHa2b »
Logged

Offline fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,245
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11853 on: April 10, 2023, 09:06:13 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on April 10, 2023, 04:09:53 pm
Trent isn't playing as a central midfield player though. He is playing as an inverted full-back. That just means at times during our build-up play he has license to come more infield and act as a pivot. It also isn't Klopp changing his system. The three on the right have always had the freedom to interchange roles. It is more about which player performs each role more often.

Klopp has made it clear that it is a tweak we have used before.

It isn't just about getting Trent further inside. It also allows the two 8's to push further on because we have more cover against counterattacks through the middle. As I said earlier Curtis provided the overload on the left for the first goal and Hendo was high up the pitch to play Trent in for the second goal.

It is about our players moving around to find pockets of space in the half-spaces. Trent still gets to play as a wing-back as he did for the 2nd goal at times. It just makes it harder to press us.

At times last night Trent was the most central player in midfield, playing virtually where Alonso would have been in his day. He was the out ball for the center backs but we were struggling to find him at times. You seem to have a heat map for all occasions so im sure you will find one that says otherwise. Inverted right back who at times was nearly all the time in CM area during periods of the first half. I honestly cannot remember another game where Konate was so wide or Trent was so infield. We may have done it before when chasing a game but I have never seen us start a game with this tactic but hey ho what do i know
Logged
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I

Offline Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,598
  • JFT 97
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11854 on: April 10, 2023, 09:55:31 pm »
Quote from: fowlermagic on April 10, 2023, 09:06:13 pm
At times last night Trent was the most central player in midfield, playing virtually where Alonso would have been in his day. He was the out ball for the center backs but we were struggling to find him at times.


That is what an inverted fullback does during the build-up and progression phases he is supposed to become a second 6. Then when we lose possession his job is to protect the central area during the initial counter press and then usually drop back in as an orthodox fullback when we drop.

Quote from: fowlermagic on April 10, 2023, 09:06:13 pm
You seem to have a heat map for all occasions so im sure you will find one that says otherwise. Inverted right back who at times was nearly all the time in CM area during periods of the first half. I honestly cannot remember another game where Konate was so wide or Trent was so infield. We may have done it before when chasing a game but I have never seen us start a game with this tactic but hey ho what do i know

It was far more exaggerated yesterday because Arsenal played a similar system with Zinchenko as their inverted full-back and their constant high pressing. In the first half we didn't really have many sustained periods of pressure high up the pitch. So Trent didn't really get the opportunity to get wide later in moves.

Trent played quite a few games inside in 20/21 to offer protection when Nat Phillips was the right-sided centre back. 
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Offline fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,245
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11855 on: April 10, 2023, 11:04:31 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on April 10, 2023, 09:55:31 pm


That is what an inverted fullback does during the build-up and progression phases he is supposed to become a second 6. Then when we lose possession his job is to protect the central area during the initial counter press and then usually drop back in as an orthodox fullback when we drop.

It was far more exaggerated yesterday because Arsenal played a similar system with Zinchenko as their inverted full-back and their constant high pressing. In the first half we didn't really have many sustained periods of pressure high up the pitch. So Trent didn't really get the opportunity to get wide later in moves.

Trent played quite a few games inside in 20/21 to offer protection when Nat Phillips was the right-sided centre back. 

So the last time Trent played in the inverted position was when we were in a defensive crisis where we saw the likes of Philips, Kabak, Fabinho and even Henderson playing in center back. Was probably around the same time we had one of our worse run of results in the league so can't say that experiment inverting Trent was a great success. Guess we had to try something different when we had no fit center backs to call upon.

When we had the chance to progress yesterday we struggled a lot in the first half. It will take time for Trent to get a full handle on the role but i don't see it happening too often once Thiago and Diaz are fully fit where Trent will resume his right wing back role me thinks.



So from that average position of Trent during the game can i say he played more in midfield than right back? I know what you will say but if Jurgen plays a 4-3-3 then from that image i would say Trent occupied a slot in the 3 more than the 4. In your own words when we had possession, we had 64% of the ball, Trent moved into CM. Even when we initially lost the ball his first press was in right center but then went back to help Konate so he was probably in the midfield area 70% plus of the time. An inverted right back spending most of his time in midfield 😉
« Last Edit: April 11, 2023, 08:59:31 am by fowlermagic »
Logged
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,177
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11856 on: April 10, 2023, 11:07:46 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on April 10, 2023, 01:43:50 pm
People need to piss him off more I think.
sentence him to reading this thread twice a week, he'll win us every competition going.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,163
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11857 on: April 10, 2023, 11:11:09 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on April 10, 2023, 11:07:46 pm
sentence him to reading this thread twice a week, he'll win us every competition going.


It's a joke,they're so confident in their views that they let Southgate get in their heads.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline BER

  • Goat fondler.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,891
  • FLOSS IS BOSS!!
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11858 on: April 11, 2023, 01:36:20 pm »
Why are we overcomplicating this? Just play Gomez RB and give Trent a free-ish attacking role in centre-mid and see what happens now until the end of the season. 
Logged

Offline fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,245
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11859 on: April 11, 2023, 04:22:37 pm »
Quote from: BER on April 11, 2023, 01:36:20 pm
Why are we overcomplicating this? Just play Gomez RB and give Trent a free-ish attacking role in centre-mid and see what happens now until the end of the season. 

But can he play CM and why would we throw out the Jurgen template as Trent can play the inverted full back role as we saw last weekend. Also Gomez is the same player who probably served up Becker one of the worse back passes in the history of the game so not sure we can trust him anymore 😉
Logged
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I

Offline Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,598
  • JFT 97
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11860 on: April 11, 2023, 05:25:36 pm »
Quote from: fowlermagic on April 10, 2023, 11:04:31 pm
So the last time Trent played in the inverted position was when we were in a defensive crisis where we saw the likes of Philips, Kabak, Fabinho and even Henderson playing in center back. Was probably around the same time we had one of our worse run of results in the league so can't say that experiment inverting Trent was a great success. Guess we had to try something different when we had no fit center backs to call upon.

No I brought up 20/21 to illustrate how long we had been using Trent inside. At the start of the season, Trent was playing inside a lot more.


Quote from: fowlermagic on April 10, 2023, 11:04:31 pm
So from that average position of Trent during the game can i say he played more in midfield than right back? I know what you will say but if Jurgen plays a 4-3-3 then from that image i would say Trent occupied a slot in the 3 more than the 4. In your own words when we had possession, we had 64% of the ball, Trent moved into CM. Even when we initially lost the ball his first press was in right center but then went back to help Konate so he was probably in the midfield area 70% plus of the time. An inverted right back spending most of his time in midfield 😉

If you look at the average position then Jota played as part of a back 4.

As for a 4-3-3 that is our formation when we are defending. In possession, it was a 3-2-2-3. Regarding playing as an IFB that is the point. It gives you an extra body in midfield during your build-up play, an extra body in midfield during the counter press but you can still drop into a flat back four.

Quote from: BER on April 11, 2023, 01:36:20 pm
Why are we overcomplicating this? Just play Gomez RB and give Trent a free-ish attacking role in centre-mid and see what happens now until the end of the season. 

Doing that means you lose the extra man in midfield plus you weaken your attacking threat from full back.
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,582
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11861 on: April 11, 2023, 05:31:42 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on April 11, 2023, 05:25:36 pm
Doing that means you lose the extra man in midfield plus you weaken your attacking threat from full back.

But if Trent is playing as a 6 when we're on the ball, then our attacking threat from fullback doesn't really exist anymore.  And we can still replicate the shape we're looking for without having Trent shuttle from 6 to fullback to 6 to fullback.  There's still the same amount of players in the team, people can shuffle around anywhere.

I'm in the camp that says just play him as a conventional midfielder and see how he gets on.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,598
  • JFT 97
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11862 on: April 11, 2023, 05:45:05 pm »
Quote from: tubby on April 11, 2023, 05:31:42 pm
But if Trent is playing as a 6 when we're on the ball, then our attacking threat from fullback doesn't really exist anymore.  And we can still replicate the shape we're looking for without having Trent shuttle from 6 to fullback to 6 to fullback.  There's still the same amount of players in the team, people can shuffle around anywhere.

I'm in the camp that says just play him as a conventional midfielder and see how he gets on.

You have to think of it as the three phases. During the build-up when we are looking to beat the initial press then Yes Trent is acting as a six. The thing is during that phase as a attacking full back he wouldn't be attacking during that phase he would be looking to create a passing angle for the keeper or the split centre backs.

Then when the initial press has been beaten then Trent can either drive with the ball at his feet during the progression phase or he can look to use his passing ability.

Then if the opposition drops into a low block then he can still get wide during the creative phase. The last one is best evidenced by his assist for Bobby's goal.

The main benefit is that Trent can use his passing range and game intelligence to affect games more.
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Offline fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,245
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11863 on: April 11, 2023, 06:40:19 pm »
You have to think of it as four phases as when we defend he can drop back allowing it to become 4-3-3, once we have possession he can push into the center area while Robertson pushes forward thus it's a 2-5-3, we beat the first press we can push forward allowing us to become 2-1-2-1-3 n ultimately we score a goal phase allowing us to reach the crescendo phase 0-0-11 with Becker piling in on top of the lads
Logged
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I

Offline Wilmo

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,174
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11864 on: April 11, 2023, 06:56:26 pm »
Quote from: tubby on April 11, 2023, 05:31:42 pm
I'm in the camp that says just play him as a conventional midfielder and see how he gets on.

I mean, I can't see any negatives really. If he doesn't kick on there, he's already capable of being the best in the world at RB. Beforehand you could argue that it would disrupt his development but, seeing as it's stalled anyway, might as well give it a go. Might freshen him up and get him to see the game a bit differently, if nothing more. Bajcetic is injured so Trent wouldn't be standing in his way either.
« Last Edit: April 11, 2023, 06:58:37 pm by Wilmo »
Logged
'History has always shown that when we stay together we can sort out problems. When we split then we start fighting. There was not one time in history where division creates success.' - Klopp

Offline Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,598
  • JFT 97
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11865 on: April 11, 2023, 07:16:31 pm »
Quote from: Wilmo on April 11, 2023, 06:56:26 pm
I mean, I can't see any negatives really. If he doesn't kick on there, he's already capable of being the best in the world at RB. Beforehand you could argue that it would disrupt his development but, seeing as it's stalled anyway, might as well give it a go. Might freshen him up and get him to see the game a bit differently, if nothing more. Bajcetic is injured so Trent wouldn't be standing in his way either.

Then all you are doing is swapping one centre mid for another and missing out on the benefits an inverted full-back gives you. You don't get an extra six during the build up for instance and you won't get an extra body in midfield during the counter-press.

That is before you even get to losing out on an attacking threat from full-back. Could you see Gomez for instance megging Zinchenko and then dinking the cross for Bobby.

Trent V Arsenal.

Trent Alexander-Arnold's game by numbers vs. Arsenal:

77 touches
24 final third passes
7 duels won
7x possession won
6 accurate crosses
4 accurate long balls
4 chances created
4 tackles
1 assist
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Offline Wilmo

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,174
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11866 on: April 11, 2023, 07:58:31 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on April 11, 2023, 07:16:31 pm
Then all you are doing is swapping one centre mid for another and missing out on the benefits an inverted full-back gives you. You don't get an extra six during the build up for instance and you won't get an extra body in midfield during the counter-press.

That is before you even get to losing out on an attacking threat from full-back. Could you see Gomez for instance megging Zinchenko and then dinking the cross for Bobby.

Trent V Arsenal.

Trent Alexander-Arnold's game by numbers vs. Arsenal:

77 touches
24 final third passes
7 duels won
7x possession won
6 accurate crosses
4 accurate long balls
4 chances created
4 tackles
1 assist

This is a good post, well argued and I would like to see Trent in that more inverted role as you say. I don't think it really changes what I said though - I don't see how a short switch to midfield would do anything other than round out his game whilst we're in the middle of a midfield crisis.

And yes, Gomez doesn't offer as much, but it's not like you're taking Trent off the pitch. I would trust him to show his creativity to the same degree during a stint in that midfield role.
Logged
'History has always shown that when we stay together we can sort out problems. When we split then we start fighting. There was not one time in history where division creates success.' - Klopp

Offline shank94

  • Currently at minus 10 and falling...
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 320
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11867 on: April 12, 2023, 07:02:36 pm »
Obviously too early to say but maybe apparently throwing in the towel for Jude is the reason Klopp is trying Trent in midfield. Honestly, all for it. Will be interesting to watch if we go into the window for a strong RB. 
Logged
Everyone knows it's shanks, Shank is part of my name.

Offline Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,598
  • JFT 97
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11868 on: April 12, 2023, 07:17:21 pm »
Quote from: shank94 on April 12, 2023, 07:02:36 pm
Obviously too early to say but maybe apparently throwing in the towel for Jude is the reason Klopp is trying Trent in midfield. Honestly, all for it. Will be interesting to watch if we go into the window for a strong RB. 

From Klopp when Southgate played him in midfield.

"In this game, in a game where England are that dominant for example, or that we are that dominant that Trent could play in midfield, I would rather he was the six than in this case the eight," said Klopp.

"That is possible but why would you make the best right-back in the world a midfielder? I don't understand that really.

"As if the right-back position is not as important as the others. People who say that I struggle to understand how you could think that."

From Trent himself.

'It was an experiment the manager wanted to try out, but it was difficult to get on the ball for me, I found it a lot more difficult to get on the ball in those spaces'.


That was against Andorra.
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,723
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11869 on: April 12, 2023, 07:50:44 pm »
Hes also literally not trying him in midfield. He was our right back. Sure there was a positional and tactical tweak. But he was playing at right back.
Logged

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,014
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11870 on: April 12, 2023, 08:25:48 pm »
Yeah just like Zichenko plays left back.
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,319
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11871 on: April 12, 2023, 11:34:13 pm »
You put a kettle on the stove and someone asks you whether the water is boiling, you'd say no, and you'd be right. But a few minutes later you'd be wrong. Things change. If we had a good RB (maybe one coming back from loan) and switch to 4-2-3-1, maybe Trent can be a 6.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline BCCC

  • Or B square
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,774
  • Blessed are the Cheesemakers
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11872 on: April 13, 2023, 10:24:30 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on April 12, 2023, 08:25:48 pm
Yeah just like Zichenko plays left back.

He plays left back and is coached to take up different positions and fill different space during the build up of play in the same way Trent is doing. It's not table football where the players are stuck on a bar.
Logged
*****LFC Purveyors of fine football tradition since 1892*****

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,014
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11873 on: April 13, 2023, 12:48:06 pm »
Quote from: BCCC on April 13, 2023, 10:24:30 am
He plays left back and is coached to take up different positions and fill different space during the build up of play in the same way Trent is doing. It's not table football where the players are stuck on a bar.

Yes I know that was what I was getting at.
Logged

Offline lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl. Likes to draw spunking cocks n balls at sunday school
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,335
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11874 on: April 13, 2023, 01:14:49 pm »
If Trent played for a Manchester side or for Spurs the rags and TV would never stop praising him.
If ever he left us for one of them, the negative coverage he gets would change in an instant.
Logged

Offline DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,738
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11875 on: April 13, 2023, 01:27:12 pm »
The thing that amazes me from that image is that onthe left side, Robertson has an extra player all game covering his position.

Meanwhile on the right TAA is not only coming into the middle, but the Konate is further back than VVD, while Henderson is further forward than Jones on the other side.

So TAA ends up covering the space of 2-3 players.  It's mad.

The criticism of him dates back to when Southgate decided he wanted a more orthodox RB, basically admitting he had no idea how to maximise TAA's abilities. Rather than acknowledge that Southgate was a meat and two spuds kind of coach, the media started inventing this notion TAA was a bad defender and that was why he was dropped. Since then the scrutiny on TAA has been verging on the ridiculous.
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Online Ma Vie en Rouge

  • J'aime voir...!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,757
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11876 on: April 13, 2023, 07:17:12 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on April 12, 2023, 11:34:13 pm
You put a kettle on the stove and someone asks you whether the water is boiling, you'd say no, and you'd be right. But a few minutes later you'd be wrong. Things change. If we had a good RB (maybe one coming back from loan) and switch to 4-2-3-1, maybe Trent can be a 6.

Ah, well now you've used a really quite bizarre analogy with a kettle on a stove, I'm convinced. Make some tea, Trent.

 ;D
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,898
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11877 on: April 13, 2023, 08:55:10 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on April 13, 2023, 01:14:49 pm
If Trent played for a Manchester side or for Spurs the rags and TV would never stop praising him.
If ever he left us for one of them, the negative coverage he gets would change in an instant.
It was funny to see how Bt Sports spun James' performance last night.

Jurgen, can we try him in midfield in the remaining games?
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,114
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11878 on: Today at 08:58:04 am »
I would have thought this season Klopp would have tried Trent as an actual midfielder rather than an inverted fullback at least once if for no other reason than to confirm it doesn't work.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 292 293 294 295 296 [297]   Go Up
« previous next »
 