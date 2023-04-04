« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 288 289 290 291 292 [293]   Go Down

Author Topic: Trent Alexander-Arnold  (Read 1100509 times)

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,234
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11680 on: April 4, 2023, 11:55:41 pm »
Devil's advocate; if I had to play game after game knowing that even a perfect performance would likely still result in a loss that I'll be blamed for due to the mess around me, I'd struggle too.
Logged

Offline kvarmeismydad

  • Might regale ya with tales of footballing genitalia
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,473
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11681 on: April 4, 2023, 11:56:39 pm »
Agree with the above. We can't expect miracles from Trent in midfield immediately but feels like the time had come to use the rest of this season to see if he can adapt to that role. There's not a lot to lose when you see the bar is set so low in midfield currently.
Logged
@paulair

Online Lubeh

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 463
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11682 on: Yesterday at 12:14:31 am »
Quote from: kvarmeismydad on April  4, 2023, 11:56:39 pm
Agree with the above. We can't expect miracles from Trent in midfield immediately but feels like the time had come to use the rest of this season to see if he can adapt to that role. There's not a lot to lose when you see the bar is set so low in midfield currently.

pretty much what i am saying , also if i remember right when growing up he was a midfielder so its not like its new to him, i think at this point in time with the midfield as bad as they are we really cant get much worse :(
Logged

Offline KirkVanHouten

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,178
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11683 on: Yesterday at 01:03:25 am »
Ironically Gomez wasn't a step down in attack and was substantially better defensively. He should remain at RB for now. Trent should sit on the bench for a while. I feel for him a bit as he's been hung out to dry by the coaching, the demands on him are too great to allow him to actually flourish in my opinion. But he's been poor at even the basics of his role this season and needs to regain his desire to play, he's looked miserable.

I don't want to see him in MF. If we're going to do that then we should do it over pre-season after he's had a rest and give him time to learn the role properly. Throwing him in there now would probably make him play worse, he doesn't look fit enough and his short passing has been dreadful this season.
Logged

Offline BCCC

  • Or B square
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,751
  • Blessed are the Cheesemakers
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11684 on: Yesterday at 07:52:51 am »
I can't understand people calling for him on the right side of a midfield three on current form. He's physically and mentally drained so to put him in the spotlight playing out of position isn't going to do him any favours.
Logged
*****LFC Purveyors of fine football tradition since 1892*****

Offline carling

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,317
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11685 on: Yesterday at 07:55:52 am »
Quote from: Smudge on April  3, 2023, 10:47:35 am
Same comment every week in this thread. Grealish was like a cat with a mouse.

How did you explain when we had the meanest defence in the league with Trent as right back?
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,788
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11686 on: Yesterday at 10:21:44 am »
Jurgen reads RAWK ;) (Took suggestions to play Gomez on board)
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:25:20 am by MonsLibpool »
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,143
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11687 on: Yesterday at 10:24:38 am »
Trent in midfield still being mentioned? ::)
Logged

Offline Higgins79

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,222
  • return of the king
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11688 on: Yesterday at 10:36:31 am »
Gomez should keep the place now for a few games at least, but maybe until the end of the season if he does a solid job.

Trent needs to reset, look at what hes achieved and how he did it. And then maybe have a look at Dele Alis career and ask himself if thats the way he wants to go.
Logged

Offline Hysterical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,685
  • Member of The Pack
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11689 on: Yesterday at 10:46:56 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:21:44 am
Jurgen reads RAWK ;) (Took suggestions to play Gomez on board)

He will never admit it, but DelTrotter is his account.
Logged
Quote from: Al 666 on January 21, 2023, 02:19:29 am
Yes we have a £4bn business but we let the Goofy German guy make all the decisions.

Constantly wondering how some people get away with things like this.

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,211
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11690 on: Yesterday at 11:15:31 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 10:24:38 am
Trent in midfield still being mentioned? ::)

Yes, that is clearly where he needs to play. The transition may not be easy though and it would be better if we played 4-4-2 if we do that.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline Judge Red

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 474
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11691 on: Yesterday at 11:39:46 am »
Thing is Joe could have a bad game next at right back and everyone will want him bombed out too.
Logged

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,649
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11692 on: Yesterday at 11:53:20 am »
Trent isn't press resistant and isn't good on the half turn, playing him as the right sided 8 wouldn't be good.
Logged

Offline rolla

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 17
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11693 on: Yesterday at 12:17:38 pm »
Isn't he occupying more central midfield spaces in possession this season?
Looks more like a position we need to get him further away from, not where we need to send him.

Put in a right side CM who plays CM, get Salah off the touchline and get trent overlapping into dangerous wide areas again.  That's the recipe IMO, the opposite of Trent to midfield  ;)
Logged

Offline jooneyisdagod

  • Doesn't like having pussy round the house
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,657
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11694 on: Yesterday at 01:16:15 pm »
He is another player that just looks fucking slow. I don't know what our training methods are doing but almost every player looks slower now than they did before. And the Trent in midfield shouts are fucking mad. He is not good in tight spaces and isn't press resistant.
Logged
Quote from: Dion Fanning

The chants for Kenny Dalglish that were heard again on Wednesday do not necessarily mean that the fans see him as the saviour. This is not Newcastle, longing for the return of Kevin Keegan. Simply, Dalglish represents everything Hodgson is not and, in fairness, everything Hodgson could or would not hope to be.

Offline FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,144
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11695 on: Yesterday at 01:16:40 pm »
Quote from: rolla on Yesterday at 12:17:38 pm
Isn't he occupying more central midfield spaces in possession this season?
Looks more like a position we need to get him further away from, not where we need to send him.

Put in a right side CM who plays CM, get Salah off the touchline and get trent overlapping into dangerous wide areas again.  That's the recipe IMO, the opposite of Trent to midfield  ;)

The problem with him being in CM this year is there is no one capable of covering him.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline Judge Red

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 474
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11696 on: Yesterday at 06:03:14 pm »
Quote from: jooneyisdagod on Yesterday at 01:16:15 pm
He is another player that just looks fucking slow. I don't know what our training methods are doing but almost every player looks slower now than they did before. And the Trent in midfield shouts are fucking mad. He is not good in tight spaces and isn't press resistant.

Genuinely interested to know who is? Playing in tight spaces and dealing with a press should be standard stuff for any footballer. It might be me being an old bastard but is this a new prerequisite to play the game? Seems like people are really hung up on this side of the game.
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,788
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11697 on: Yesterday at 07:03:16 pm »
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on Yesterday at 10:46:56 am
He will never admit it, but DelTrotter is his account.
Lol.

It's sppoky that we implemented another thing suggested on here. Using Darwin as an outball to beat a press. If Jurgen is actually reading this (improbable), my message to him is that he should never leave. Thos club is perfect for him and he's perfect for us. We're still 100% behind him and he'll turn it around.
Logged

Offline HeartAndSoul

  • OneWillBurn
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,522
  • RedOrDead
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11698 on: Yesterday at 07:08:17 pm »
Quote from: jooneyisdagod on Yesterday at 01:16:15 pm
He is another player that just looks fucking slow. I don't know what our training methods are doing but almost every player looks slower now than they did before. And the Trent in midfield shouts are fucking mad. He is not good in tight spaces and isn't press resistant.

Henderson and Milner have both played in midfield for klopp for years and I wouldnt really call either of them press resistant either. He cant be any worse than Henderson or Fabinho currently. Our right centre mid pretty much plays like a right winger anyway when you see the random positions Henderson takes so might not be the worse idea if we were to play nunez in the middle and getting some crosses in
Logged

Online Lubeh

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 463
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11699 on: Yesterday at 08:11:43 pm »
Quote from: BCCC on Yesterday at 07:52:51 am
I can't understand people calling for him on the right side of a midfield three on current form. He's physically and mentally drained so to put him in the spotlight playing out of position isn't going to do him any favours.

What choice do we have we have literally no midfield atm everyone of thier legs have gone,whether thats too long season last year, over training or wrong type of training idk but something is deffo wrong
Logged

Offline BCCC

  • Or B square
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,751
  • Blessed are the Cheesemakers
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11700 on: Yesterday at 10:09:01 pm »
Quote from: Lubeh on Yesterday at 08:11:43 pm
What choice do we have we have literally no midfield atm everyone of thier legs have gone,whether thats too long season last year, over training or wrong type of training idk but something is deffo wrong


So replace actual midfielders whose legs have gone with a full back whose legs have gone (fatigued)?
Logged
*****LFC Purveyors of fine football tradition since 1892*****

Offline CS111

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,383
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11701 on: Yesterday at 10:40:20 pm »
Trent looks done. Bulked up too much? Put it like this, if I was a winger I'd want to play against him because I know 8 out of 10, I'm Getting past him. It's there for everyone to see

When we didn't have to defend, when Mo, Bobby and mane where defending from the front. Then had a prime hendo, gini, fab in front of him , pressing like mad, he didn't have to. Now that he does,  as we are shite and the pressing is gone, his defending is exposed for what it is.

Going forward is a different story of course. Unless we get runners , legs, pace , fight in midfield, it's going to be the same next season
Logged

Online Lubeh

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 463
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11702 on: Today at 03:39:47 am »
Quote from: BCCC on Yesterday at 10:09:01 pm
So replace actual midfielders whose legs have gone with a full back whose legs have gone (fatigued)?

Atleast Trent can still run, the entire midfield look like they are running in treacle, extra thick lions treacle, we have to do something because atm the midfield is literally just getting by passed like there is no one there almost like 11 v 8  with us being the 8.   Other than that throw on curtis elliot and cavallho and hope for the best

« Last Edit: Today at 03:41:18 am by Lubeh »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 288 289 290 291 292 [293]   Go Up
« previous next »
 