Ironically Gomez wasn't a step down in attack and was substantially better defensively. He should remain at RB for now. Trent should sit on the bench for a while. I feel for him a bit as he's been hung out to dry by the coaching, the demands on him are too great to allow him to actually flourish in my opinion. But he's been poor at even the basics of his role this season and needs to regain his desire to play, he's looked miserable.



I don't want to see him in MF. If we're going to do that then we should do it over pre-season after he's had a rest and give him time to learn the role properly. Throwing him in there now would probably make him play worse, he doesn't look fit enough and his short passing has been dreadful this season.