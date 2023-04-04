Trent looks done. Bulked up too much? Put it like this, if I was a winger I'd want to play against him because I know 8 out of 10, I'm Getting past him. It's there for everyone to see
When we didn't have to defend, when Mo, Bobby and mane where defending from the front. Then had a prime hendo, gini, fab in front of him , pressing like mad, he didn't have to. Now that he does, as we are shite and the pressing is gone, his defending is exposed for what it is.
Going forward is a different story of course. Unless we get runners , legs, pace , fight in midfield, it's going to be the same next season