You just wanna see an attitude that shows a desire to defend his area of the pitch and our goal in general, I mentioned recently, probably on this thread, from defending set pieces opposition players just run off him, there's no grabbing of an arm, pulling a shirt, blocking a run, the elements of defending that you get away with in the main, that puts an opponent off
In respect of yesterdays game at Etihad and largely defending Jack Grealish, is Grealish that difficult to defend against? I just don't see the threat..he ain't gonna push it past you and out run you down the outside, he ain't gonna do you with a step over...get your body shape correct and push him down the line...say to Grealish if you make half a yard on my outside il allow you to float a cross in on your weaker foot, you've fuck all in the middle with no Haaland, my keeper might come catch it if it's a poor cross and I've two big centre halves who will head 95 percent of balls away from a potential scoring position....
or change your body shape the other way, push him inside into player congestion, where you hope a Fabinho, a Henderson can shut off his running line, and continue to force him across the pitch and the attack loses its momentum somewhat and the ball is ultimately recycled...
It's pretty basic defending, your not even making an effort to win the ball directly, just defending your space and making it more difficult to create chances to score