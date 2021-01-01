I'd probably sell him at this point to be honest. That mad moment of pressing and flinging his arms in the air was eye watering. Somethings gone badly, badly wrong with him.



Like most of the players hes probably frustrated and lacking in confidence.Im not trying to absolve him of blame. Hes been way, way below the standards he set previously. Hes not alone there though. Individually and collectively Id say almost every player has been below their best for a fair proportion of the season. The players, coaching staff and Klopp are probably all culpable to differing degrees for the way weve dropped off a cliff. That magnitude of drop off isnt just a reflection of not buying a midfielder. To me, its part of the reason but its a reductive argument to say its the sole reason for the performances this season.The drop off this season, as dramatic as its been, can easily turn around next season. A few key players brought in and a reset by those who remain could do is the world of good. I do think next season is one where we look to refresh and build towards 2024/25. As such any player who is under 30 and has the potential or track record of being an elite player needs to be retained. They are the players will rebuild around, as we hopefully challenge for Top4 again next season.If you think of next season as a transition and 24/25 where we aim to challenge again, then the real question is what players over 30 do you want to keep to help the team transition. You need experienced players. What you dont need is 7 or 8 of them. We currently have:AdrianMatipVvDHendersonThiagoMilnerSalahFirminoPlus Fabinho and Robertson who are 29 next season.Out of those 10 players I think you probably only want 5 of them at the club in 2023/24. That helps retain a fair amount of experience whilst (a) cutting down the wage bill to free up funds & (b) providing opportunity for younger players to take a leading role.Youd probably look to trim that again in summer of 2024 as these older players are hopefully replaced as 1st choice players with younger equivalents.