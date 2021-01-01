« previous next »
Offline ljycb

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11640 on: Yesterday at 04:05:09 pm »
Quote from: wampa1 on Yesterday at 03:24:46 pm
I dunno, look at Bale when he stopped being a left-back.

Right, but there is a massive difference between Bale being moved forward and Trent being moved central no?
Offline A-Bomb

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11641 on: Yesterday at 04:47:47 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on Yesterday at 04:05:09 pm
Right, but there is a massive difference between Bale being moved forward and Trent being moved central no?

You do realise that Trent played all his formative years in the youth set up in midfield - it would hardly be a culture shock to him.
Offline Ravishing Rick Dude

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11642 on: Yesterday at 05:05:44 pm »
Quote from: wampa1 on Yesterday at 03:24:46 pm
I dunno, look at Bale when he stopped being a left-back.

I'm not against it, but it will never happen because Klopp already said so.

Why make the best right-back in the world a midfielder?  Klopp
Offline farawayred

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11643 on: Yesterday at 05:08:29 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Dude on Yesterday at 05:05:44 pm
I'm not against it, but it will never happen because Klopp already said so.

Why make the best right-back in the world a midfielder?  Klopp
Maybe because he's no longer even a very good RB?
Offline BCCC

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11644 on: Yesterday at 05:13:35 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on Yesterday at 03:07:24 pm
what i'm seeing here is him playing them both onside - he should be stepping up

It's not about what you're seeing it's about what you're not seeing that happened earlier in the phase of play where they coasted through our failed press.

Offline Clint Eastwood

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11645 on: Yesterday at 05:14:42 pm »
The calls for him to play in midfield were crazy when he was part of one of the best defences in Europe while getting over 15 assists a season from RB, but while hes defending this badly and our midfield is so thin on the ground I dont think theres any harm just trying him at RCM. It will give him something to think about and maybe spark his interest a bit, and we have nothing to lose realistically.

No trophies to play for and I imagine top four will be gone soon, so its an opportunity to try out different things.
Offline Coolie High

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11646 on: Yesterday at 05:24:21 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Yesterday at 04:47:47 pm
You do realise that Trent played all his formative years in the youth set up in midfield - it would hardly be a culture shock to him.

He played right back also i think he played as a 6 one season under Lijnders but when I first remembered watching him or hearing about him he was playing as a right back.
Offline jizzspunk

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11647 on: Yesterday at 05:46:27 pm »
You just wanna see an attitude that shows a desire to defend his area of the pitch and our goal in general, I mentioned recently, probably on this thread, from defending set pieces opposition players just run off him, there's no grabbing of an arm, pulling a shirt, blocking a run, the elements of defending that you get away with in the main, that puts an opponent off

In respect of yesterdays game at Etihad and largely defending Jack Grealish, is Grealish that difficult to defend against? I just don't see the threat..he ain't gonna push it past you and out run you down the outside, he ain't gonna do you with a step over...get your body shape correct and push him down the line...say to Grealish if you make half a yard on my outside il allow you to float a cross in on your weaker foot, you've fuck all in the middle with no Haaland, my keeper might come catch it if it's a poor cross and I've two big centre halves who will head 95 percent of balls away from a potential scoring position....
or change your body shape the other way, push him inside into player congestion, where you hope a Fabinho, a Henderson can shut off his running line, and continue to force him across the pitch and the attack loses its momentum somewhat and the ball is ultimately recycled...

It's pretty basic defending, your not even making an effort to win the ball directly, just defending your space and making it more difficult to create chances to score
Offline Sharado

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11648 on: Yesterday at 06:15:59 pm »
I'd probably sell him at this point to be honest. That mad moment of pressing and flinging his arms in the air was eye watering. Somethings gone badly, badly wrong with him.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11649 on: Yesterday at 06:44:36 pm »
Quote from: Sharado on Yesterday at 06:15:59 pm
I'd probably sell him at this point to be honest. That mad moment of pressing and flinging his arms in the air was eye watering. Somethings gone badly, badly wrong with him.

Thats mad that. Like, what was he trying to prove?
Offline Lubeh

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11650 on: Yesterday at 07:08:01 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Dude on Yesterday at 05:05:44 pm
I'm not against it, but it will never happen because Klopp already said so.

Why make the best right-back in the world a midfielder?  Klopp

Simple Because he plays like a midfielder rather than a right back everything in his locker screams right* mid attack, and though klopp and  we say it , he is no where near the best RB in the world in reality, it would also balance us better on that side. Also an extra midfield player would help as atm ours is shocking


Offline Jookie

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11651 on: Yesterday at 07:10:39 pm »
Quote from: Sharado on Yesterday at 06:15:59 pm
I'd probably sell him at this point to be honest. That mad moment of pressing and flinging his arms in the air was eye watering. Somethings gone badly, badly wrong with him.

Like most of the players hes probably frustrated and lacking in confidence.

Im not trying to absolve him of blame. Hes been way, way below the standards he set previously. Hes not alone there though. Individually and collectively Id say almost every player has been below their best for a fair proportion of the season. The players, coaching staff and Klopp are probably all culpable to differing degrees for the way weve dropped off a cliff. That magnitude of drop off isnt just a reflection of not buying a midfielder. To me, its part of the reason but its a reductive argument to say its the sole reason for the performances this season.

The drop off this season, as dramatic as its been, can easily turn around next season. A few key players brought in and a reset by those who remain could do is the world of good. I do think next season is one where we look to refresh and build towards 2024/25. As such any player who is under 30 and has the potential or track record of being an elite player needs to be retained. They are the players will rebuild around, as we hopefully challenge for Top4 again next season.

If you think of next season as a transition and 24/25 where we aim to challenge again, then the real question is what players over 30 do you want to keep to help the team transition. You need experienced players. What you dont need is 7 or 8 of them. We currently have:

Adrian
Matip
VvD
Henderson
Thiago
Milner
Salah
Firmino

Plus Fabinho and Robertson who are 29 next season.

Out of those 10 players I think you probably only want 5 of them at the club in 2023/24. That helps retain a fair amount of experience whilst (a) cutting down the wage bill to free up funds & (b) providing opportunity for younger players to take a leading role.

Youd probably look to trim that again in summer of 2024 as these older players are hopefully replaced as 1st choice players with younger equivalents.
Offline Lubeh

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11652 on: Yesterday at 07:24:47 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 07:10:39 pm
Like most of the players hes probably frustrated and lacking in confidence.

Im not trying to absolve him of blame. Hes been way, way below the standards he set previously. Hes not alone there though. Individually and collectively Id say almost every player has been below their best for a fair proportion of the season. The players, coaching staff and Klopp are probably all culpable to differing degrees for the way weve dropped off a cliff. That magnitude of drop off isnt just a reflection of not buying a midfielder. To me, its part of the reason but its a reductive argument to say its the sole reason for the performances this season.

The drop off this season, as dramatic as its been, can easily turn around next season. A few key players brought in and a reset by those who remain could do is the world of good. I do think next season is one where we look to refresh and build towards 2024/25. As such any player who is under 30 and has the potential or track record of being an elite player needs to be retained. They are the players will rebuild around, as we hopefully challenge for Top4 again next season.

If you think of next season as a transition and 24/25 where we aim to challenge again, then the real question is what players over 30 do you want to keep to help the team transition. You need experienced players. What you dont need is 7 or 8 of them. We currently have:

Adrian
Matip
VvD
Henderson
Thiago
Milner
Salah
Firmino

Plus Fabinho and Robertson who are 29 next season.

Out of those 10 players I think you probably only want 5 of them at the club in 2023/24. That helps retain a fair amount of experience whilst (a) cutting down the wage bill to free up funds & (b) providing opportunity for younger players to take a leading role.

Youd probably look to trim that again in summer of 2024 as these older players are hopefully replaced as 1st choice players with younger equivalents.

Atm the two you would prob keep would be Adrian as it looks like kelleher want to progress his carreer, and robbo as  we have no others ,  maybe Mo or sell Mo now we can get a decent ammount of money still
Offline Coolie High

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11653 on: Yesterday at 07:27:01 pm »
He'll be back hes allowed one bad season ffs, selling him would be madness.
Offline Jookie

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11654 on: Yesterday at 08:00:13 pm »
Quote from: Lubeh on Yesterday at 07:24:47 pm
Atm the two you would prob keep would be Adrian as it looks like kelleher want to progress his carreer, and robbo as  we have no others ,  maybe Mo or sell Mo now we can get a decent ammount of money still


I personally wouldnt even contemplate selling Salah. Hes still consistently our most productive attacking player. Even in a struggling team.

I think you also need to keep VvD.  At least for 1 more season.

Personally I think you  probably only want to keep 2 (max) out of Fabinho, Thiago and Henderson. I dont think Klopp would consider selling Henderson plus from a HG perspective it doesnt make sense. Henderson plus Fabinho or Thiago with Bajcetic, Elliott, Jones/Morrton and 2 or 3 new CMs. That would give us 7 or 8 CM options. If we arent in Europe 7 should be more than enough.

Ideal world wed keep Kelleher. If not, I dont think it means Adrian stays. Should be looking for a back up keeper who is HG qualified.
Offline Geezer08

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11655 on: Yesterday at 08:09:38 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 07:27:01 pm
He'll be back hes allowed one bad season ffs, selling him would be madness.

Next season is massive for him. Does he go the Dele Alli route or back to world class?
Offline farawayred

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11656 on: Yesterday at 08:11:52 pm »
Quote from: Geezer08 on Yesterday at 08:09:38 pm
Next season is massive for him. Does he go the Dele Alli route or back to world class?
His qualities do not suit us as we play at this time. We need to be pressing high and attacking almost all the time. If (or when) we get two energetic midfielders, a 6 and an 8, Trent will look a world-beater again.
Offline Judge Red

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11657 on: Yesterday at 08:40:32 pm »
Quote from: Fiasco on April  1, 2023, 03:20:01 pm
I couldn't believe Chamberlain. Fresh as a daisy, just on the pitch and he didn't even bother tracking the runner.

That was the most disgusting thing on the pitch yesterday.
Offline BornRedSince76

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11658 on: Yesterday at 09:34:00 pm »
How Trent is being berated on here is unbelievable.     When he comes good, which he will once he has cover in front of him, then watch how the same who are saying sell him now, will be the ones saying he is a generational talent. 

People are way too knee-jerk despite the clear evidence given his history and the obvious missing cover in front of him!

Offline RedBec1993

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11659 on: Yesterday at 09:36:58 pm »
Quote from: BornRedSince76 on Yesterday at 09:34:00 pm
How Trent is being berated on here is unbelievable.     When he comes good, which he will once he has cover in front of him, then watch how the same who are saying sell him now, will be the ones saying he is a generational talent. 

People are way too knee-jerk despite the clear evidence given his history and the obvious missing cover in front of him!

Trent is an easy target for people. The lad was left 2 v 1 the vast majority of the game yesterday. People dont talk about that though.

People asking for Trent to be sold  :lmao :lmao :lmao
Offline killer-heels

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11660 on: Yesterday at 09:47:40 pm »
Id sell him and buy Mbappe.
Offline Ravishing Rick Dude

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11661 on: Yesterday at 10:07:43 pm »
This place feels like St John's Market lately.
Offline Judge Red

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11662 on: Yesterday at 10:17:01 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Yesterday at 09:36:58 pm
Trent is an easy target for people. The lad was left 2 v 1 the vast majority of the game yesterday. People dont talk about that though.

People asking for Trent to be sold  :lmao :lmao :lmao

Its madness. Its all very well saying showing wingers down the outside but most of the time the opposition cuts through our midfield and isolate Trent so hes in 2 minds with who to follow and his body shape has to usually combat against multiple threats. Hes given an impossible task with next to no cover. Like a few have mentioned Robbo was just as bad despite having more cover than Trent on that side.
Offline Sharado

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11663 on: Yesterday at 10:18:59 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Yesterday at 09:36:58 pm
Trent is an easy target for people.

He's an easy target for the opposition at the minute too.
Offline farawayred

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11664 on: Today at 04:29:56 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:47:40 pm
Id sell him and buy Mbappe.
I think they'd work really well together though.
Offline Johnny Aldridge

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #11665 on: Today at 04:49:37 am »
Quote from: jizzspunk on Yesterday at 05:46:27 pm
You just wanna see an attitude that shows a desire to defend his area of the pitch and our goal in general, I mentioned recently, probably on this thread, from defending set pieces opposition players just run off him, there's no grabbing of an arm, pulling a shirt, blocking a run, the elements of defending that you get away with in the main, that puts an opponent off

Were lacking in a little bite all over as a team in this way. You need that right type of aggression to win and were missing it right now. Im not saying deck Guardiola for celebrating like that yesterday, but 3 Liverpool players walked past and one shook his hand. Pep should have gotten at least a shoulder from one of them or a shove, thats just pure disrespect, it feels like a lot of teams have pushed us about, bullied us, out fought us and caused us to collapse this season. Its not about new players, or players playing bad, its like you said not even grappling with the forwards, no blocking runs, no practice of the dark arts that every team employs. Trents failing on a lot of the basic points of defending aside from the times hes caught by whats happened in front of him in the MF.
