His defensive performances this season have been far worse than any of his other seasons.



I think Trent has always had some defensive weaknesses. His body positioning when defending one on one is inconsistent which means that he can leave himself with more to do against an opposition forward running at him. He is more likely than his other defensive teammates to switch off and not notice players around him. But this is different.



One of my long held opinions is that his performance up against Sané in the Champions League quarter final in 2018 was one of the best performances that I have ever seen from a Liverpool player. He was faultless. He played out of his skin. And besides Rashford a couple of weeks before that, I think he has been at worst very much competent when it comes to defending over the course of his career up to now.



So what is it thats happening? I can see a lot of validity in the argument that the team as a whole is not pressing anywhere near as well as it did in the past, and therefore he is having to defend more and he is having to do so in a team that has lost some of its usual organisation. I also think he looks sapped of the energy that he once had - is it burn out? Was he previously performing admirably as a younger player running through walls to make a name for himself?



My solution all season has been to go back to basics, to go back to doing full back things such as winning your battles etc. But I am genuinely at a point where I think he needs to be taken out of the firing line. Use him sparingly between now and the end of the season. Tell him to go and watch some clips of Steve Finnan.



What I definitely dont think we should be doing is moving him into midfield. His quality shines through when the team works in such a way that space is created for him. With that space, Trent is capable of winning football matches and has done for a number of years now. You dont get that opportunity in midfield unless you play him in a deeper role, and I just dont think thats a risk that Klopp would be willing to take at this point.