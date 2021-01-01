Why does he always run to the central defending position and totally ignore the opposition left wing?
In isolation it can look like that. However, defending is rarely about just 1 player and their position. I look at that position and see Ibou stepping out and leaving a central attacker, I see Virgil way out of alignment with Ibou, I see Fabinho on his heels, and I see Harvey in no man's land ball watching.
I imagine in that position Trent is trying to stay narrow because he's trying to be ready for a threat from Alvarez, but also aware that Grealish is wide enough that he probably won't score from that angle. Our shape, communication and coordination at the back is poor. We are not compact when it matters and that's why we get punished. Worse yet, we keep repeating the same errors without actually learning from them or remedying them.
If we are to stop leaking soft goals, we need to learn to stay compact across our back 4, and make sure the 2 in front of them Hendo/Fab/Harvey/whoever are positioned correctly. If the LCM/RCM are helping out in the LB/RB positions, that allows Trent and Robbo to stay more central, and allows one of our CBs to step out and confront the ball and be combative. If they aren't, then the full backs need to stay wider and those midfield players need to ensure there isn't just free space in the danger zones ahead of our CBs. Instead we see depending stepping out at times they shouldn't, standing still and being passive when they shouldn't, pressing and being beaten in bad positions and a whole of CMs that don't appear to be able to recover into defensive posture whatsoever.
I think after seeing such displays, just refreshing things will help. I think play Gomez Matip Ibou Tsimikas across the back and play Hendo at 6, with Fabinho coming in every 3rd game or so. Both Fab and VVD have been disappointing and are well out of form. They have tried to play their way back into form but it hasn't worked. Surely it's time to give them a breather and let some other players pick up the responsibility.