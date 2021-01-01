« previous next »
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Quote from: Fiasco on Yesterday at 03:20:01 pm
I couldn't believe Chamberlain. Fresh as a daisy, just on the pitch and he didn't even bother tracking the runner.

He was worried he would do his hammy if he sprinted
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Got torn apart by someone who has 4,000 calories of Chinese food every week.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Quote from: Wool on Yesterday at 03:21:55 pm
Happens all the time mate and it boils my blood. Trent hasnt had a great season but Ive talked a lot of about agendas and its clear as day when you see the flak he gets compared to our other defenders.

Come off it. We are all LFC fans here. There's no agenda.

The evidence is in watching week in week out. Every criticism should be prefaced with the fact these guys deserve immense credit for winning everything in last few seasons.

But it's red tinted glasses approach if you think there's nowt to worry about with TAA. if the guy was a top defender having a patchy spell then the criticism may be out of order. But it's criticism based on his form over the last 18 months.

Even in the good times, he never showed defensive nous. His attacking prowess masked it. Last seasons champions League final showed the fine margins. His positional naivety cost us dearly.

And in games against top sides there is absolutely no confidence in his defensive capabilities. Every full back relies on cover from CB and midfield, but there must be evidence they can stand up to being under the cosh, stand on their own 2 feet from defensive perspective.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 03:29:42 pm
Got torn apart by someone who has 4,000 calories of Chinese food every week.

Thats not many Michael Phelps used to take on 12000 a day when he was in training.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Quote from: mobydick on Yesterday at 03:35:25 pm
Thats not many Michael Phelps used to take on 12000 a day when he was in training.

He never dived as much though.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Quote from: Jayo10 on Yesterday at 03:31:12 pm
Come off it. We are all LFC fans here. There's no agenda.

The evidence is in watching week in week out. Every criticism should be prefaced with the fact these guys deserve immense credit for winning everything in last few seasons.

But it's red tinted glasses approach if you think there's nowt to worry about with TAA. if the guy was a top defender having a patchy spell then the criticism may be out of order. But it's criticism based on his form over the last 18 months.

Even in the good times, he never showed defensive nous. His attacking prowess masked it. Last seasons champions League final showed the fine margins. His positional naivety cost us dearly.

And in games against top sides there is absolutely no confidence in his defensive capabilities. Every full back relies on cover from CB and midfield, but there must be evidence they can stand up to being under the cosh, stand on their own 2 feet from defensive perspective.
Okay and yet Robbo has been at least as bad, if not worse than him this season despite getting way more cover on his side of the pitch yet only one of their threads gets bumped every game. Hell you have posters in here blaming Trent for the first goal - go watch it again and see who goes on a headless one man press causing us massive issues.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Quote from: Wool on Yesterday at 03:38:26 pm
Okay and yet Robbo has been at least as bad, if not worse than him this season despite getting way more cover on his side of the pitch yet only one of their threads gets bumped every game. Hell you have posters in here blaming Trent for the first goal - go watch it again and see who goes on a headless one man press causing us massive issues.

The problem is every side know go down trents side, every side does it, its every game, I am not saying its only his fault , but there is a reason they all do this.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Quote from: Fiasco on Yesterday at 03:20:01 pm
I couldn't believe Chamberlain. Fresh as a daisy, just on the pitch and he didn't even bother tracking the runner.

Making sure he doesnt get injured which is likely to affect his next move. Should be nowhere near the squad. Its a joke that hes getting minutes that should be going to carvalho
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Quote from: Lubeh on Yesterday at 03:44:19 pm
The problem is every side know go down trents side, every side does it, its every game, I am not saying its only his fault , but there is a reason they all do this.
There is. Its because he doesnt have anyone else on his side who covers and anytime theres an attack down that side theyll always have a 2v1. Any player in the world gets killed in that situation.

That doesnt mean hes been performing at an acceptable level this season because he hasnt even ignoring the above, but it still doesnt mean the level of criticism he gets compared to the rest of the back line is warranted and thats the point Im making.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Quote from: Wool on Yesterday at 03:47:30 pm
There is. Its because he doesnt have anyone else on his side who covers and anytime theres an attack down that side theyll always have a 2v1. Any player in the world gets killed in that situation.

That doesnt mean hes been performing at an acceptable level this season because he hasnt even ignoring the above, but it still doesnt mean the level of criticism he gets compared to the rest of the back line is warranted and thats the point Im making.

The entire back line needs replacing, bar konate, but it will still not make a difference, we could have gerrard, viera, kante etc and they would still target trent, he is 24 now he should have learnt  positioning and defending as a defender by now. maybe play him as a deep lying playmaker idk but not rb

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Quote from: Lubeh on Yesterday at 03:44:19 pm
The problem is every side know go down trents side, every side does it, its every game, I am not saying its only his fault , but there is a reason they all do this.

Fact.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Quote from: Lubeh on Yesterday at 03:55:52 pm
The entire back line needs replacing, bar konate, but it will still not make a difference, we could have gerrard, viera, kante etc and they would still target trent, he is 24 now he should have learnt  positioning and defending as a defender by now. maybe play him as a deep lying playmaker idk but not rb
Im interested in hearing about positioning and defending when youre constantly left 2v1 or even 3v1 against the opposition. Weird how none of this was an issue when we actually had a functioning team and he wasnt left entirely isolated (Hendo was an absolute monster at helping out).
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
The more I think about it were probably the only team arrogant enough to leave our defenders isolated 2v1 vs City attackers. Most teams at least double team Citys wingers but not us. Trent was absolutely hung out to dry. Its quite something.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Quote from: Jayo10 on Yesterday at 03:31:12 pm
Come off it. We are all LFC fans here. There's no agenda.

The evidence is in watching week in week out. Every criticism should be prefaced with the fact these guys deserve immense credit for winning everything in last few seasons.

But it's red tinted glasses approach if you think there's nowt to worry about with TAA. if the guy was a top defender having a patchy spell then the criticism may be out of order. But it's criticism based on his form over the last 18 months.

Even in the good times, he never showed defensive nous. His attacking prowess masked it. Last seasons champions League final showed the fine margins. His positional naivety cost us dearly.

And in games against top sides there is absolutely no confidence in his defensive capabilities. Every full back relies on cover from CB and midfield, but there must be evidence they can stand up to being under the cosh, stand on their own 2 feet from defensive perspective.

What about in his previous three cup finals, where he kept theee clean sheets and got a MOTM? We conceded one goal in the final against Madrid. City conceded 6 goals against them in the semis; Chelsea conceded 5 in the Q/Fs. I didnt hear anyone claim that their defenders couldnt defend, or couldnt be trusted against top teams.

I dont think hes an excellent defensive player, but he definitely gets criticism that others dont get.

The bigger issue is he needs genuine competition so he can be dropped or rested. I cant imagine playing the amount of football he has since debuting, with no back-up anywhere close to challenging him.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Quote from: Red Wanderer on Yesterday at 05:50:38 pm
What about in his previous three cup finals, where he kept theee clean sheets and got a MOTM? We conceded one goal in the final against Madrid. City conceded 6 goals against them in the semis; Chelsea conceded 5 in the Q/Fs. I didnt hear anyone claim that their defenders couldnt defend, or couldnt be trusted against top teams.

I dont think hes an excellent defensive player, but he definitely gets criticism that others dont get.

The bigger issue is he needs genuine competition so he can be dropped or rested. I cant imagine playing the amount of football he has since debuting, with no back-up anywhere close to challenging him.

Right.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Hate to say it but his legs look well and truly gone and he's only 24. Needs competition at RB to freshen him up a bit.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
The question. I would have re todays game ia were the tactically instructions always to show grealish inside onto his right foot.

If not Trent defended very poorly all game failing to push him wide and just giving him freedom to come inside.
If it was a tactical plan it failed massively as we did not have the mobility in our midfield to close down that space when he cut inside.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Quote from: Wool on Yesterday at 03:21:55 pm
Happens all the time mate and it boils my blood. Trent hasnt had a great season but Ive talked a lot of about agendas and its clear as day when you see the flak he gets compared to our other defenders.

Would love to hear what the 'agenda' is with regards to TAA.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 10:32:00 pm
Would love to hear what the 'agenda' is with regards to TAA.
This is near the top of the page when he wasn't the issue today?
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
He's not suited to a team playing on the back foot. Given how we're playing atm, Gomez would do better at RB.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Quote from: Red Wanderer on Yesterday at 05:50:38 pm
What about in his previous three cup finals, where he kept theee clean sheets and got a MOTM? We conceded one goal in the final against Madrid. City conceded 6 goals against them in the semis; Chelsea conceded 5 in the Q/Fs. I didnt hear anyone claim that their defenders couldnt defend, or couldnt be trusted against top teams.

I dont think hes an excellent defensive player, but he definitely gets criticism that others dont get.

The bigger issue is he needs genuine competition so he can be dropped or rested. I cant imagine playing the amount of football he has since debuting, with no back-up anywhere close to challenging him.
Chelsea were not clinical. They cut us open on various occasions in the two finals.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Agree with Gomez at RB, at least for away games. Not a world beater but has recovery pace and won't get ragdolled at the back post. We don't score goals on the road so the attacking side is moot.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
I would like to see Jomez at right back more often, if anything to give Trent a break. Definitely for away games, as mentioned above
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Trent has a lot of talent but Klopp might need to move him
out of right back to save his career.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 10:32:00 pm
Would love to hear what the 'agenda' is with regards to TAA.
Look at this thread, compare it to Robertsons thread (who was more at fault for the majority of the goals today than anyone else in a red shirt) and you tell me. In fact compare the two threads over the course of the entire season despite both having similarly poor seasons. Only one of them is constantly having their place in the side questioned and being blamed for other peoples mistake 🤷🏽‍♂️

Literally have posters in this thread blaming Trent for the first goal.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 11:23:26 pm
He's not suited to a team playing on the back foot. Given how we're playing atm, Gomez would do better at RB.
This. All these years of heavy pressing football has helped to alleviate the need to defend at the back.
Now that we have changed to less pressing, the defensive frailties are rolling in! Not just TAA, but in general the defensive play is atrocious! Added to this, the older and slower midfield, there is just no cover. Gini used to work his socks off covering the defence. Now no one does it like a terrier does. Open day at our defence every day! Shcoking!
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
I'd say the biggest problem with trent for quite a while now is his attitude. He's immensely talented but there's an arrogance about him, particularly when it comes to defensive work, that is not helpful.
He's constantly half-hearted or switching off when it comes to simple things like tracking a runner or just being defensively aware. These are things he's been more than capable of doing previously, particularly when he first broke through.
You look at today's performance, why is he taking it upon himself to press when no one else is? Several times he just left everything exposed to go off chasing, clearly not part of any tactical plan.
Jurgen really has to take some blame for what's happening to him, he and the staff helped make him a great player but now it seems they're unable to rein him in and get him back on track. Very worrying
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 11:56:18 pm
Trent has a lot of talent but Klopp might need to move him
out of right back to save his career.

That's not going to happen.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
His defensive performances this season have been far worse than any of his other seasons.

I think Trent has always had some defensive weaknesses. His body positioning when defending one on one is inconsistent which means that he can leave himself with more to do against an opposition forward running at him. He is more likely than his other defensive teammates to switch off and not notice players around him. But this is different.

One of my long held opinions is that his performance up against Sané in the Champions League quarter final in 2018 was one of the best performances that I have ever seen from a Liverpool player. He was faultless. He played out of his skin. And besides Rashford a couple of weeks before that, I think he has been at worst very much competent when it comes to defending over the course of his career up to now.

So what is it thats happening? I can see a lot of validity in the argument that the team as a whole is not pressing anywhere near as well as it did in the past, and therefore he is having to defend more and he is having to do so in a team that has lost some of its usual organisation. I also think he looks sapped of the energy that he once had - is it burn out? Was he previously performing admirably as a younger player running through walls to make a name for himself?

My solution all season has been to go back to basics, to go back to doing full back things such as winning your battles etc. But I am genuinely at a point where I think he needs to be taken out of the firing line. Use him sparingly between now and the end of the season. Tell him to go and watch some clips of Steve Finnan.

What I definitely dont think we should be doing is moving him into midfield. His quality shines through when the team works in such a way that space is created for him. With that space, Trent is capable of winning football matches and has done for a number of years now. You dont get that opportunity in midfield unless you play him in a deeper role, and I just dont think thats a risk that Klopp would be willing to take at this point.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Why does he always run to the central defending position and totally ignore the opposition left wing?


Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Quote from: oakton on Today at 05:55:48 am
Why does he always run to the central defending position and totally ignore the opposition left wing?




Doesn't paint the full picture. Harvey needs to be closer to Grealish and cut out the passing lane. He struggled to get back in this instance. It was hard to watch that game and see how painfully slow most of our team is now.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Quote from: oakton on Today at 05:55:48 am
Why does he always run to the central defending position and totally ignore the opposition left wing?



In isolation it can look like that. However, defending is rarely about just 1 player and their position. I look at that position and see Ibou stepping out and leaving a central attacker, I see Virgil way out of alignment with Ibou, I see Fabinho on his heels, and I see Harvey in no man's land ball watching.

I imagine in that position Trent is trying to stay narrow because he's trying to be ready for a threat from Alvarez, but also aware that Grealish is wide enough that he probably won't score from that angle. Our shape, communication and coordination at the back is poor. We are not compact when it matters and that's why we get punished. Worse yet, we keep repeating the same errors without actually learning from them or remedying them.

If we are to stop leaking soft goals, we need to learn to stay compact across our back 4, and make sure the 2 in front of them Hendo/Fab/Harvey/whoever are positioned correctly. If the LCM/RCM are helping out in the LB/RB positions, that allows Trent and Robbo to stay more central, and allows one of our CBs to step out and confront the ball and be combative. If they aren't, then the full backs need to stay wider and those midfield players need to ensure there isn't just free space in the danger zones ahead of our CBs. Instead we see depending stepping out at times they shouldn't, standing still and being passive when they shouldn't, pressing and being beaten in bad positions and a whole of CMs that don't appear to be able to recover into defensive posture whatsoever.

I think after seeing such displays, just refreshing things will help. I think play Gomez Matip Ibou Tsimikas across the back and play Hendo at 6, with Fabinho coming in every 3rd game or so. Both Fab and VVD have been disappointing and are well out of form. They have tried to play their way back into form but it hasn't worked. Surely it's time to give them a breather and let some other players pick up the responsibility.
