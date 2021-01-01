« previous next »
I couldn't believe Chamberlain. Fresh as a daisy, just on the pitch and he didn't even bother tracking the runner.

He was worried he would do his hammy if he sprinted
Got torn apart by someone who has 4,000 calories of Chinese food every week.
Happens all the time mate and it boils my blood. Trent hasnt had a great season but Ive talked a lot of about agendas and its clear as day when you see the flak he gets compared to our other defenders.

Come off it. We are all LFC fans here. There's no agenda.

The evidence is in watching week in week out. Every criticism should be prefaced with the fact these guys deserve immense credit for winning everything in last few seasons.

But it's red tinted glasses approach if you think there's nowt to worry about with TAA. if the guy was a top defender having a patchy spell then the criticism may be out of order. But it's criticism based on his form over the last 18 months.

Even in the good times, he never showed defensive nous. His attacking prowess masked it. Last seasons champions League final showed the fine margins. His positional naivety cost us dearly.

And in games against top sides there is absolutely no confidence in his defensive capabilities. Every full back relies on cover from CB and midfield, but there must be evidence they can stand up to being under the cosh, stand on their own 2 feet from defensive perspective.
Got torn apart by someone who has 4,000 calories of Chinese food every week.

Thats not many Michael Phelps used to take on 12000 a day when he was in training.
Thats not many Michael Phelps used to take on 12000 a day when he was in training.

He never dived as much though.
Come off it. We are all LFC fans here. There's no agenda.

The evidence is in watching week in week out. Every criticism should be prefaced with the fact these guys deserve immense credit for winning everything in last few seasons.

But it's red tinted glasses approach if you think there's nowt to worry about with TAA. if the guy was a top defender having a patchy spell then the criticism may be out of order. But it's criticism based on his form over the last 18 months.

Even in the good times, he never showed defensive nous. His attacking prowess masked it. Last seasons champions League final showed the fine margins. His positional naivety cost us dearly.

And in games against top sides there is absolutely no confidence in his defensive capabilities. Every full back relies on cover from CB and midfield, but there must be evidence they can stand up to being under the cosh, stand on their own 2 feet from defensive perspective.
Okay and yet Robbo has been at least as bad, if not worse than him this season despite getting way more cover on his side of the pitch yet only one of their threads gets bumped every game. Hell you have posters in here blaming Trent for the first goal - go watch it again and see who goes on a headless one man press causing us massive issues.
