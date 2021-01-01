When we were playing our best game, when we pressed from the front and played a super high line squeezing play, he was the best right back in the world by some distance. He would dominate his flank, the team was set up for him to play on the overlap and our offside trap was so well oiled the ball in behind wasnt always on and even if it was our centre halves would clean up. That was 3 years ago. Since then we have seen the triangle experiment with salah and henderson on the right, with Trent coming inside and Henderson [right sided 8] overlapping/ the idea is to get Trent closer to goal so he doesnt have so far to make a pass/cross, the downside is he gets horribly exposed. We see Trent coming inside into the 10 position regularly, Klopp has not told him to pack it in because its a regular thing. So to be fair to him, his role has been tinkered with. My guess is that Klopp settles on a style of play next season based on who we can bring in and in his ideal world we get back to midfield domination and pressing traps with his job to run the line and overlap. Perhaps he is playing in 1 or 2 zones to many. Then Trent will know his job and can get back to dominating his flank.