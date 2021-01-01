« previous next »
Trent Alexander-Arnold

Forget England, for once his form is bad enough that he shouldn't be anywhere near the squad. Joining up with the sqaud knowing you won't even get on the pitch will only destroy his confidence further.

Trent needs to get his head straight and build his game back up. I'm not bothered about the times he has struggled through lack of protection but he hasn't helped himself with all the individual errors (switching off, etc).

His attacking output from set pieces have suffered this season, especially corners which is one reason why his assist stats are so low. Obviously not always being part of the attach means his in play stats are also suffering.

Ramsey was the right purchase in terms of age profile but injuries continue to destroy our plans so it needs to be dealt with first. Hoping a preseason will help him like it helped Tsimikas in 21.

Hope Trent can have a good mental break and start again in August.
Quote from: Davidbowie on Yesterday at 02:16:53 pm
Someone like a modern day Steve Finnan would be perfect as competition for Trent.

Someone who wouldnt demand to be first choice, but is reliable and can come in and give a 7 or 8 out of 10 every time they play.

Trent knows that no matter how well or how poor he performs, when the next game comes, he'll be in the starting XI - that means he doesnt have to get better and it's easy to fall into the trap of getting too comfortable and it looks like that has happened this season.

Absolutely, the quality Trent possesses is extraordinary and when on form and confident his off the ball work is sufficient, however - let's call a spade a spade, his tactical positioning, awareness, urgency and defensive ability is all pretty 'meh' and when out of form or lacking confidence becomes less 'meh' and in fact very poor and a liability.

To have a steady Eddie as a back up which you know exactly what you will get week in week out would be great for the squad as an option. It would also give Klopp some tactical flexibility for certain games and within games themselves.

Imagine we are 1-0 up away in a cup game, 20 minutes to go - to have the ability to bring on a solid dependable defending full back, would be typical Rafa in closing games out.
Quote from: A-Bomb on Yesterday at 02:22:51 pm
Absolutely, the quality Trent possesses is extraordinary and when on form and confident his off the ball work is sufficient, however - let's call a spade a spade, his tactical positioning, awareness, urgency and defensive ability is all pretty 'meh' and when out of form or lacking confidence becomes less 'meh' and in fact very poor and a liability.

To have a steady Eddie as a back up which you know exactly what you will get week in week out would be great for the squad as an option. It would also give Klopp some tactical flexibility for certain games and within games themselves.

Imagine we are 1-0 up away in a cup game, 20 minutes to go - to have the ability to bring on a solid dependable defending full back, would be typical Rafa in closing games out.

Time to try Hendo at RB again? ;D
Im a bit surprised that we havent tried Kostas on the right. He seems to have a good right foot
Quote from: jepovic on Yesterday at 03:19:58 pm
Im a bit surprised that we havent tried Kostas on the right. He seems to have a good right foot

We have Gomez for that. Everytime he did a decent job there.
I think when he is fit klopp starts him regardless of form

Klopp changing his approach or an injury are the only ways a steady Eddie starts ahead of him in some games next year

This is the same with Salah , Robertson , VVD and Fabinho .

Its partly because we dont have the same financial muscle to have really good enough replacements. Yes The quality of the ones that have come in for say Ruben Dias, Cancelo, and Foden 

And partly because of klopps loyalty
When we were playing our best game, when we pressed from the front and played a super high line squeezing play, he was the best right back in the world by some distance. He would dominate his flank, the team was set up for him to play on the overlap and our offside trap was so well oiled the ball in behind wasnt always on and even if it was our centre halves would clean up. That was 3 years ago. Since then we have seen the triangle experiment with salah and henderson on the right, with Trent coming inside and Henderson [right sided 8] overlapping/ the idea is to get Trent closer to goal so he doesnt have so far to make a pass/cross, the downside is he gets horribly exposed. We see Trent coming inside into the 10 position regularly, Klopp has not told him to pack it in because its a regular thing. So to be fair to him, his role has been tinkered with. My guess is that Klopp settles on a style of play next season based on who we can bring in and in his ideal world we get back to midfield domination and pressing traps with his job to run the line and overlap. Perhaps he is playing in 1 or 2 zones to many. Then Trent will know his job and can get back to dominating his flank.
The best thing about Trent is hes 24.. considering Gakpo and Nunez at 23 are our future Trent is right bang in the peak part of Klopp v2.
Quote from: Draex on Today at 08:31:02 am
The best thing about Trent is hes 24.. considering Gakpo and Nunez at 23 are our future Trent is right bang in the peak part of Klopp v2.

Best thing about where we are is we get to see a new team get created and thats quite exciting. A lot of these players are legends for us but football moves on and so we can see the old guard get replaced by younger players and its all fresh, new and exciting.
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:35:51 am
Best thing about where we are is we get to see a new team get created and thats quite exciting. A lot of these players are legends for us but football moves on and so we can see the old guard get replaced by younger players and its all fresh, new and exciting.

until one bad game and then this board explodes again
